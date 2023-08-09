Electro-pop artist Julian Shah-Tayler is in love and he’s sharing his feelings on his latest album, “Elysium.”
The fourth under his own name, “Elysium” opens with “End of the Line,” which narrates the dissolution of old pain, paving the way for new beginnings. It continues along the emotional roller coaster that comes with a long-distance relationship.
“The record was basically the story of the love of my life,” Shah-Tayler says. “It’s about meeting her and becoming a relationship and the trials and tribulations.
“It’s been a long-distance relationship for a while. The album is almost a narrative.”
“Elysium” has myriad meaning for Shah-Tayler. It’s the name of the Austin club where he met his love, burlesque dancer Eva Strangelove. In Greek mythology, “Elysium” describes the home of the blessed after death.
The Leeds, England-born Shah-Tayler lives in South Pasadena, California, where he recorded the album. Shah-Tayler called “Elysium” one of his most cohesive albums. Usually, he says, he throws a multitude of sounds at a record. “Elysium” is a little more focused.
“I limited my sound palate a little,” he says. “People appreciate that it’s a bit more focused in that sense.”
“Elysium” includes an appearance on “Devil Knows” by bassist David J from Love and Rockets (“Ball of Confusion”) and Bauhaus (“Bela Lugosi’s Dead,” “Ziggy Stardust”).
“I love it when David comes around,” he says. “Not only is he a fascinating character, but his musical ideas are also based in magic. He believes in the ‘happy accident’ like I do. I just put the mic up, run the track and sing along immediately. I follow whatever magical spirit comes. I will generally end up with the ideas I come up with on first go-around.”
“If you develop something deeply, you generally get this visceral, spiritual reaction. It results in something quite special when it works.”
“End of the Line,” “Secret” and “Fisk” were co-produced by LA’s Robert Margouleff, whose credits include Devo and Stevie Wonder.
“He and I have this great rapport in the studio,” Shah-Tayler says. “We just honed one of the songs that Mike Garson (Bowie) played on. Carmine, David J — they’re all on this song! It has ridiculous star power. With Robert Margouleff also co-producing, it’s up there on with the rock pantheon.”
Shah-Tayler says it’s nice to be recognized by his idols.
“I’m so lucky that they all like the material so much that they jumped at the chance to play on the record,” he adds. “It feels wonderful to get the recognition of the people I’ve looked to all my life.”
Great response
The response to “Elysium” has been great. Shah-Tayler has been featured in a multitude of magazines and has made end-of-the-year top 20s and top 10s for blogs and podcasts.
“I’m excited,” he says. “It’s not one consistent song. ‘End of the Line’ was proposed for a Grammy. It didn’t make the short list because I didn’t have the money to network to push it through to the next level. I was thrilled that it was at least proposed. A lot of people say it sounds very Bowie-esque. It’s an honor for me.”
Six of the songs from the sessions didn’t make it on the album. They’ll appear on the follow-up collection, which features David Bowie’s keyboard player Mike Garson.
“He agreed to play on the album,” he says. “I’m very excited about that. He listened to the track and offered to play on more than one. Carmine Rojas, the bassist from David Bowie’s band, is also on two of the songs.”
When Shah-Tayler isn’t recording his own music, he performs with Depeche Mode (Strangelove) and David Bowie tributes. Strangelove and Shah-Tayler will perform at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Saturday, September 9.
To come up with the set list for his show, he put a call out on Facebook and Instagram for requests. Fans chose songs from throughout his 25-year career. He networks before and after Strangelove shows to promote his solo material.
“They really, really like the originals, which is a cross between Depeche Mode and Bowie and a little bit of the Cure,” he says.
“They listen to the stuff and deep dive into the material. I’ve sold more copies of ‘Elysium’ on CD than I have any other album,” he says. “I go out and meet people. Nowadays, it’s not about hearing things on the radio and buying it on CD. It’s gone back to meeting people and charming them to a degree.
“There’s a lyric by Bowie in ‘Modern Love:’ ‘It’s not really work/ It’s just the power to charm.’ Now I relate 100% to that lyric. I have to charm people enough to buy my record. They buy it because they like me and then they realize they like the music. The power is in the hands of the artist a little bit more.”
Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience w/Stranger Loves featuring Julian Shah-Tayler and The Numan League
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9
WHERE: Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Avenue Tempe
COST: Tickets start at $27
