When Fall Out Boy revealed it was embarking on a summer tour to support its latest record “So Much (for) Stardust” in January, tickets began flying into digital shopping carts.
Fans in Phoenix saw Fall Out Boy on June 30, when the bill was also featuring alternative metal giants Bring Me the Horizon and budding alt-rockers Royal & The Serpent and Daisy Grenade.
But four hours before the gates of the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre opened for the show, Bring Me the Horizon pulled out of the show.
The band provided the statement “Due to unforeseen personal circumstances Bring Me The Horizon are unable to perform in Phoenix today and will resume the tour in Chula Vista, California, tomorrow” on its social media accounts, but no further explanation was given.
This put a measurable damper on the evening but the news didn’t discourage fans of other acts from slathering on a layer of sunscreen, packing up to a gallon of water and braving the triple-digit heat to attend the show.
Daisy Grenade
The disappointment caused by the earlier news quickly subsided when New York-based quintet — whose recorded material is produced by Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz — Daisy Grenade took the stage around 7 p.m.
This show marked the largest audience that the self-described “power-punk, bubble-grunge band” had played for but it showed no signs of nervousness.
Daisy Grenade set an explosive tone for its set quickly with the riot-grrrl track “Riot.”
Backed by a punchy rhythm, the song featured boisterous vocals provided by duetting vocalists Dani Nigro and Keaton Whittaker.
After it got the ground shaking with its first track, Daisy Grenade wowed fans with an explosion of sound on its next few tracks.
But the loudest of its 30-minute, eight-song set was the second song “Cult Classic”
This tune began with the band teaching the fans the chorus of the anthemic tune. The audience learned it quickly and by the time the first chorus rolled through Nigro, Whittaker and the choir of the crowd engaged in a vocal medley that took the volume to new decibels.
But perhaps the biggest highlight of the evening was the treat of an unreleased track called “Skin.”
This not only gave fans a taste of what to expect from the band’s next releases but it gave the audience a needed moment to cherish.
The first few tracks were high strung, but Daisy Grenade brought the tempo down with the somber ballad “Borderline.” The band says this is the first time it played the song on tour.
Though this show marked the largest audience that the band has played in front of, according to comments made throughout the latter frames of the set by Nigro and Whittaker, the band managed to generate every type of fanfare — hand waving, clapping, bouncing and a mad frenzy to catch the setlist when it was chucked into the crowd.
Set list
“Riot”
“Cult Classic”
“Are You Scared Of Me Yet?”
“Guts”
“Borderline”
“Got It Bad”
“Skin”
“Sick In The City”
Royal & The Serpent
Following the intense performance provided by Daisy Grenade was vocalist Ryan Santiago, performing under her stage moniker of Royal & The Serpent.
Santiago first emerged by herself to sing a few bars of the opening track “Astroturf.” But when her band took the stage, ear drums were blasted by explosive drumming and heavy riffing.
This paved the way for a boisterous set featuring no silent moments.
Each song was played in a loop making for a 30-minute, nine-song set filled with distorted guitars, poppy vocals and a barrage of drum fills.
An early highlight came in the form of the march-tempo take on the Pledge of Allegiance dubbed “One Nation Underdogs” which gave patronage to those who have ever felt put down.
But it wasn’t until the latter frames of the set that Royal & The Serpent and her band truly captivated the crowd.
This began during a cover of Nirvana’s breakthrough hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” which began with Santiago grabbing red pom poms and performing a brief cheer routine — paying homage to the music video.
The cover then began to decrescendo into a melancholy vocal melody called “Better” before building the tempo pack up for the final track “overwhelmed.”
Though the song was called “overwhelmed” it gave just the right amount of sensory overload by providing guitarist Tanner Orange and drummer Tosh Peterson time to shred solos and show off their talents before bowing out.
Set list:
“Astroturf”
“One Nation Underdogs”
“i can't get high”
“Slug”
“Junkie”
“Love Abuser (Save Me)”
“Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana cover)”
“Better”
“Overwhelmed”
Fall Out Boy
Thirty minutes later, it was time for Fall Out Boy — who made quite the entrance.
The stage went black, only being illuminated by a circular LED fixture displaying the band’s new yin and yang logo. Echoing in the background was the track “Pink Seashell,” which features a soliloquy from the film “Reality Bites” starring actor Ethan Hawke, whose voice can be heard in the track.
This served as the interlude to the first track of the night and the opening track from the band’s latest record “So Much (for) Stardust,” “Love from the Other Side.”
This song began with a bang as it featured bursting fireworks.
But fireworks would not be the only pyrotechnics featured in the band’s two-hour set that featured a whopping 28 songs.
Even though the temperature had slightly fallen to about 104 degrees by the time Fall Out Boy took the stage, the band took things up a few degrees by shooting flames in the air during a song ironically titled “The Phoenix.”
But it still wasn’t warm enough for bassist Wentz as he channeled his inner Gene Simmons by donning a bass that doubled as a flamethrower.
After warming fans up with an explosive tune and a hot hit, Fall Out Boy treated fans to a breakthrough hit in “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” which heard just about every voice in the packed crowd carol the track's chorus.
But Fall Out Boy was far from done jamming hit after hit and providing stunning stage production.
Throughout the lengthy set, the stage rotated between the setting of a subterranean scene equipped with bubbles that danced across the stage, a woodsy environment where the band camped beneath a gargantuan acorn tree and a theatrical backdrop where the band was positioned in front of a red curtain.
Mixed with these scenes was an appearance made by the band's new mascot, “Blitz the Doberman” who patrolled the stage with his rabid gaze.
Offstage, there was a variety of fanfare running the gamut from hand waving to crowd surfing to beat clapping to the volleying of clear beach balls launched into the crowd during the song “A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More ‘Touch Me.’”
Musically, the first highlight of the night emerged when Fall Out Boy’s die-hard fans drowned-out vocalist Patrick Stump during the tune “Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy.”
But Stump would get his moments to show off his low tenor voice by treating fans to the track “Spotlight (Oh Nostalgia)” from his 2011 solo EP “Truant Wave.”
This wouldn’t be the only deep cut that found its way into the fold either as tracks like “Hum Hallelujah,” “Fake Out” and “Homesick at Space Camp” — which was played live for the first time in over a decade.
But the big hits were saved for the final numbers of the night and provided a litany of memorable moments for the audience.
“Dance, Dance” began on a note of mystery as Wentz performed a magic trick and seemingly disappeared for a few minutes. When he reappeared, he emerged on the barricade of the sound booth where he stood to perform the tune’s first half.
Then the band brought its pyrotechnic heat back for the fiery song “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)” providing one last hot hit of the blistering night.
To close things out, Fall Out Boy took fans for a few trips down memory lane with the nostalgic tracks “Thnks fr th Mmrs” and “Centuries” giving fans in the audience moments to reflect on memories those songs provided the soundtrack to.
But to bring it all home, the band decided to get the crowd amped for the upcoming holiday weekend by strumming the weekend warrior anthem “Saturday.”
As the final notes of the song rang into the Phoenix airwaves, Fall Out Boy bowed out similarly to how it began by showering the lower portion of the crowd with an eruption of streamers and confetti.
Though the night began on a disappointing note, fans got their money’s worth by bearing witness to two emerging acts that are destined to burst onto the alternative rock scene and one of the most explosive shows the valley has seen all year.
Set list
“The Pink Seashell” (played over loudspeaker)
“Love From the Other Side”
“The Phoenix”
“Sugar, We’re Goin Down”
“Uma Thurman”
“A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More ‘Touch Me’”
“Chicago Is So Two Years Ago”
“Grand Theft Autumn/Where Is Your Boy”
“Calm Before the Storm”
“This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race”
“Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes”
“Heaven, Iowa”
“The Take Over, the Breaks Over”
“Hum Hallelujah”
“Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet”
“Fake Out”
“Spotlight” (Oh Nostalgia) (Patrick Stump song)
“Don't Stop Believin’” (Journey cover)
“The Last of the Real Ones
“Save Rock and Roll”
“Baby Annihilation”
“Crazy Train” (Ozzy Osbourne cover)
“Dance, Dance”
“Hold Me Like a Grudge”
“Homesick at Space Camp”
“My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)”
“Thnks fr th Mmrs”
“Centuries”
“Saturday”
