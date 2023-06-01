The Mesa metal act Archetypes Collide dropped its first album in March via the legendary label Fearless Records.
Prior to its release, Archetypes Collide — which formed in 2014 — released nearly three handfuls of EPs and singles. Vocalist Kyle Pastor says all of Archetypes Collide’s music was inspired by its early days.
“Independently we’ve been writing music, recording music since 2014, but it wasn’t really until 2021 — when we signed with Fearless Records and then we did a big tour with The Amity Affliction — where we finally got to see how songs translate consistently night after night,” Pastor says.
He says he wasn’t sure why Archetypes Collide’s live shows and sound attracted fans.
“We started to understand what was fun to play live and enjoyable for fans and it was cool to bring that experience into the writing process because now we can have a full album of songs that we know is going to connect live,” Pastor says.
A Mesquite High School alumnus who lives in Mesa, Pastor knew what he wanted to inject into album tracks. He also had six tunes written when the band entered Capital House Studio in Galena, Ohio, to record the album. Still, they had half of a record to write and record.
So, it leaned on its co-manager, friend and album producer Oshie Bichar, who plays bass in the Ohio metal band Beartooth.
“Oshie helped co-write with us throughout the whole album and he was kind of like a sixth member (of the band) in the studio with us, which was a lot of fun because he’s a super talented dude,” Pastor says.
Bichar aided in writing the bulk of the album, but the band had another special guest contributor, The Plot in You vocalist Landon Tewers. Tewers wrote and recorded the song “Silence” with Archetypes Collide.
“Landon came into the studio, and we thought, ‘Hey, let’s write a song with Landon. That’d be fun,’” Pastor says with a grin. “He was there for six hours, and we wrote the whole song, tracked it and got everything done during that time. It was like magic.”
“Silence” is not the only track Pastor likes. He cites songs like “What If I Fall,” “My Device,” “Paranoid & Paralyzed” and “Destiny” as favorites as well.
“‘What If I Fall’ is one of my favorites because it’s a song that boils down to this acoustic song that if I were to play it with just an acoustic guitar, it will still sound great,” he says.
Pastor is proud of Archetypes Collide’s musical diversity.
“‘My Own Device’ is a good one where we kind of played into this pop and ’80s synth wave vibe,” he says.
“‘Paranoid & Paralyzed’ is almost a pop song in that it starts with acoustic guitar, electric drums and this big bass to where it almost sounds like The Chainsmokers or a Justin Bieber song,” Pastor adds.
“But it was fun because we got to inject those elements into what we do under the rock and metal style.”
Now that the album is completed, Archetypes Collide is focusing on its tour with headliners Beartooth and Trivium and fellow supporting act, Malevolence. The tour stops at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on June 9.
“Now that this album is out, the response we’ve gotten has been insane. So, we’re just stoked to see everyone else jamming it and then the biggest thing for us right now is this tour,” Pastor says.
“The Marquee is a venue that has been on my bucket list for a while now and I’ve seen some great bands there like Bring Me the Horizon and Pierce the Veil, so it’s exciting to be able to play there and to add ourselves to the list of all the cool bands that have played at that venue.”
Beartooth and Trivium w/Malevolence and Archetypes Collide
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9
WHERE: Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe
COST: Tickets start at $45
