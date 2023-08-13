Post Malone has been a busy man throughout his career, but especially of late.
Just last year, Malone dropped his fourth studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache,” and went on tour for that from September 2022 to May of this year.
By July, he was back on the road for the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour, and in the middle of it, his fifth studio album — “Austin” — dropped.
On August 12, Malone made a stop — his 20th on the tour — in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Walking in the gates at the venue, there was a sensational amount of anticipation coming from a fan base that has a lot of love for the artist. Luckily for fans, Malone mirrored that feeling back toward his fans, and made it very clear throughout his set.
Before Malone graced the stage, at 8 p.m. sharp, Beach Fossils warmed the crowd with an eight-song 30-minute set filled with dreamy, atmospheric sounds.
Hailing from New York City, Beach Fossils has been around for 15 years, and lead man Dustin Payseur said he has known Malone for a long time.
Beach Fossils created a vibe that fit well as a good opening act specifically for Malone. Payseur even jokingly dubbed his band “Pre Malone” for the evening.
“Take care of yourselves,” Payseur said as the band wrapped its set. “Take care of each other. Post Malone is next. We love you.”
From there, a 30-minute intermission allowed for fans to continue to fill the night sky with anticipation. Once the crew was done adjusting the stage for Malone, the lights went out and the crowd showed how loud it would be throughout the night with an excited roar and chants of “Posty.”
Shortly thereafter, a string quartet graced the stage and played what sounded like an intro into Malone’s track “Better Now.” A single guitar joined in a few minutes later and, after that, Malone hit the stage and performed the track. He then quickly transitioned to the tune “Wow.”
Seamlessly jumping to different tracks from different albums was a theme of the evening. Throughout his 25-song set list, Malone performed tracks from “Austin” to his debut studio album, 2016’s “Stoney.”
After wrapping “Wow.,” Malone stood on stage and allowed the audience to shower him in cheers. He then had a question for the crowd.
“Phoenix, how the (expletive) are we feeling?”
Malone then thanked the crowd for sending him love and support, especially over the last couple of years. He also thanked them for coming out and braving the heat to see him perform.
He then again touched on his album “beerbongs and bentleys” with performances of “Zack and Codeine” and “Psycho.”
Addressing the heat was another theme of the evening. Every few songs, Malone had something to say about how hot it was.
“I’ve only played like three songs and I’m sweating my balls off,” Malone said.
Honestly, though, who can blame him? Even for Arizona, the weather has been extra hot lately.
Malone was then handed a guitar and played “Goodbyes,” touching on his 2019 album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for the first time. He then played his 2016 Fleetwood Mac mixtape, dubbed “Hollywood Dreams/Comedown.”
Malone has become focused on expressing himself and who he is as an artist. Before performing “Mourning,” he said he really got to achieve that with “Austin.” Any time he played a song off the album, he echoed that sentiment.
This gave the sense that Malone is really pleased his latest work. It also underscored that the uber-talented Georgia native comes from a place of real humility.
After his performance of “Mourning,” he jumped to “I Like You (A Happier Song)” from the album “Twelve Carat Toothache.”
From there, a playing of “Jonestown (Interlude)” led into a real rock-and-roll performance of “Take What You Want.”
Malone’s discography and musical talent is as diverse as there is in the music industry, and he really showed that by belching out a guttural growl while performing the song.
Ozzy Osborne, who features on the track, was not in attendance, but Malone’s band, for their part, did not miss a beat, and Malone showed support for them at the conclusion of the track and added he was having the time of his life on the If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying Tour.
Malone then played “Over Now,” which, according to him, he wrote when he was “extremely pissed off.”
After running through “rockstar,” Malone invited the crowd to sing along with him as he performed “Stay.” The crowd accepted his invitation and sang along with, seemingly, every single word.
He then again thanked his fans in the audience for allowing him to be creative on his new album and played “Overdrive.”
From there, Malone performed a largely acoustic version of “I Fall Apart,” to which he said he wrote this specific track when he “had his heart broken into a million pieces.”
Throughout the night, Malone introduced many of his songs in a way that made the audience feel like they could connect with each of them individually.
After performing “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” “Circles” and “Enough Is Enough” in quick succession, he thanked the audience members for “sticking with him through all the years.” He then played “Too Young” and “White Iverson” — two of his more tenured, but popular, tracks.
Malone then played crowd pleaser — and possible victory lap — “Congratulations.”
It appeared his set was over, but the audience hung around to attempt to cheer him back on stage in hopes of an encore.
Malone didn’t waste much time in giving his fans what they wanted, and the intro to “Broken Whiskey Glasses” led into a performance of former Billboard No. 1 track “Sunflower.” Back in 2019, the track spent three weeks at the top of the charts.
He then asked the sold-out crowd if he could play one last song, and with an approving roar, Malone played “Chemical.”
At 10:38 p.m., Malone thanked his fans one last time. He and his band took a bow, and the highly anticipated evening drew to a close.
Beach Fossils
“Sleeping on My Own”
“Sugar”
“Dare Me”
“Seconds”
“Don’t Fade Away”
“Sleep Apnea”
“Down the Line”
“May 1st”
Post Malone
“Better Now”
“Wow.”
“Zack and Codeine”
“Psycho”
“Goodbyes”
“Hollywood Dreams/Comedown”
“Mourning”
“I Like You (A Happier Song)”
“Jonestown (Interlude)”
“Take What You Want”
“Over Now”
“rockstar”
“Feeling Whitney”
“Stay”
“Overdrive”
“I Fall Apart”
“Wrapped Around Your Finger”
“Circles”
“Enough Is Enough”
“Too Young”
“White Iverson”
“Congratulations”
Encore
“Broken Whiskey Glasses” (intro only)
“Sunflower”
“Chemical”
