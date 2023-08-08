Alternative hip-hop and pop fans were treated to a performance from Dominic Fike on Aug. 6, when the singer-songwriter brought his Don’t Stare at the Sun Tour to the Arizona Financial Theatre.
Perhaps best known to some for portraying the character Elliot on the HBO series “Euphoria,” Fike also recently returned with his sophomore album, “Sunburn.”
Along for the ride was Paul Castelluzzo, who performs under the moniker Hether.
Accompanied by a two-piece band, Castelluzzo’s set managed to cram nearly two handfuls of tunes that featured distorted, bluesy guitar solos and funky bass grooves set to a tight, poppy rhythm.
Though the set was a bit brisk, Hether successfully got some fans dancing early on and cheering at the end of each tune.
But fans didn’t seem to need much of a warmup, judging by the reception Fike got the second the spotlight shot down on him.
When Fike took the stage around 9:15 p.m.,the building erupted with the screams of his predominantly young female fan base. These screams grew louder throughout the night as Fike packed a whopping 24 songs into a set that spanned an hour and a half.
Accompanying Fike was a four-piece band that consisted of two guitarists, a bass player and a drummer. Though these musicians stayed stationary behind Fike during his set, fans’ ears were delighted by jazzy guitar licks and solos that complemented Fike’s harmonious cadence.
Adding to the ante was a spectacular stage production that saw the stage illuminated by flickering lights creating a scene almost reminiscent of a candlelit concert.
As impressive as the band and stage production were, Fike stole the show even though he was nursing a raspy voice caused by an early cold.
Fike showed off his musical prowess by jamming acoustic and electric guitars, rapping and belting out hit after hit at the top of his lungs.
But when Fike couldn’t muster up the strength to reach certain notes or sing certain verses, the crowd of nearly 5,000 faithful fans was there to belt out each lyric alongside him.
The roar of the crowd even managed to overpower Fike’s vocals on songs like “Mama’s Boy,” “Babydoll,” “Frisky” and “Phone Numbers.” But no tune was louder than his cover of the Paul McCartney song “The Kiss of Venus.”
But as boisterous as the crowd was during the majority of the set, fans quieted down when Fike treated fans to the solo acoustic jam “Dark.”
The loudest reception of the night came at the end of the set, when Fike jammed the tune “Why,” fans belting out along with the singer.
Though he bowed offstage for nearly two minutes, Fike obliged to the sound of fans clamoring for one more song with a performance of the tune “Wurli.”
Following the show, fans flocked to the merchandise table, took selfies with one another, and recounted their favorite moment from the exhilarating show. They were indeed feeling a sense of euphoria.
Set list
“How Much Is Weed?”
“Mama’s Boy”
“Ant Pile”
“Double Negative (Skeleton Milkshake)”
“The Kiss of Venus” (Paul McCartney cover)
“Sick”
“Westcoast Collective
“3 Nights”
“Superstar (expletive)”
“7 Hours”
“Sunburn”
“Dark”
“Come Here”
“Babydoll”
“Pasture Child”
“She Wants My Money”
“Frisky”
“Bodies”
“Mona Lisa”
“Phone Numbers”
“Politics & Violence”
“Why”
“Wurli” (encore)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.