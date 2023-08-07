Rickey Medlocke calls Lynyrd Skynyrd’s summer jaunt “special,” as the legendary rockers are celebrating their 50th anniversary.
A multi-instrumentalist, Medlocke and the rest of the band strive to celebrate the legacy and lives of former members Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, Bob Burns, Leon Wilkeson, Gary Rossington and Hughie Thomasson.
Today, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s lineup is Medlocke, Johnny Van Zant, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle.
“It’s pretty interesting when you can celebrate 50 years from the very first record ever coming out,” Medlocke says. “Celebrating 50 years is quite an accomplishment.”
With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are on tour with ZZ Top. The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour, with opener Uncle Kracker, comes to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 13.
“We have done several tours with ZZ Top,” he says. “One of the biggest ones we did was back in ’99 going into 2000. We called it the ‘Millennium Tour.’ We celebrated ’99 into 2000 in Houston. Everybody thought the world was going to come to an end. Here we were in Houston and the world didn’t blow up. We had a great night.
“We had the best time with those guys. Personally, I’ve known Billy and those guys since the early to mid-1970s. It’s going to be good to share the stage with them one more time on this 50-year tour. I’ve never been able to share the stage with Uncle Kracker, but he’s a great entertainer.”
Medlocke was part of the original band in the early 1970s for about two and a half years. He left and then returned about 28 years ago.
“For me, I’ve had a relationship in this band for more than 30 years now,” he says. “It’s really an incredible mile marker and milestone that we’ve reached in this band’s iconic history. I feel so blessed and fortunate that I’ve been able to be a part of this.
“It’s been a long road for sure. We’ve had a lot of triumphs and a lot of tragedies. We’ve been able to somehow pick ourselves up and put our boots back on and walk down the road and get stronger.”
The last of the founding members, Gary Rossington, died March 5 in Georgia. Medlocke says Rossington “never wanted to see the music die.”
“He never wanted it to fade out and be obscure, only to be heard on the radio,” he adds. “I think Gary’s wishes were that we continue to play the music and bring the music to the people. How appropriate is it to celebrate his life and his legacy plus the other guys who were in Lynyrd Skynyrd? I’m just happy to be there doing this.”
To further celebrate, Geffen/UMe Recordings will release “FYFTY,” a 50th anniversary box set, on Oct. 13. The career-spanning 50 tracks featured on “FYFTY” represent all eras of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Included is a special performance of “Gimme Three Steps,” a previously unreleased live track that was culled from the band’s final show with co-founding guitarist Gary Rossington in November 2022.
For the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre show, Lynyrd Skynyrd will play the hits — “What’s Your Name,” “That Smell,” “Simple Man,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” — as well as deep cuts.
“We’re digging deep into the catalog and coming up with some stuff that we have not performed or haven’t performed in a very long time,” he says.
“We have brand-new production. On a different scale, that’s what the audience can expect to see and hear. The band is energetic as we always are. We keep it full tilt, full of energy. They can expect a high-powered Lynyrd Skynyrd show.”
“Tuesday’s Gone” is one of Medlocke’s favorite songs for a variety of reasons. For one, at the live shows, Lynyrd Skynyrd dedicates the song to Rossington, with an accompanying video. Medlocke can’t bring himself to watch it.
“Tuesday’s Gone” also reminds Medlocke of the shows Lynyrd Skynyrd played shortly after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“After 9/11, we were on the road and we decided we were not going to call it quits with touring,” he says. “We really felt the country was so down that we really wanted to try to lift their spirits. We were in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the show was sold out — with 23,000 people. There was a thing going around town that there wasn’t one American flag left to be bought. They were all at our show. There was a massive flood of nothing but American flags. September 11 happened on a Tuesday, and when we hit ‘Tuesday’s Gone,’ it was over with.”
He encourages fans to see Lynyrd Skynyrd, especially on this jaunt.
“I’ve often said, at some point, it does come to an end,” he says. “At some point, all good things do.”
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd w/Uncle Kracker
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13
WHERE: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $34.50
INFO: livenation.com, ticketmaster.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.