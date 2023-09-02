For over four decades, Bay Area thrash metal titans Metallica have steadily pumped out so many hits that one night just wouldn’t give die-hard fans enough music.
So, for its current jaunt supporting its latest record 72 Seasons, the renowned thrash metal foursome has spread its expansive discography across two nights, playing two different sets each evening. This has allowed the band to pack arenas to their capacity and set attendance records at Megadomes like So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.
It would attempt to keep the trend rolling when it kicked off its two-night stint at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Friday, Sept. 1.
Though Metallica has amassed a massive following during its decades long career, while making their way to their seats several fans in attendance could be spotted rocking the regalia of supporting acts Mammoth WVH and Pantera and upcoming guests Ice Nine Kills and Five Finger Death Punch.
Once fans found their way past the crowded concession stands and wove around the lengthy lines at the merchandise booth to enter the bowl of the venue, fans were greeted by an unconventional stage.
This tour has placed bands on an oblong squared stage with a hollowed-out center called the “snake pit” which has allowed special spectators to have the most intimate concert viewing experience available.
Though the “snake pit” gave fans the best seat in the house, every other seat in the packed venue had a good view of the action thanks to eight towering cylindrical screens that were pinned around the stage, showing fans the highlights of each song while displaying unique graphics that complemented each tune.
Mammoth WVH
Kicking off the first night of the two-night mega-gig was the solo rock outfit Mammoth WVH, which is helmed by former Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen who played alongside his father and uncle in the legendary rock band named after his namesake.
Wolfgang and Co. took the stage at 6 p.m. sharp and wasted no time filling the airwaves with soulful vocals set to fast-tempo rock beats.
But near the completion of his first song of the evening “Another Celebration at the End of the World” Van Halen lived up to his namesake by shredding a brief tap guitar solo.
Mammoth WVH would follow with five more similar-sounding tracks in its brisk 30-minute set but the most impressive was his penultimate tune “Take A Bow.” Though the song was ballad-like, it allowed fans to crisply hear Van Halen’s harmonious vocals.
This allowed Mammoth WVH to exit on a high note with the upbeat rock tune “Don’t Back Down” — a low-tuned hard rock tune that served as the perfect sample for the heavy tunes due next.
Set List
“Another Celebration at the End of the World”
“You're to Blame”
“I'm Alright”
“Like a Pastime”
“Take a Bow”
“Don't Back Down”
Pantera
Next up on the bill was a band that hadn’t played in the Valley since July 2001, groove metal titans Pantera.
Though the band has been dealt two tragedies since its last stop in the valley with the harrowing murder of guitarist “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott in 2004 and the passing of stickman brother Vinnie Paul Abbott in 2018, vocalist Phil Anselmo used his first speech of the set to assure fans that everything the current lineup of the band is doing is for their brothers Vinnie and “Dime.”
Pantera began the set around 7 p.m. by joyfully playing a video montage on the screens that showed footage of shows from the band's heyday as well as clips of the debauchery it engaged in offstage. The montage was set to the band’s song “Regular People.”
Once the short film ended, fans got their first glimpse of the new look Pantera which features Black Label Society guitarist and vocalist Zakk Wylde on guitar and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benate behind the kit.
Though the two accomplished musicians had large shoes to fill, the two did it gracefully nailing each song note-for-note and paying tribute to the Abbott brothers with their instruments. Wylde donned a custom guitar that featured Dimebag's signature lightning bolt paint job and Benate kept the beat on a drum kit that featured portraits of each brother on his main kick drums.
It didn’t take long for Pantera to bring the energy of the crowd to “A New Level” as the band selected the hit from its sophomore album as its opening track.
This gave Pantera a strong base to build on and the band would do just that with its next three heavy hits “Mouth For War,” “Strength Beyond Strength” and “Becoming.”
Then the band broke out a hit that most fans knew the words to called “I’m Broken.”
After fans belted out the chorus of the angsty anthem, they were treated to another tribute to the Abbott Brothers. Pantera took a brief break from playing music to show another montage of clips of the brothers that was set to the band's hit ballad “Cemetery Gates.”
Following the tear jerking clip, Pantera returned to rocking with a slew of three headbanging hits.
Then the band busted out its biggest hit and the song that Anselmo labeled as the “gateway into Pantera.”
After Wylde began playing the first notes of the song “Walk” and Benate kicked in with its thunderous drum intro, the crowd exploded with cheers.
Then when the song reached its chorus, fans responded by triumphantly pumping their fists in the air and chanting the line “Re-spect walk.”
Following the hit, Pantera jammed a medley of the hits “Domination” and “Hollow” which gave fans two songs to whip their heads to.
Then to close out its hourlong 11 song set, the Texas-founded rockers decided to ride into the sunset by jamming the groovy titular track from its debut album “Cowboys From Hell.”
Set List:
“A New Level”
“Mouth For War”
“Strength Beyond Strength”
“Becoming”
“I'm Broken”
“Cemetery Gates”
“5 Minutes Alone”
“This Love”
“F**king Hostile”
“Walk”
“Domination / Hollow”
“Cowboys From Hell”
Metallica
At 8:45 p.m. the lights went dark and headliners Metallica began to make a grand entrance.
The entrance began with the band showing candid Polaroid pictures of fans taken at its various stops during its current North American Jaunt as well as backstage portraits of the band while the AC/DC song “It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'n' Roll)” rang out over the speakers.
Following the cheery introduction, Metallica shifted to something slightly sinister. The band began marching toward the stage, almost looking like a baby faced four-piece wrestling tag team making its way to the ring, giving fans lined along the barricades hi-fives and smiling during each stride. On-screen, a clip from the hit Western Film “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” where the character Eli Wallach is blasted by a cannon into a graveyard and finds himself wandering through the valley of death. This song popularized the Ennio Morricone song “The Ecstasy of Gold” which has served as Metallica’s entrance theme for decades.
After the entrance gave fans goose bumps, Metallica got things rocking with the hit “Creeping Death” from its sophomore record “Ride The Lightning.”
After setting the tone with a quick tempo and thrashy song, Metallica kept the momentum rolling by ripping through the tracks “Harvester Of Sorrow” and “Holier Than Thou.”
Following the jams from its early discography, Metallica shifted gears to its more contemporary catalog by shredding the song “King Nothing.”
This paved the way for Metallica to give two tunes from its latest work some stage time; “ “Lux Æterna” and “Too Far Gone?”
During these songs, the stage was accented by neon yellow lights that raced around the stage, keeping pace with the recklessly abandoned tempo of the modern thrash tracks.
After jamming two new tracks, Metallica dug back into its discography of hits by slotting the acoustic thrash hit “Fade To Black” into the set.
This paved the way for the band to treat die-hard fans to two deep cuts with the insertion of the song “Shadows Follow” and the instrumental jam “Orion.”
Ensuing the deep cuts were two songs that the audience was more familiar with. Due up first was the power ballad that altered Metallica’s career trajectory, giving the band's music spins in nightclubs and top hit radio upon its release, and recently became the second song in the band’s discography to reach a billion streams “Nothing Else Matters.”
During this song, the crowd became dimly illuminated by the glow of cellphones capturing the performance of the soft ballad.
Next up was a song that vocalist James Hetfield teased was “really heavy” called “Sad But True.” This song was sung line for line by the crowd and gave metalheads one more track to bang their heads to.
Following the hits from Metallica’s famous self-titled record, affectionately called “The Black Album,” came the last contemporary selections of the evening.
The first was the title track to the band’s return record, 2016’s “Hardwired … To Self-Destruct.”
The next was perhaps the hottest tune of the evening, the ultimate jam about speeding “Fuel.” Adding to the ante of fast and furious lyrics set to a jaunty rhythm was the explosion of flames that shot several feet into the air and small fireworks throughout the tune.
This created an energetic climax, which Metallica capitalized on by closing the show out with its first hit “Seek & Destroy.”
To further celebrate the iconic song, the band showered the audience on the floor with gargantuan beach balls, which they volleyed toward the stage and into the lower bowls during the jam of the marathon thrash track.
As the song drew to a close, guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Robert Trujillo and Hetfield showered the audience in the front row of both pits with a small bucket full of guitar picks while drummer Lars Ulrich took a victory lap and hi-fived the crowd before giving his signature black and white drum sticks a Hail-Mary pass into the frenzied crowd.
During this time, fans wondered if that was truly it for the night.
Despite pleas from the crowd to play one more song, Metallica gracefully bowed off the stage and played one last montage that showed footage of the band’s stage crew assembling its gargantuan platform that ended with the simple message of “Thank You Phoenix.”
The band is set to return to State Farm Stadium Sunday, Sept. 3 for a second night of performances.
Set List:
“Creeping Death”
“Harvester of Sorrow
“Holier Than Thou”
“King Nothing”
“Lux Æterna”
“Too Far Gone?”
“Fade To Black”
“Shadows Follow”
“Orion”
“Nothing Else Matters.”
“Sad But True”
“Hardwired to Self-Destruct”
“Fuel”
“Seek & Destroy”
