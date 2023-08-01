Music consumes Jim Louvau’s life.
As a student at Glendale’s Ironwood High School, he photographed musicians and worked in record stores. Now he’s making his own mark with his industrial-metal band, There is No Us.
There is No Us opens for Prayers at the Crescent Ballroom on Thursday, August 10.
It will be a new experience for Louvau.
“I’ve played pretty much most of the clubs and smaller places here many times over,” Louvau says.
“I have never played at the Crescent Ballroom. They typically don’t have shows that are as heavy as what we do. It’ll be cool to get on that stage.”
He describes There is No Us shows as having a “very high-energy environment on stage” with “a lot of chaos.” But it’s up to the crowd to help.
“There’s a lot of crowd participation,” he says. “These songs were written to be able to sing and have the crowd singing back to you. The choruses are catchy. You can hear it once and, by the time I get to the second chorus, you remember what it was and sing along.”
The set list will include their singles “Fame Whore” and “The Proposal,” and their cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.” Fans can expect a new album, “Feed the Monkeys,” later this year.
The Phoenix quintet — which also includes guitarists Andy Gerold (formerly of Marilyn Manson) and Jared Bakin, bassist Eddie Lopez and drummer Elias Mallin — is committed to its craft. Gerold and Louvau recorded their first songs together at Ironwood.
“We grew up on industrial rock, and we could never get away from it because it’s in our blood,” Louvau says.
In 2015, There is No Us debuted its “Farewell to Humanity” EP. Two years later, they joined forces with producer Terry Date (Deftones, Pantera, White Zombie) on the follow-up EP “Generation of Failure.”
They attracted a cult following through performances with everyone from In Flames, Drowning Pool and Tremonti to the Dillinger Escape Plan, letlive. and Stabbing Westward.
Signed to Cleopatra Records, There is No Us is the perfect fit for the legendary industrial/goth label, according to Louvau.
“It’s really cool to be working with a label that really helped pioneer the sound that we make as a band, too,” he says.
In a snap
Photography wasn’t always in Louvau’s cards. He chose it as an elective his senior year of high school, borrowed a friend’s camera and befriended the local industrial band N17.
“I had taken all the electives that I could basically take,” he says. “There’s only so much PE and cooking classes. I was down to taking photography or Spanish. I thought the photo thing sounded fun.”
Eventually, he shot the album art for N17’s 1997 release “Trust No One.” He took what he learned in high school seriously but, with experience, taught himself the craft and the philosophy behind promotion.
After a brief hiatus from photography to pursue music, he found success, shooting concerts for myriad Valley publications. In 2018, he shot Nine Inch Nails in Phoenix, and last year, the band reached out to him to license a photo for a tour poster. It was a full-circle moment for Louvau.
“I saw the photo on a poster selling at the show,” says Louvau, who wore a Nine Inch Nails shirt for a yearbook photo in high school.
“I would have thought you were crazy if you told me in high school that Nine Inch Nails would be using my artwork for a poster. The photo is on a long-sleeved T-shirt, too. To have this cool stuff happening is amazing.”
Besides Nine Inch Nails, Louvau photography’s resume includes covers for Revolver and Kerrang! and shoots with Marilyn Manson, Scott Weiland, Chester Bennington, Poppy, The Black Moods and Veruca Salt’s Louise Post.
“I saw Veruca Salt at Minder Binders,” he says. “I immediately fell in love with Veruca Salt. I saw them in a few different places. I was still in school when I drove with a buddy to San Francisco to see them play after here. That’s when I met Louise Post. She was always cool to me when I was a kid, and she’s super cool now. We kept in touch for all those years. We’ve done two videos with her and all the promo photos.
“She’s definitely been one of my favorites. She’s my first teenage rock crush.”
He’s fulfilled his concert bucket list, but now he leans toward portraits and videos. When he’s in a photo pit for three songs with 10 other people, they’ll all get similar shots. With portraits, he really understands, creates a moment and captures the subjects’ personalities.
“There’s such a difference between that and being face to face with your subject and working together,” he says.
“I’m creating an experience for that person that is hopefully different than the other photo shoots they’ve done. I’m taking my style and applying it to people who haven’t done stuff like I’m doing. That’s exciting.”
Louvau and his partner, Tony Aguilera, also film videos and snap promo photographs in their Downtown Phoenix studio. Together, they helmed music videos for Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, Killer Be Killed and Exodus.
As There is No Us gears up for promo work, he’s hoping that music will bring together the divide that plagues the world.
Prayers w/Los Goths Co., Darksiderz, There is No Us and Pictureplane
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 10
WHERE: Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Avenue, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $35; 16 and older
INFO: crescentphx.com, louvau.com
Instagram: @jimlouvau
Twitter: @LouvauPhoto
