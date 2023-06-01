“At our heart, we’re a three-piece rock ‘n’ roll band,” Melton says. “It’s raw and energetic with a lot of rock ‘n’ roll with a tinge of Texas blues. We came up playing in dive bars and all of that Texas blues inspiration seeps through.”
Melton brings that sound to the Rhythm Room in Phoenix where he co-headlines a concert with Chris Timbers on Sunday, June 18.
Melton is promoting the singles “Alive on a Wire” and “Runner,” both of which are expected to appear on a new album in late ’23 or early ’24.
“‘Alive on a Wire’ and ‘Runner’ are follow-ups to the 2022 live album (‘Live in Texas’) we recorded in Houston,” Melton says. “After that came out, we toured the songs and watched them grow. ‘Alive on a Wire’ is about touring, and what a whirlwind it’s been.
“We had such a great summer tour last year. We were just kind of amped as we came off the road. This is the first studio stuff since the live record. We went back to the DIY approach, recording everything in my home.”
“Runner” was on “Live in Texas” but received such a strong response that he released a studio version of it.
“People were excited for it every night,” he says. “I thought I would give this a go in the studio. It was cool to see how it really grew and changed over the year. If you listen to the live and in-studio versions, there are drastic changes, like to the chorus, which was intentional.”
Music was the only career that Melton considered. The then-11-year-old Melton was inspired to become a musician after seeing Eric Clapton on tour with Derek Trucks and Doyle Bramhall II.
“I had never heard Derek Trucks before,” he says. “When you hear him for the first time, your mind is blown. He has such a unique tone. There were goosebump moments in that show.”
He fell in love with the guitar first, and once he started playing live, he became enamored with that as well.
“It’s the most fun I get out of doing all this,” he says. “There’s nothing better than playing the music we create and getting to tour.”
Clay Melton and Chris Timbers
WHEN: 8 p.m. Sunday, June 18
WHERE: The Rhythm Room, 1019 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $15
INFO: rhythmroom.com
