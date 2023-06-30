Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has crisscrossed genre lines but returns to pop music with “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride.”
Armed with an acoustic guitar and myriad other instruments, Mraz infuses energy into his music with upbeat tempos. The album continues his hopeful message that offers guidance.
“I feel like music has always been a guide for me,” Mraz says during a Zoom call.
“So, when I tap into something that I’ve read or downloaded on a retreat or a long walk or learned a new life lesson, I try to weave that into my songs. I’ve tried to do that on many, many albums.”
Mraz and his band, whom he refers to as his “SuperBand” — it’s given him superpowers, he says — will be in Phoenix on Sunday, July 23.
“It’s made up of several bands. For example, I have Molly Miller and her trio,” Mraz says. “I have Raining Jane, who have been colleagues of mine for the past 15-plus years, the Grooveline Horns out of Austin and a brilliant brass section.
“We’re like a small dance orchestra, a pop orchestra if you will. There are all kinds of instruments onstage and a lot of singers.”
Mraz and his “SuperBand” will play songs from the new album as well as older tracks that are comparable to the feel and theme of the recent material.
Mraz compared the concert to a yoga class.
“You’re coming to have a transformational experience or coming to leave your cares and worries behind — or at least set them aside for a few hours and go have an experience for yourself, for your sense, for your ears, for your voice, for your nervous system. To stand amongst 10,000 people, it’s a ride,” Mraz says.
“We’re mindful of that with what the audience has to go through, so we try to give them a good show and make them present of their surroundings and present to all the brilliant possibilities in their lives.”
This album will get listeners off the couch and moving.
“It’s so easy to lose touch with reality when we’re living in a virtual reality all the time,” Mraz said. “Concerts are an opportunity to really renew your reality.”
A lead track, “I Feel Like Dancing,” did just that, inspiring a popular TikTok dance.
“I love that,” he says. “I saw it coming. Dancing on the internet, it’s been around since as long as the internet has. I also wanted to create a dance song because I needed it in my life. I needed a kick in the ass to move my body. I’ve spent too much of my life standing on the sidelines of the dance floor as an ‘almost dancer’ just hyping on the side, but never got into the center to take my moment. I wanted to have that moment.”
Mraz says the song has been a long time coming as well. He was inspired to write it during a 2015 tour when he saw other performers who danced.
“I made a song in 2017, ‘I Feel Like Dancing’ was the first version, (but) it didn’t make sense at the time to have a song that was so visual,” he says.
“The song just sat on the shelf forever. Since 2015/2017 everyone understands ‘I like to dance, and it looks like this’ is a big part of our online culture. So, this is an idea whose time has finally come.”
Mraz has been sporting a new look in his videos but says how he’ll dress on tour will depend on the weather and how he’s feeling.
“If I could, I would just wear basics. I would be in pajamas all day, every day, for every video, for every concert,” Mraz says. “I hit that age where it’s like sweatpants for life. But I met a brilliant young man named Benjamin Holtrop, who has great style, and I asked him to help me get dressed for those music videos.
“For our next video, which comes out on June 23, we were going through the same process trying to find a nice suit … and I ended up grabbing a pair of coveralls out of his closet, and I’m going full commando in coveralls, which was great. So, I might just spend the summer in coveralls.”
The title of the album is apropos. Mraz has been on quite the mystical, magical, rhythmical, radical ride the past few years.
“The ‘rhythmical’ part is what’s comforting, because it implies that there’s a pattern and we get another chance.” Mraz says.
Mraz is constantly mystified by music.
“There are ways to drop out and give yourself a mystical, magical, rhythmical, radical ride,” Mraz says. “I think we can also do that with breathwork, with singing and with music. Singing is an opportunity to experience your breath; and breathing in and out is all of what life is about.
“It’s another thing we will be acknowledging on this summer tour, is taking deep breaths together, because we have to catch as many breaths as we can.”
According to Mraz, the album took years to write, because, just like “I Feel like Dancing,” they were ideas that needed time to be fully realized and “fit into a pie.”
Most of the songs were started in 2019 and written throughout the pandemic with the band Raining Jane.
“Music was a way for myself and my colleagues to counter a lot of the negativity that was in the media,” Mraz says. “It was a way for us to counter that with hope and optimism and continuing to breathe life into relationships and our joy and our loves and our hobbies.”
Mraz says he had a blast writing the songs because it was collaborative.
“I didn’t put pressure on myself to try to come up with every answer and solution for the world,” Mraz says. “I really wanted to lean on or listen to others and hear what a council had to think about age and time and healing and forgiveness and gratitude going forward.”
For now, he’s focusing on his shows.
“Time is our greatest wealth, and people are sharing their time with me so that I could do my little song and dance, and so it’s such a cool feeling to drop into that,” Mraz says.
Jason Mraz w/Celisse
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23
WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $39
INFO: livenation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.