Touring has provided musical inspiration to many acts and the Georgia-bred roots rock band Larkin Poe is no different.
Their 2022 album, “Blood Harmony,” is one such example.
“We had a really fun time making this record,” says Megan Lovell, who founded the band with her sister, Rebecca. “We got to do a little tour at the end of 2021. We really enjoy using our experiences out on the road to decide the path of the next record.
“As we’re touring, we’re taking notes of little moments on stage where we connect with audiences. We take that experience to the studio.”
The sisters will be further inspired when they perform at the ninth annual Flagstaff Blues and Brews Music Festival on Saturday, June 10. The festival kicks off on Friday, June 9.
The gates open at 2 p.m. Friday with performances by The Aaron McCall Band, Buffalo Nichols, Albert Cummings and Samantha Fish. The festival begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday with JC and the Juke Rockers, Levi Platero, King Solomon Hicks, Southern Avenue, Kenny Neal and Larkin Poe.
Local and regional microbrews, national beer brands, wine and hard cider options will be on the menu. Complementing the music at the festival will be a wide variety of local and regional food and craft vendors, children’s activities and fun activities and games.
In eight years, the festival has donated more than $87,000 to local music and arts education programs.
“We’re really pumped to come back to Flagstaff,” Megan says. “We had a really fun time there last time. It’s a great audience.”
Rebecca adds, “We did the festival three or four years ago, pre-COVID. The lineup was popping. It was such a blast. We came up in the bluegrass scene. In the last four to five years, we’ve transitioned more into the blues circuit.”
Rebecca says fans can expect an “action-packed experience” in Flagstaff.
“They’ll burn a lot of categories,” she adds with a laugh. “We wanted this record to mirror our stage persona. We wanted it to feel very live and have a lot of raw energy to it. We did a really good job bringing that to life.”
At shows, Larkin Poe is often inspired by fans. That leads to further songs.
“We do a lot of meet and greets at our shows, to meet people and hear their stories,” Megan says. “One of the most meaningful things to us is getting to hear how our music has impacted people’s lives. It’s so incredibly heartwarming and meaningful to us. We take those feelings and turn them into songs. We think of songs as not belonging to us but to the greater population.”
They’ll have plenty of inspiration this year, as it’s jam packed with dates in Australia, New Zealand, North America and Europe.
Larkin Poe is starting to generate ideas for a new album, but fans shouldn’t expect to hear any of it in Flagstaff. They fear the songs will end up on YouTube before they’re officially released.
“We’ve always wanted to road test material, but with the advent of YouTube, we’ve learned to keep the secret to ourselves,” Rebecca says.
“That last thing we want is for it to become publicly available before we can hone and create the core of the song.”
The song “Blood Harmony” came together after the women and their mother read Ruth Ozeki’s “A Tale for the Time Being,” which is about the ways the passage of time is perceived.
“There was just something about the sweetness of all three of us reading the same book, and then being able to talk about how it related to our love for each other and our love for music,” Rebecca says.
Flagstaff Blues and Brews Music Festival
WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10
WHERE: Continental Country Club Driving Range, 5200 E. Old Walnut Canyon, Flagstaff
COST: Tickets start at $50
INFO: flagstaffblues.com
