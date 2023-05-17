Before Dermot Kennedy put himself on the global music map with hit singles like “Outnumbered” and “Giant,” he spent the better part of a decade grinding things out in his home country of Ireland and other locales busking on streets, playing in pubs and trying to get noticed by music industry professionals.
Along the way, he had an opportunity that many aspiring singers would jump at in a heartbeat. He was selected to appear on “Britain’s Got Talent,” the United Kingdom’s version of “America’s Got Talent.” The show has lifted many artists out of obscurity and put them on the radar of record labels, music industry professionals and fans.
Kennedy, who is gifted with a rich, emotive singing voice that has just a bit of a rough edge, went through the “Britain’s Got Talent” audition process. But when he was selected, he turned down the invitation to participate in the show.
That decision says something about the kind of approach Kennedy has taken to his career and the priorities he has placed on his music.
“To me it just didn’t represent longevity,” Kennedy says, explaining his thinking. “And I think as well it’s about knowing your work. So like at that point I was like ‘No, hang on. I know I’ve got a good thing here, and I know I can potentially take this the way I want to.’ It might take much longer, but again, it’s a much more rewarding end of it. That one was like a very simple decision for me. I didn’t hesitate over that at all.
“I feel like most people would understand why,” he adds. “Like to me it seems like that (show) just represents those quick moments where you might feel famous for a second. But now on the other hand, I’ve shaped the career I want, and eight years in, I still don’t feel famous. I still just feel like a musician. That’s the way I want it to be.”
It’s several years later now, and every time Kennedy steps onto a concert stage he can see that his music is connecting in the way he’s always intended.
“To be honest, potentially the thing that makes me most proud is I could play a song last night that wasn’t on my albums, that came out, say, six years ago, and the crowd will know it,” Kennedy says. “To me, that’s kind of always been the goal. Like last night, and for the future, I want them to know every song instead of just like ‘Oh, they heard it on the radio.’
“Especially in an industry where it’s sort of so geared toward people having particular moments and these sort of (hit) songs that just go crazy,” he says, “it’s always been about longevity and people actually listening to a whole project.”
Although Kennedy and his music seem built to last, he’s really just now getting established with his career. His catalog consists of a 2018 self-titled EP, a 2019 full-length debut, “Without Fear,” and a second album, “Sonder,” released last year.
He has enjoyed a quick rise to popularity in that time. The “Dermot Kennedy” EP gave him a multi-country hit song in “Power Over Me.” Then “Without Fear” broke out, selling 1.5 million copies worldwide and kicking out a pair of singles (“Outnumbered” and “Giants”) that went top 5 on the American adult alternative chart and also charted in other countries. Now “Sonder” has spawned a top 20 adult alternative hit in the states in “Better Days,” while three other songs have been hits outside of America.
Meanwhile, Kennedy’s summer tour finds him playing a mix of 10,000-plus capacity outdoor amphitheaters and large theaters — another sure sign of his growing fan base here in the states.
To Kennedy, the rapid growth in his popularity hasn’t been at all jarring.
“For me having been there every step of the way it’s just felt smooth,” he says. “It’s been hard sometimes, you know, to be the guy who’s just always on tour and always putting in that legwork. It’s tiring, but then also I think it’s far more rewarding. And I think as well, I’m just very much sort of at peace with who I am as an artist and who I am as a person. I feel very lucky to be able to say that. I don’t know, I feel very at ease. There’s nothing that bothers me. I feel like my work in music hasn’t affected my personal life, hasn’t damaged it. I feel very lucky to still be the man I was when I started doing this. There’s nothing about my career that I would change.”
On “Sonder,” Kennedy sounds like an artist who knows his strengths and how he wants to sound musically. He wraps his thoughtful and emotional lyrics (mostly about romance) in immediately appealing vocal melodies that flow nicely atop beds of layers of textured synthesizer/synthetic instrumental tones. Insistent beats anchor songs like “Kiss Me,” “One Life,” “Better Days” and “Something to Someone” and give them ample movement and momentum, while on ballads like “Innocence and Sadness” and “Dreamer,” Kennedy keeps things spare, making such songs feel particularly intimate.
Kennedy says his current live shows will feature songs from all three of his releases, and because he now has more than enough songs to fill a set, he’s able to select only the songs that best form a cohesive set list.
“If we played a show three years ago or two years ago, ultimately I was almost playing everything I had. It was a tour where you’re running through your whole catalog, really,” Kennedy says. “To me it’s all a progression, right? It’s all still part of me. The first EP and the first album are still very much part of who I am. So when it comes to the set list, to me it has to be a nice mix of both.”
But fans shouldn’t expect Kennedy and his five-piece band to merely try to replicate the studio versions of his songs on stage. He wants his concerts to be a unique experience that offer some surprises and encompass a variety of intensities and moods.
“I think for me a huge thing has always been a desire to have a very dynamic show,” Kennedy says. “I want moments where hopefully 10,000 people are quiet, like eerily quiet, like not talking at all, where we can get that really intense (emotion). And I also want to play a radio single where people are up on their friends’ shoulders. I want those sort of completely contrasting moments because, to be honest, I feel like I’m both. I like going down to the front and interacting with fans and sort of playing to the room. And then I also like to put my head down and be completely internalizing (a song) and playing the song for myself.
“I feel like I’ve grown a base of supporters that are aware of the fact that I want to do both,” he says. “There’s no one in that room that expects radio singles for two hours, you know, and there’s also no one at this point who kind of expects me to be just sitting at a piano.”
Dermot Kennedy
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
WHERE: Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix
COST: $29.50-$59.50
INFO: livenation.com
