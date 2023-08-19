Bassist Tye Trujillo can’t help his obsession with music.
As the son of Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo and performer/artist Chloe Trujillo, the 18-year-old recent high school graduate was born into it.
Tye and his band, Ottto, play the Metallica Weekend Takeover at the Crescent Ballroom with Bastardane at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2, in celebration of Metallica’s two shows at the State Farm Stadium on Friday, September 1, and Sunday, September 3.
The takeover series includes an 8 p.m. Saturday, September 2, show by Metallica tribute acts Damage Inc., Motorbreath and Sandman at the Van Buren.
Ottto — which also includes drummer Triko Chavez and vocalist/guitarist Bryan Noah Ferretti — released its “official” debut album, “Life is a Game,” on March 27.
Rooted in thrash, funk and metal, Ottto previously released a self-titled collection in 2020, as well as a live album, “Locos Live in Venice,” in late 2022.
“The first album we did was the ‘pre-statement,’” he says. “All of those songs had been around for a while. Bryan and I wrote those in our previous band that we played in. It was like the precursor to this album.”
Trujillo didn’t follow in his dad’s footsteps initially. He picked up a guitar before moving on to bass.
“Bass just felt right,” he says.
“Ever since, I’ve been enjoying playing music in general. I just like to be creative and come up with stuff and get in the zone.”
He has since dabbled in vocals, programming, drums and synth. Tye is hoping to use those skills soon for “cool little segues.”
Despite his age, Tye is a seasoned musician. He filled in for Korn’s Fieldy at age 12. He eventually moved on to legendary crossover thrashers Suicidal Tendencies, for whom Rob played bass from 1989 to 1995. Tye will return to Suicidal Tendencies later in September and head to Australia, too.
“It’s really cool being around such wicked musicians, learning their tricks and picking their brains,” says Tye, who contributed guitar parts to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” for its inclusion in “Stranger Things.”
“The songs are a lot of fun. They’re some of my favorites that we play live. It’s always a lot of fun playing music I grew up listening to.”
Tye and his Ottto bandmates were anxious to finish “Life is a Game.” They hope fans can relate to the music and the songs’ energy. For now, Ottto is focusing on the Metallica Takeover Weekend dates and making its Phoenix debut.
“I think it’ll be a really good turnout,” he says. “A lot of people who catch the Metallica show will be interested in catching Bastardane and our show. It’ll be a great way to introduce our music to more people.
“There will be good energy from both bands, with Basterdane headlining. It’s great music — both different sorts of styles of music, but both support each other well.”
Metallica Weekend Takeover w/Ottto and Bastardane
WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2
WHERE: Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Avenue, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $20; 21 and older
INFO: crescentphx.com, otttoband.com
