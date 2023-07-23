When Jacksonville, Florida-founded rockers Yellowcard relocated to Los Angeles at the end of 2000, they were unsure of the future.
Nearly a year later, Yellowcard recorded collections “One for the Kids” and “The Underdog EP” before inking a deal with Capitol Records. That was when vocalist and rhythm guitarist Ryan Key says the band had a taste of the good life.
“I don’t think we had any concept or any idea of what was about to happen,” Key says. I think the (recording) process itself was mostly just overwhelming because when we were recording with Capitol Records, we had an (artists and repertoire) guy come to the studio with a menu of food that was 18 inches thick that we could order breakfast, lunch and dinner off all on the company’s dime. But I learned the most about recording music then.”
Despite the lavish recording conditions, Yellowcard was committed to its successful sound.
“We were still just recording the same stuff we would have recorded if we had gone back to doing it in some tiny little studio somewhere,” Key says.
It also included notes on the events the young band — all of whom were in their early 20s — was going through.
“I think it was just a perfect storm of being that age at the time when (vulnerable) music was starting to gain traction,” Key recalls. “I was writing songs about personal experiences as a 23-year-old person who had left everything they know behind them and was trying to chase a dream and through that process, yes, there were relationships that started and ended there, both romantic and otherwise.”
The result of the recording sessions was Yellowcard’s 2003 breakthrough album “Ocean Avenue” — which, Key says, carries the underlying concept of the uncertainty of being a young adult.
One of the uncertainties was dealing with homesickness and the new surroundings. Key says one of his favorite songs from the record, “Back Home,” addresses these feelings.
“‘Back Home’ might be (my other) favorite song record because I think that song really gets into where I was, as a person who was starting to lose myself a bit in the Los Angeles major label rock ’n’ roll experience and being aware that I was losing myself a bit,” Key says.
Key says it wasn’t until he and the band listened to the mastered mix of the record in their tour bus that it felt it created something big.
“We were just so taken aback by this by the sound and how massive it sounded,” Key says.
“At that point, we knew this was going to be different. But even then, we didn’t know that there was going to be a radio single, be on MTV and all the craziness that followed. We all sort of collectively didn’t breathe for 3 minutes when we first heard the album, and ironically, the song we were listening to was ‘Breathing.’”
Yellowcard is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the now-platinum record with a tour, which comes to the Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday, July 29.
“I think having the success of Ocean Avenue at 23 and 24 years old meant that I wasn’t really able to process what was happening and I wasn’t able to feel that gratitude and understand how genuinely lucky we were to be where we were,” he says.
“I was so wrapped up in the speed and the excitement of it all. This time we’re consciously and subconsciously staying in a space of no expectations, and it doesn’t feel like we’re chasing anything anymore.”
With a relaxed approach to touring and playing live shows, Key says Yellowcard is tight and playing some of its best live music.
“Compared to 20 years ago, the level of performance and musicianship is on a whole different level as far as how tight we are as a band and how well we play together,” he says.
“I think fans can expect a very well-played and well-thought-out performance because we want to bring a show that blows people’s minds. On top of that, one of the things I’m most excited about is the production for this show because it is so far beyond anything we’ve ever done as a band.”
Although the show is centered around playing “Ocean Avenue” cover to cover, Key is excited to treat fans to a live performance of the band’s latest track “Childhood Eyes.” It’s the title track of its EP due July 7.
But he is most excited about treating a live audience to “Ocean Avenue,” the breakthrough hit.
“I think my favorite song on ‘Ocean Avenue’ is probably ‘Ocean Avenue’ because it’s what’s given me a professional career for 20 years,” Key says.
Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29
WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $59
INFO: yellowcardband.com
