After nearly three years of writing, recording and promoting, Mesa pop artist Rio Wiley has returned to the airwaves with his latest release, “grow, baby, grow…”
“Grow, baby, grow…” — dropping July 28 — features 16 songs in total centered around the theme of emotional growth, something the singer says he has thought about a lot over the past four years.
Wiley — an alumnus of Arete Prep, formerly Mesa Prep, in Gilbert — admits the theme reared its head during the writing of the record.
“Obviously 2020 was very hard for everybody, and it was a very lonely year,” Wiley says. “Just like everybody else, I was feeling lonely and disconnected from people.
“Since I was in the middle of my 20s and just on the peak of that maturity of my life where I was ready to get a house, start a family and get to that next level in my music career and, like everybody, my dreams, wishes, wants and desires kind of came to a halt, I did what I’ve always done my entire life when I’m down bad and I wrote music.”
Wiley wrote 50 songs during that time, but he realized that just over a third of the songs written were linked by a common theme rather than a similar sound.
His initial plan was to choose 16 songs and create a large album, which is something he says he has always wanted to do.
He later decided to split the record into two parts that would be released just over a month apart. Part one hit streaming services May 30. Wiley says he’s planning an album release show for later this summer.
“I wanted the songs to coherently fit together, and these songs were intentionally split in this way because they sound good together in their separate parts,” he says.
But fans got an early taste of this theme with the singles “Doin’ Alright,” “Burnt Out” and “I.D.K.I.D.C.”
“Those three songs are fully what the record sounds like, and I thought that those three show the extremes of the record,” Wiley says.
But its final track of part one, “I Can’t Even Blame U,” is a cliffhanger.
This prepares for a change of attitude in the album’s second part.
“That song is about not wanting to break a friendship with somebody and take that next step forward in a relationship,” Wiley says. “It leaves on this breaking point in the record where whoever is listening might feel broken and down, and then the second half of the record turns into this bad-boy vibe where it feels like the listener is moving forward (with) or past that person.”
Wiley establishes a new attitude with the first track of the second part of the record, “All Mine” — a song he says is about chasing desires despite how unattainable they might be.
Even though the records have different attitudes, Wiley marvels at how the album encapsulates the past few years of his life and hopes that fans can relate to his story.
“When people are able to hear it in its fullness of 16 songs, they’ll hear that it’s almost an anthology of where we once were, where I once was, and how I brought myself to where I’m at today by leaving the future open to new music and new opportunities for myself.”
Info:
Sorry X with special guests Rio Wiley and LiL MiK_e
When: 8 p.m. Friday September 1
Where: The Valley Bar, 130 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix
Cost: $13
Info: valleybarphx.com and iamriowiley.com
