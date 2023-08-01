Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran is celebrating the birth of hip-hop and a new chapter of his life during a Saturday, August 12, show at the Musical Instrument Museum.
During “Celebrate Hip-Hop,” he will give fans a sneak peek of his forthcoming album, “Buddy’s Magic Toy Box,” an ode to the 2-year-old son he and his wife recently adopted.
“It’s dedicated to our new son we’ve been fostering for a year and some change,” the former teacher says. “He’s officially our kid now. We’ve been listening to a lot of children’s music and making music he can enjoy. I enjoyed making it. I’m really proud of it.”
The concert is part of a two-day party feting the 50th anniversary of hip-hop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13, at the MIM. It also features crafts (graffiti coloring page and Mad Libs), a photo booth, a talk about hip-hop by Rich Walter, a dance workshop with Jukebox, a performance by the Furious Styles Crew and a workshop with AZ Beat Lab.
“Hip-hop is such a huge foundation of music for various communities within the United States and the world,” says Naomi Primeau, the MIM’s public programs coordinator.
“It’s a genre of music that was established here in the United States. We felt it was imperative to celebrate it where it all started. One of the cool things is we’re going to have a gallery talk with curator Rich Walter. He’ll discuss, in depth, the instruments we have on display in the hip-hop exhibit.”
Mega Ran is excited about the opportunity.
“I remember when I first heard about the MIM having a hip-hop section,” he says. “I was so excited. I asked what they had planned for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. When they told me they had two days of programming, I wanted to be a big part of it.”
“Buddy’s Magic Toy Box” is a complement to the MIM party, as the collection includes a song about the beginnings of rap music.
“It’s something I’ve taught to children in different facets,” says Mega Ran, whose son bobs his head to the music. “Being able to take that and make it into a fun, catchy rap song was a fun challenge.”
Mega Ran says it was difficult to pivot to a children’s record, but it mostly stemmed from his own thoughts.
“Mostly, the fight’s been with myself trying to make something good and avoid being hokey and corny,” he says. “At the same time, I realized part of this needs to be hokey and corny. Sometimes, I just talked to myself and dialed it back a little bit. It’s cool to have fun and do something to make people smile.”
“Celebrate Hip-Hop”
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13
WHERE: Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix
COST: Free with admission
INFO: 480-478-6000, mim.org
All activities are happening Saturday and Sunday unless noted otherwise.
Craft: Graffiti coloring page and Mad Libs
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
South El Rio
Make your own rap with personalized Mad Libs, and color graffiti pages designed by Such and Champ Styles.
Photo booth
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
El Rio
Have your picture taken in the hands-free photo booth. Digitally share pictures and tag the MIM with #MIMphx for a chance to be featured on its social media.
Gallery talk: Hip-hop
10:30 to 11 a.m.
United States / Canada Gallery
Join Rich Walter, curator for United States / Canada, for an in-depth discussion about the instruments featured at the hip-hop exhibit.
Dance workshop: Jukebox
11:30 a.m. to noon
Event Room 2
Learn choreography with dancers from the hip-hop dance studio Jukebox, which performed in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.
Performance: Furious Styles Crew
12:45 to 1:30 p.m.
North El Rio
Watch the Furious Styles Crew perform signature break dancing moves in this dance showcase.
Performance: Mega Ran
2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday
MIM Music Theater
Get to know rapper Mega Ran, who takes inspiration from comic books and video games, during his upbeat performance in the MIM Music Theater.
Workshop: AZ Beat Lab
3:15 to 4 p.m. Sunday
Event Room 2
Create your own music with the
AZ Beat Lab.
