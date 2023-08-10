Metalachi violinist “Queen” Kyla Vera often gets a double take when she says she’s in a band that combines metal and mariachi music.
But she takes this reaction in stride, using the opportunity to educate casual music fans about the overlaps between the contrasting genres.
“In mariachi music, there’s a lot of really hard rhythms that I think really fit well in metal,” Vera says. “With metal, there’s a lot of really driving beats and similar instrumentation as mariachi where it has the lead and rhythm guitar, drum, bass and singer — and in both categories, the singers are very charismatic.”
Vera says some mariachi music is similar to metal, including cumbias con mariachi.
“We convert a lot of stuff into cumbias (con mariachi), which is going to be a little bit more laid-back and dancey because our audience loves to dance,” Vera says.
However, she admits, it’s not always an easy task to convert hard rock and heavy metal’s biggest hits into mariachi ballads.
“We have had songs that did not work out,” she says. “We’ve tried Aerosmith and Anthrax songs, and we haven’t been able to make those work.”
However, some songs that have been morphed into the styles of mariachi music have been “Epic” by Faith No More, “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne, “War Pigs” by Black Sabbath and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses.
Vera says these tunes have cultivated a following of metalheads and mariachi fanatics.
“When we look across the audience, we see all the different kinds of cool people and weirdos,” she says with a laugh. “There are metalheads, there are mariachi fans, then there is a bunch of people who tell us they’re not even into either style of music, but for some reason they like our arrangements.”
Because of this, Vera says Metalachi aims to create a welcoming, party-like atmosphere at its shows.
“With our live performances, we really pride ourselves on just making it into one big party,” she says. “We encourage everyone to drink either alcohol or soda or whatever they like. We encourage everyone to sing along and dance, and we even bring people onstage when we can.”
But Vera’s favorite part of each show is when the band kicks out its cover of the Sublime hit “Santeria.” During this song, the band and the audience engage in a zany choreographed dance.
Even after the last song is sung and the amplifiers are shut off, Metalachi likes to keep the good times going.
“After the show, the guys go out in the audience and meet everyone because we just really want it to be an interactive, fun experience,” she says.
Aiding the celebratory atmosphere are jokes juxtaposed between songs and solos on several instruments, including Vera’s violin.
Vera says the key to Metalachi’s success is its nonchalant attitude toward making music.
“The one thing that I love about this job versus a regular just standard music job with a regular band is that it’s not so serious,” Vera says. “We want to have a good show, but we also want to be silly and make everyone laugh and make every member of the audience feel like they’ve been friends forever.
“I hope that when fans leave the venue, they just think about what a great time they had.”
Metalachi w/Diabolyk
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, August 25
WHERE: The Rhythm Room, 1019 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.