On the night of Sunday, July 2, 5,000 emo/alternative fans flooded into a sold-out Arizona Financial Theatre for the final stop of the Creative Control tour. The tour featured alternative chart-toppers Pierce the Veil and The Used along with supporting acts Don Broco and Girlfriends.
Before doors opened around 5:30 p.m. hundreds of fans gathered outside in a line that stretched down 4th Avenue and curved along Adams Street.
Once inside, fans braved an equally long line to get their first grabs at the tour’s remaining merchandise.
Girlfriends
As soon as fans, most of whom clutching a newly purchased T-shirt, poster or vinyl record, moseyed their way to their seats or staked out their place in the pit they were quickly treated to music around 6:30 p.m.
That was when California-based pop-punk duo Girlfriends, which consists of drummer Nick Gross and former rapper turned vocalist/ guitarist Travis Mills. Joining the band for the jaunt was Tempe native Zack Hansen, who is the founding member of the Phoenix-based metalcore act The Word Alive.
Girlfriends wasted no time getting the voices and bodies in the audience warmed up with the opening track “Shout.”
After opening up with a quick tempo tune, the band kept things speedy by blasting more poppy tunes that carried the nostalgic sound from pop-punk’s heyday.
Then the trio pumped the brakes to create a somber moment.
Mills utilized this slow tempo to provide an uplifting speech about his struggles with anxiety and depression before kicking up the mental health anthem “Where Were You.”
After a short slow jam, Girlfriends picked things back up after Mills gave the audience a brief lesson about the lyrics of the upcoming song “Tattoo.”
The fans caught on quickly and by the time the first chorus rolled around, they were belting out the line “I got a new tattoo, ‘cause it reminds me it reminds me of you.”
But before the band could bow out from its 30-minute, eight-song set, Mills wanted to spread another optimistic message.
Mills gave another quick speech about pursuing your dreams, as he did when he formed Girlfriends in 2020, and not letting any naysayers stand in the way.
This created a quick catharsis in the crowd as many members used this motivational speech to bounce a little higher, dance a little happier and contemplate which dream they might pursue after the show.
Set list
“Shout”
“Jessica”
“Over My Dead Body”
“Eyes Wide Shut”
“I Thought About You While I Was Taking a Shower”
“Where Were You”
“Tattoo”
“California”
Don Broco
Next in the order was U.K. alt-metal act Don Broco. But there was one notable change to the band's lineup. The band commissioned Veil of Maya guitarist Marc Okubo to fill in for full-time guitarist Simon “Si” Delaney, who had to miss the tour to tend to what he said was a “personal family matter.”
Though this lineup change provided a treat for metalcore fans in the audience, it hardly stopped the spotlight from being absorbed by Don Broco’s enigmatic frontman “Rob Damiani” who wasted no time getting the crowd rowdy.
Recently dubbed the “rizz lord” by members of the tour, Damiani stylishly danced across the stage as he sang the song “Pretty” — a poppy rock track about pursuing a crush.
But by track two, it was drummer/vocalist Matt Donnelly’s turn to make things boisterous.
Donnelly showed off his stellar musicianship by melodiously singing the opening lyrics to the tune “Everybody” and once he slammed his sticks onto his drum kit, most of the seated members of the audience rose to their feet.
They would remain standing through the remainder of the band's set, which was also 30 minutes and featured eight songs.
But when the band played the sound of humming horns over the P.A. system, sounding like a warning call that a fight was about to begin, fans got ready to dance to the next song, “Gumshield” — which is a nickname for a mouthpiece — a song that was written to sound like the entrance theme of a boxer making their way to the ring.
After that song got “everyone dancing” — as the chorus sings — Damiani asked the crowd to do something no other crowd had done during the tour. He asked the audience to light up the theatre with their phone light and make it look like a bright night sky.
This made for a peaceful celebration of the ballad-like tune “One True Prince.”
But after the tranquil rock track, it was back to another ditty about kicking butt with the entry of the song “Bruce Willis.”
This song recaptured the lively energy established in the previous part of the set and set things up to end on a high note with the playing of “The T-shirt Song” — a song that some fans celebrated by waving shirts over their heads.
But before the band played the final tune of the set and of the tour, Damiani took a moment to shoutout Arizona-grown acts Dropout Kings and The Color 8 before announcing that The Color 8 will be accompanying Don Broco on its next North American jaunt. That tour will stop in Mesa October 8.
Judging by the thunderous applause the band received when it bid the stage adieu, it's safe to predict that Don Broco will have several new fans in attendance when it returns to the Valley later this year.
Set list
“Pretty”
“Everybody
“Come Out To LA”
“Gumshield”
“One True Prince”
“I'm Good”
“Bruce Willis”
“T-shirt Song”
The Used
After Don Broco exited the stage, a white, floral curtain featuring the text “Next up The Used” fell, veiling the audience from the stage cleaning happening behind it.
Nearly 20 minutes later, three silhouettes appeared behind the curtain as an ominous, bass-heavy track blared over the speakers. The audience erupted with cheers.
Once the curtain fell, The Used started its hourlong set with a bang by blasting confetti into the lower portions of the crowd.
Fans were also blown away by the rosy, white and pink floral arrangement that hid the band's amplifiers and showed off two large arrangements of roses trimmed in the shape of the band's signature wilted heart logo.
Then the band took it from there by beginning its set with the scream and riff-heavy song “Take It Away.”
Then the spotlight appeared on drummer Dan Whitesides who pounded a thunderous 2-minute drum solo that served a percussive introduction to the short story-like song “The Bird and the Worm.”
“The Bird and the Worm” was followed by more hits like “I Caught Fire,” “The Taste of Ink” and “Buried Myself Alive”
But before the next hit, “I’m a Fake” vocalist Bert McCracken gave an empowering speech about isolation and loneliness. Then he reminded members of the audience that “if they ever feel unloved, they are loved by him.”
McCracken later decided to spread the love by inviting the vocalists from each band on the tour to sing the song “A Box Full of Sharp Objects” with him. Though fans were delighted to catch another glimpse of Mills and Damiani, they were audibly most excited to get their first glance at Pierce The Veil vocalist Vic Fuentes.
This also provided the night's only cover song as “A Box Full Of Sharp Objects” cascaded into a momentary cover of the Nirvana breakthrough hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”
These were not the only rockers to join The Used onstage as the band invited local youth rockers Recker Eans and Lennon Mojave onstage to help Whitesides beat out the final song of the set “Pretty Handsome Awkward.”
Then the band brought things full circle by raining more pink and heart-shaped confetti onto the crowd as it bid the audience good night.
Set list
“Take It Away”
“The Bird and the Worm”
“F**k You”
“I Caught Fire”
“The Taste Of Ink”
“Buried Myself Alive”
“Giving Up”
“I’m a Fake”
“Sound Effects and Overdramatics”
“People are Vomit”
“A Box Full Of Sharp Objects (with “Smells Like Teen Spirit” outro)” feat. Rob Damiani of Don Broco, Travis Mills of Girlfriends and Vic Fuentes of Pierce The Veil.
“Pretty Handsome Awkward.” Feat local youth rockers
Pierce the Veil
Around 9:30 p.m. Vincente Fernández’s “El Rey '' came over the loudspeakers letting the crowd know it was time for the San Diego-bred quartet Pierce the Veil to take the stage.
Like the Used, Pierce the Veil began with a celebratory bang by blasting the crowd with confetti before launching into the tune “Death of an Executioner,” which is the opening track on the band’s latest work “The Jaws of Life.”
When the band first showed its faces onstage, it was greeted with raucous cheers and screams.
The song was punchy and showed off the chops of the band's newest member drummer Lionel Robinson.
But Robinson wasn’t done showing off his talents just yet. Robinson kicked off the next song by rattling off a drum solo that served as the percussive intro to the loudest song of the night, the 2012 hit “Bulls in the Bronx.”
Once the song kicked on, fans responded by clapping its Latin-drum tempo and drowning out vocalist Fuentes by shouting the lyrics at the top of their lungs.
The decibel levels of the band and the crowd would remain at the same level for the next tune “Pass the Nirvana,” which was the first single released from the new record.
It was at this point that fans noticed that during each song Fuentes, alongside guitarist Tony Perry and bassist Jaime Preciado, started playing a new guitar during each track.
Following the tune, Fuentes informed that throughout the rest of the night, they would laugh, cry, scream and dance.
But then he got a bit emotional by confessing to the audience that when Pierce the Veil started making music over a decade and a half ago, he feared that the band would never have any plays over the radio or embark on a tour where it would sell out 5,000-seat theaters.
Then he touted that the next song, “Emergency Contact” — a ballad about close friendships — is currently No. 3 on the iHeart Radio alternative rock chart.
But before strumming the song’s first notes, Fuentes created a heartwarming moment in the crowd by asking fans to give each other hi-fives.
Then things became even more wholesome during the next song, “Hold on Till May.”
During this song, Fuentes first thanked the audience for “holding on ‘till may” and, well, July and for “elevating the song in a way that the band couldn’t have dreamed of.” Then he gave one fan the story of a lifetime and much more.
Fuentes called out to the crowd to see if there was anyone interested in joining him onstage. Hundreds of fans leapt in the air with their hands raised and stood on top of chairs in an attempt to catch his attention.
The winning fan was a misty-eyed young woman named Tiffany who was serenaded by Fuentes once she made her way onto the stage.
While this was already the prize of a lifetime, Tiffany’s night got even better when Fuentes gifted her his guitar. This warmed the hearts of the audience and left the young woman bawling with joy.
Then came the re-emergence of the same up-tempo rock that the band began the night with when the band entered the bass-heavy jam “The Boy Who Could Fly.” The song was celebrated with the rowdy fanfare of moshing, headbanging and fans leaping as high as they could.
For the night’s penultimate track of the night Pierce the Veil plucked the breakup anthem “Caraphernelia” featuring A Day To Remember vocalist Jeremy McKinnon on the recorded version. Fans responded by singing both his and Fuentes’ lines of the song.
Then the band finished things off with its biggest hit to date and the ultimate anthem of rebellion “King For A Day,” which features Sleeping With Sirens vocalist Kellin Quinn on the recorded version.
This caused fans to attempt to hit Quinn’s soprano notes of the song while still maintaining Fuentes’ lower tone.
As the last notes rang out, Pierce the Veil treated fans to souvenirs ranging from drumsticks to guitar picks to even a water bottle that was splashed onto the front rows of the crowd.
After four acts floored fans with enigmatic performances and left them almost entirely voiceless, there was a light mood that could be felt among the crowd while exiting the Arizona Financial Theatre. While it is unknown what struggles fans entered with when they arrived at the show, there was a feeling that those problems were left behind at the show and fans had a new lease on life as they prepared for their commutes back home.
Set list
“Death of an Executioner”
“Bulls in the Bronx”
“Pass the Nirvana”
“Emergency Contact”
“Hold On Till May”
“Southern Constellations”
“The Boy Who Could Fly”
“Circles”
“Caraphernelia”
“King For A Day”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.