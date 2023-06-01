For King & Country’s Luke Smallbone is passionate about Arizona. He’s even named his son Phoenix.
“I love coming back to Arizona,” Smallbone says enthusiastically. “Naming my son Phoenix attests to that.”
He and his brother, Joel — the frontmen of For King & Country — are bringing their bombastic show to Desert Diamond Arena on Sunday, June 11, for FamilyLife Radio Fest. Also on the bill are Cece Winans, Pat Barrett, Andrew Ripp and Jonathan Traylor.
“We love to bring a high-energy show,” Smallbone says.
“We have elevators and we’re flying around through the air. We have streamers — all the fun little things. Our hope is to share the stories with people. During the pandemic, our live show was taken from us. We appreciate the gift of music and the gift of performances more than ever.”
For King & Country recently released “What Are We Waiting For?” the follow up to their double Grammy-winning album, “Burn the Ships.” Smallbone is pleased with the results.
“We’re proud of it if it connects with people,” he adds. “You work hard at these things, to make music and it’s up to other people to decide if it’s good or not. There are two genres — good music and bad music. Hopefully it ends on the side of ‘good.’ We pour our heart and soul into music and hopefully it does connect with people.”
“What Are We Waiting For?” is the Australian Christian pop duo’s fifth studio album and it features appearances by Dante Bowe, Sleeping at Last, Tori Kelly and Kirk Franklin. The duo collaborated with Tedd T., Josh Kerr, Jeff Sojka, Federico Vindver, Benjamin Backus and Seth Mosley in the production.
“We’ve always tried to collaborate, in some cases, it’s with as many different artists as possible,” Smallbone says. “It’s through collaboration that you discover new sounds, new ideas and new ways of writing songs. Working with different artists is fun because you discover who they are and what makes them tick.”
So far, the collection has spawned the singles “Relate” and “For God is With Us,” both of which peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Hot Christian Songs chart. As a whole, the record is the act’s first No. 1 entry on the Billboard Christian Albums chart, and it received a GMA Dove Award nomination for pop/contemporary album of the year.
For King & Country is touring throughout the year and then launching a Christmas jaunt in the winter. They’re also finishing a movie about their parents called “Unsung Hero.” For more information about the film, visit unsungheromovie.com.
“Our family moved from Australia to the United States with nothing,” he says. “It’s our parents’ story and our family’s story of moving to a new continent with six kids. My mother had a seventh when we just arrived.
“There are a lot of highs and lows. This movie is about our parents’ journey and that should be coming out the top of next year. We’re spending this year getting the movie right.”
Smallbone says the timing of “Unsung Hero” is important.
“A lot of times, people make these movies about people who aren’t here anymore,” he explains. “We wanted to tell the story while they’re here. I think there is something honorable about it: People who believe in family and people who stick together and pour into each other.”
Family Life Radio Fest w/For King & Country, Cece Winans, Pat Barrett, Andrew Ripp and Jonathan Traylor
WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11
WHERE: Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale
COST: $20
