After relentlessly touring for well over a decade, Blessthefall vocalist Beau Bokan says that the Phoenix-founded metalcore band felt it was time for a break.
It quietly went on hiatus in 2020.
“There were a couple of factors,” Bokan says. “But the big one was we felt the burnout of being on tour for so many years straight, where we would come home for up to two weeks at a time and holidays like Christmas.”
During that time, the band led everyday lives when everything was almost entirely abnormal.
Bokan spent time at home with his wife, Canadian pop artist Lights Poxleitner-Bokan — who performs under the moniker Lights — and their daughter Rocket, while guitarist Eric Lambert continued to sell real estate in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Meanwhile, guitarist Elliott Gruenberg and bassist Jared Warth formed half of the Phoenix-based band High Wind.
But as the world began to open back up and musicians returned to the stage, Bokan pondered a return.
“After seeing my friends’ bands and watching my wife perform, I began to miss it,” he says. “Seeing the love that (Lights) was getting, the empathy that she puts out onstage and how it was reciprocated from the fans, I thought, ‘That looks like fun again.’”
With a rekindled desire to return, Bokan and Co. decided to spark some drama before announcing a return.
In early December, Blessthefall fans speculated that the band had broken up when its members removed mentions of its Instagram account from their personal account bios.
They were hushed when Blessthefall returned to the airwaves in March with the release of its first song in five years, “Wake the Dead.” Following the single was the announcement of the band’s first tour in nearly four years, which will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its hit album, “Hollow Bodies.”
“That was one of our most successful items since it peaked at 15 on the Billboard charts — which was crazy — and that tour was one of our most successful tours,” Bokan says with a laugh. “So, we figured we would miss a big opportunity if we came back as a band during the 10th anniversary of our album and didn’t give it a proper tour.”
During the tour, the album will be played front to back, which Bokan says will allow fans to hear some songs from the record that have never been played live and may never be played onstage again.
“There are songs on there that people have never heard us play before that we know are fan favorites, so this gives us a chance to do something special and make it like a cool night for the people to have those nostalgic vibes,” Bokan says.
“There are also songs on that record that we will never play again, so I think it’ll be nice for people to get a chance to hear them.”
Fans will get more than just the 11 songs from “Hollow Bodies,” as Bokan says the band will also mix hits and its new single into the headlining set.
The tour will take Blessthefall into 24 cities over 35 days, but the band is especially excited for its September 1 gig at The Van Buren in Downtown Phoenix. This will mark the band’s first gig in the Phoenix metropolitan area since its May 2019 performance at Tempe Marketplace.
“I consider (Phoenix) my second home,” says Bokan, a native of Huntington Beach, California. “Phoenix has always shown the band so much love and I spent so much time there when I first joined the band — I practically lived there.”
This show, however, will be a new experience for Blessthefall.
“We’ve never played The Van Buren before, and I’ve heard it’s an amazing venue,” Bokan says.
Following the tour, Bokan says the band is taking a more nonchalant approach to releasing new music.
“Right now, we’re kind of taking it step by step, seeing what comes our way and just trying to roll with it,” he says optimistically. “The landscape of music has changed a bit since our last record to where artists don’t need to put out a record and tour right away.
“Now artists can release a song and then go for months before they release another song, which is pretty cool. I think it’s a fun time to make music, and I’m kind of glad that we came back around this time.”
But he also adds that touring could become a rarer occurrence. Because of this, Bokan encourages fans to scoop up tickets for Blessthefall’s forthcoming tour.
“We’re not going to go back to touring the way we did,” Bokan says. “We might tour once a year or we might tour once every two years. We don’t really know what is in the cards.”
Blessthefall: “Hollow Bodies” 10-Year Anniversary Tour
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, September 1
WHERE: The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren Street, Phoenix
COST: $25
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.