With the lights down low and quiet moody moments interspersed with bursts of energy, the band Some Days are Darker is trying to create a vibe.
“The last couple shows, people have pulled us aside after the set and said it was very romantic,” founder/lead singer Lear Mason says.
“That seems to be the vibe that we’re bringing to the live show.”
The Phoenix band’s next show is supporting Vision Video and Urban Heat at The Nile Underground in Mesa on Wednesday, August 9. Some Days are Darker will perform seven songs from its 2020 debut EP, “Love+Truth,” the 2022 self-titled album and its forthcoming record, “2.”
“This is going to be a great for us, musically,” he says of the gig. “Promoters who are wondering what bands we belong with, this is the answer.”
The set list will also feature the unreleased track “Downpour,” which Mason calls “our most unapologetically post-punk-influenced song so far.”
“I’m a big fan of Depeche Mode, Joy Division and The Cure,” he adds. “Those kinds of sounds are still firmly in the Some Days are Darker universe. Having the first EP and LP under our belt, we’re leaning into our post-punk roots right now.”
When Mason was in his early 20s in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, he discovered music. He crossed the border into Michigan and headed to goth clubs like City Club in Detroit, and Royal Oak’s Luna.
That laid the foundation for his music career and Some Days are Darker.
“I coveted City Club,” Mason says about the dark goth club found in the basement of historic Leland Detroit Hotel in the city’s notorious Cass Corridor. “I knew about it for a year, but I never knew where it was or how to get in. Those ideas are very relevant to Some Days are Darker — after-hours moody people getting together and working things out one way or another. That atmosphere is very relevant to where I’m coming from on his project.”
He moved to Phoenix about 15 years ago to form a band and to get away from Canada’s harsh winters. The band didn’t pan out, so he focused on commercial video work and filming videos for other musicians.
“Love+Truth” was somewhat of a surprise to Mason, who kind of gave up on music, except for buying vinyl and playing guitar at home. Then songs took hold.
“I’m really happy that I’m in this place now and I have these goals to keep writing songs,” says Mason, whose studio is near Roosevelt Row. “I love the recording process. I love the album process and being able to figure out a title, the artwork and what we’re trying to say.”
He learned from the best. Music was omnipresent in his parents’ Windsor home. His mother enjoyed Motown and soul music, while his father was into the Stooges and the MC5.
“I felt like there was a lot of rock ’n’ roll and pop sensibilities,” Mason says. “The pop sensibility in the vocals and the moodier atmosphere of the music — that’s the world I live in.”
Some Days are Darker’s music is therapeutic for Mason, who has been working on his mental health. He says everybody needs to pay more attention to it these days.
“I think there’s still quite a stigma around it,” he says. “The more we can break down those walls, the better.
“Anxiety, obsessive thinking and depression are things I’ve been constructively working on. ‘Glitter Bomb’ is literally a song about white knuckling it through trauma. I’m trying to do the work and keep myself in a good place.”
He’s unsure when “2” will be released, as singles will hit streaming platforms first. The album will feature new songs as well as his friends’ remixes of older material.
“It’s fun to reinvent some of the songs,” he says. “They’ll maybe dig into them and make them a little more electronic, mess with the genres a little bit.”
In the meantime, Mason is taking an old-school approach to promoting The Nile Underground show.
“We’ve been doing a lot more physical fliering at shows — just like people used to do,” he says. “We meet people in other bands, and we’ve seen little spikes in our Spotify in different parts of town. It’s an organic thing to do.”
Vision Video w/Urban Heat and Some Days are Darker
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 9
WHERE: The Nile Underground, 105 W. Main Street, Mesa
COST: Tickets start at $16
INFO: theniiletheater.com, somedaysaredarker.com, facebook.com/somedaysaredarker
