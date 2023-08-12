On the surface the pairing of French band Phoenix and the chameleonic Beck seems like a strange one.
Phoenix has been steadily releasing albums in the synth pop and indie rock sphere for over two decades, whereas Beck has garnered his own acclaim for a more eclectic blend of alternative rock, hip-hop, funk, psychedelia, folk and more.
But when the two Grammy Award winners’ co-headlining Summer Odyssey Tour came to the Footprint Center on August 11, it was clear that they were a perfect match for an audience comprising fans of all four acts on the bill.
Beck’s set spanned nearly 30 years worth of hits and beyond, including obvious choices like “Devils Haircut,” “Where It’s At,” “Loser” and “E-Pro.” Phoenix, of course, dropped memorable gems like “Lisztomania,” “1901” and others dating back more than two decades.
The other two performers were indie rock quartet Sir Chloe and Japanese Breakfast, the latter the musical project of singer-songwriter and author Michelle Zauner.
Sir Chloe kicked off the evening at an unusually early 5:45 p.m., quietly taking to the stage to a still mostly empty arena. The performance was sweet and simple, the stage surrounded by screens depicting vines, leaves and flowers as the group performed a tight selection of eight songs from its 2020 debut EP “Party Favors” and new album “I Am the Dog.” Among them were two of the band’s most popular tunes, “Michelle” and “Animal.” Despite the early placement, what audience was there by that point was enthusiastic, some fans even there to represent the up-and-comers. After the band finished its set with the song “Obsession,” vocalist/guitarist Dana Foote previewed the bands that would follow to audience approval.
Next up was Japanese Breakfast, the audience continuing to trickle in as the outfit delivered nearly a dozen songs showcasing both the dream pop style that initially got the project recognition and the more lavish chamber pop that catapulted Zauner to another level and secured television performances on the likes of “Saturday Night Live.” The band featured guitar, bass, drums and synths at its core, with instruments like violin, sax, gong and harpsichord expanding the sound palette as needed.
Beginning with “In Heaven” from Japanese Breakfast’s 2016 debut album “Psychopomp,” it immediately became clear the production had been dialed up a notch, with videos of moving clouds soaring past Zauner and her band. Visuals changed throughout the set, from old photographs to imagery like zebra print, colorful swirls and dangling persimmons, the latter a nod to the “Jubilee” album cover.
A few cuts from the 2021 album included “Paprika,” “Be Sweet” and “Kokomo, IN.” “This is a new acoustic guitar because your city melted mine,” Zauner proclaimed before the latter, noting a trip to Guitar Center before the show to replace her heat-damaged instrument. Another song from that album, the epic and atmospheric “Posing in Bondage,” was a highlight, the percussive, echoing drums sounding almost reminiscent of David Bowie’s “Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” in a live setting.
“Boyish,” “Road Head” and “Diving Woman” were a few cuts performed from 2017’s “Soft Sounds from Another Planet,” the venue looking mostly full by the time the musicians finished their set with the latter and exited the stage.
Phoenix’s set was even more elaborate. After a 45-minute pause that allowed early fans and latecomers alike to grab snacks and get situated, the venue went dark and classical music began to fill the air. This was the cue for pop rock titans Phoenix, who went full steam ahead with an early performance of the indie hit “Lisztomania,” one of its best-known songs. The pillars and sculptures depicted on the screens for the song were a common theme throughout the set, which was sometimes made to look as if the band was performing in European architectural settings.
“Lisztomania” comes from the band’s 2009 album “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix,” the bulk of which was represented during the evening, including through medleys. “Lasso,” “Armistice,” “Fences” and “Rome” were several of the stand-alone songs.
The band also put a heavy spotlight on its newest release, 2022’s “Alpha Zulu.” Selections from that project included the title track, “After Midnight,” “Tonight” and “Winter Solstice.”
But speaking of medleys, Phoenix keeps many in its arsenal. Showcasing two eras at once, the band plucked “Too Young” from its 2000 debut album “United” for a hybrid performance with “Girlfriend” from “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix.” Also from “United” were “If I Ever Feel Better” mixed with “Funky Squaredance.” Then there was a pairing of “Trying to Be Cool” with “Drakkar Noir,” both from 2013’s “Bankrupt!”
But probably the most interesting was a live rendition of the title track from “Bankrupt!” with the 2009 two-parter “Love Like a Sunset.” The jam is aptly titled “Sunskrupt!” and begins mostly instrumental, with live footage of a sunbather as the camera gradually pulls light years away, before rapidly crashing back to Earth and zooming microscopically back into the man’s skin.
That sort of visual flair was key to the set, which featured constantly shifting imagery backing and surrounding a sparse stage setup. Sometimes the band was atop minimalist, solid-colored screens, other times with flashing lights, patterns and other graphics, like carnival-esque, rainbow-colored lights emblazoned “PHOENIX” during the “Trying to Be Cool”-“Drakkar Noir” medley. At that same point, frontman Thomas Mars broke out a camcorder while singing to project footage of the audience behind him.
A common joke throughout the evening was that of “Phoenix in Phoenix.” According to Mars, this is technically the band’s first time in the city, as he said previous shows have been in suburbs of the metropolitan area like Scottsdale. At one point, he asked the audience “How are you doing, Phoenix?” before turning to his bandmates and asking each of them the same question.
Other miscellaneous titles performed at various points during the set included “Entertainment” from “Bankrupt!” as well as the title track from 2017’s “Ti Amo.”
But Phoenix fittingly ended its performance with “1901,” another “Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix” cut. As his bandmates played him off with the instrumental to “Identical” from “Alpha Zulu,” Mars ran around the floor thanking the audience before ultimately climbing into and standing on top of the pit crowd.
The synth pop and indie pop sounds of the band’s set contrasted with Beck’s own introduction. After a change of equipment, the lights once again went dark and a distorted wall of sound signaled the classic “Devils Haircut” from 1996’s “Odelay.”
Beck’s set was even more colorfully creative and zany than that of Phoenix, with colorful graphics and cartoons zipping across screens and different settings backing the musician and his longtime band. Neon lights with dragons, cats, unicorns and other images backed them for the first song, for example, while Beck appeared to be in a bachelor pad for the playful bitpop tune “Girl” from 2005’s “Guero.” From that same album, Beck performed the hip-hop-inspired “Qué Onda Guero” in a graffitied alley. In another, more noirish alley later on, Beck performed the heavy, thumping “Soul of a Man” from 2008’s “Modern Guilt.”
A decent chunk of the set was dedicated to Beck’s 1999 funk album “Midnite Vultures,” though. Early on he played “Mixed Bizness” and “Nicotine & Gravy,” while toward the end he made sure to include “Sexx Laws.” At one point during the memorably falsetto “Debra,” Beck interjected a humorous story about picking up special potpourris from the “Beyond” section of Bed, Bath & Beyond for a woman.
“Debra” was thematically paired back to back with the groovy, bass-led “Think I’m in Love,” the sole track performed from 2006’s “The Information.”
“Wow, you guys are amazing,” he said at one point, signaling the trap-inspired song “Wow,” which appeared on 2017’s “Colors.” Palm trees, beach balls and other images flew across the screen in a barrage of colorful imagery. From that same album, he performed the dancey “Dreams” in front of colorful background graphics reminiscent of iTunes visualizers.
Taking a break around the middle of the set, Beck paused to introduce his band and tell stories about how he has been working with many of the same musicians going back to 1996’s “Odelay.” Saying nobody plays as well as his band, he slowed things down for a couple songs from the 2002 folk album “Sea Change.” “Golden Age” made the musician and his bandmates look as if they were in a Western painting, whereas “Lost Cause” transported them to a starry galaxy.
This was immediately followed by the atmospheric “Chemtrails” from “Modern Guilt,” as lasers and rainbow light beams shot into the crowd from the stage.
Though hits were frequent throughout the set, including an early performance of “The New Pollution” from “Odelay,” some of the biggest came toward the end. After sitting down on the steps to do a glass slide jam on his guitar, Beck rapped to a backing track of the original “Loser” from his 1994 breakthrough album “Mellow Gold”
After Beck performed “E-Pro” surrounded by the images of statticky TVs screens, Phoenix returned to the stage for the new collaborative song “Odyssey,” with kooky retro ’90s patterns and other colorful graphics all over. “That’s a little song we wrote for you for this tour,” Beck said as the French band again exited the stage and he turned his attention to “Where It’s At.” Inflatable balls were tossed out as Beck once again welcomed back Phoenix along with some of the other opening musicians for what felt like a true, full-circle grand finale to the four-set evening.
Although it would have been nice to see Beck mix in some more cuts from his lo-fi freak folk days by way of “Mellow Gold” or even some later cuts from the supremely underrated “The Information” — maybe with a stray “Tropicalia” from 1998’s “Mutations” for good measure — with a discography as expansive as the multi-instrumentalist and performer has, it’s difficult to take issue with the set as is.
“FIN,” read the screen as the various musicians exited backstage and end credits paid tribute to the band members, crews and other staff who made the evening possible, leaving audiences to enthusiastically recount what they had just seen.
Sir Chloe
“Should I”
“Salivate”
“Know Better”
“Michelle”
“Animal”
“Hooves”
“Too Close”
“Obsession”
Japanese Breakfast
“In Heaven”
“The Woman That Loves You”
“Kokomo, IN”
“Paprika”
“Be Sweet”
“Boyish”
“The Body is a Blade”
“Road Head”
“Posing in Bondage”
“Slide Tackle”
“Diving Woman”
Phoenix
“Lisztomania”
“Entertainment”
“Lasso”
“Too Young” / “Girlfriend” (medley)
“Alpha Zulu”
“Ti Amo”
“After Midnight”
“Armistice”
“Sunskrupt!” (“Bankrupt!” / “Love Like a Sunset” medley)
“Tonight”
“If I Ever Feel Better” / “Funky Squaredance” (medley)
“Fences”
“Winter Solstice”
“Rome”
“Trying to Be Cool” / “Drakkar Noir” (medley)
“1901”
“Identical”
Beck
“Devils Haircut”
“Mixed Bizness”
“The New Pollution”
“Qué Onda Guero”
“Girl”
“Nicotine & Gravy”
“Wow”
“Debra”
“Think I’m in Love”
“Soul of a Man”
“The Golden Age”
“Lost Cause”
“Chemtrails”
“Dreams”
“Loser”
“Sexx Laws”
“E-Pro”
“Odyssey” (with Phoenix)
“Where It’s At”
