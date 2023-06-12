Leaving a community chorus practice, Dan Wilson was approached by a fellow singer about a Chicks concert she attended the previous year.
“She said they played one of her favorite songs by anybody, ‘Not Ready to Make Nice,” says Wilson, whose daughter is in the chorus with him.
“She saw it at the Chicks tour last year here in LA. She had no idea I made that song with them. She was suddenly like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re the guy who wrote that song?’”
Most music fans know Wilson as the Semisonic frontman, but he’s also behind Adele’s “Someone Like You,” the new Celine Dion single “Love Again,” and Joy Oladokun’s “Changes.”
He’s also written with and produced with the likes of Leon Bridges, Phantogram, the Chicks, Pink, Halsey, Ricky Reed, Chris Stapleton, Carole King, Noah Cyrus, Dierks Bentley, Jim James, Ethan Gruska, Taylor Swift, John Legend and Mike Posner.
“I really love that one,” Wilson says about “Changes.” “I usually love the newest one that comes out, but I feel like that’s a legitimate beauty of a song.”
After focusing on family and songwriting for decades, Wilson and Semisonic are back for a monthlong trip — The Last Summer on Earth Tour — with Barenaked Ladies and Del Amitri. It hits the Greek Theatre stage on Friday, June 23, and Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio on Saturday, June 24.
“I’ve been to so many gigs at the Greek, but we’ve never played there,” Wilson says. “It’s beautiful and so legendary. I’ve seen some amazing gigs there. It’s a real treat to be able to actually perform there.”
Barenaked Ladies and Semisonic last toured together when Wilson and Co. scored a hit in 1998 with “Closing Time.”
“They were fun to tour with,” he says. “One of the best things about touring with Barenaked Ladies was they weren’t what I expected. I knew they were a fantastic band. Standing side stage and watching their shows was so entertaining. Every night it was different, so spontaneous and so witty, obviously.
“They’re successful musicians and they’re great improvisers, and they jam great. They banter amazingly with each other. It’s fun to realize, ‘This is a really spontaneous, in-the-moment band giving it up in a different way.’
“It’s not true of all musicians. Many musicians are out there to deliver the same product every night. That’s fine, especially if it’s good music. I don’t mind that. But Barenaked Ladies are spontaneous and joyful.”
Semisonic’s set will feature classic tracks — “Closing Time,” “Chemistry,” “Singing in My Sleep” and “DND” — as well as those from the 2020 EP, “You’re Not Alone.” The release was its first since 2001’s “All About Chemistry.”
“We have a bunch of new songs, but then that basically means that everything else on the setlist is going to be a banger,” he says with a laugh.
“Because we hadn’t toured for 20 years and we hadn’t put out a new record in 18 years, when we put out ‘You’re Not Alone,’ it was almost like we had to rediscover who we are. It allowed us to look at some of the songs in a fresh light, songs that we might have taken for granted before. We’ve played ‘Chemistry’ at a lot of the shows, for example. Suddenly, it’s just extra fun for us to play. Now I realize it’s a jam.”
Semisonic — which also includes drummer Jacob Slichter and bassist John Munson — is slated to release the new record by the end of the year. Wilson says he “unexpectedly” wrote 26 songs over the last two and a half years.
“We’ve been weeding it out and making the list as great as we can,” he says. “It’s been a big focus of my energy the last 12 months. It’s hard for the three of us to get together. Jake’s in New York. John’s in Minnesota, and I’m in LA. In a way, getting together makes it more special for us. We’ve spent a bunch of time — 18 months — creating new music and experimenting a lot.”
The Minnesota-born band has been playing a few of the songs live, including “Little Bit of Sun,” “If You Say So” and “The Rope.”
“‘The Rope’ is almost like ‘Exile on Main St.’-era Rolling Stones, at our most Rolling Stones throwdown mode,” he says. “It’s a little bit like ‘Happy’ from the Stones or ‘Rocks Off’ by the Stones. It’s a loud, fast, Stonesy jam.
“It’s fun. The new songs are really, really good, in my humble opinion. It’s fun to add those in, and the rest of the set is going to be singles that people have heard a lot. We’re going to take advantage of it being a monthlong tour and shake up the set list a little bit for us.”
Another song is “Grow Your Own,” which Wilson jokes may or may not be about cannabis.
“It’s not about weed, but maybe it is,” he says with a laugh. “It’s also about if you love music, one of the greatest responses is to make your own music. ‘Grow Your Own’ is about loving music and responding to that by making your own stuff.”
That’s exactly what he’s doing now, putting production and writing for other artists on the backburner. However, he’s still proud of his work.”
“I heard ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele and me in a store recently and I was like, ‘That is so good.’ Not to toot my own horn, but that is a really good song. I’m really proud of that one.
“A lot of production and writing of mine is coming out, but the biggest focus is let’s make this Semisonic album as great as we can.”
Barenaked Ladies w/Semisonic and Del Amitri
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23
WHERE: Greek Theatre, 2700 N. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $19.50
INFO: ticketmaster.com
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24
WHERE: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84245 Indio Springs Drive, Indio
COST: Tickets start at $39
INFO: fantasyspringsresort.com, barenakedladies.com, semisonic.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.