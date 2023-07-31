Ask most alt-rock/emo music fans where they were the first time they heard Florida-founded pop-punk outfit Yellowcard belt out ballad-like hits like “Ocean Avenue,” “Life of a Salesman” and “Only One" and several answers may come out.
From 2003 to 2007 the band's hits could be heard blaring on radio stations across the nation, MTV had its music videos on a continuous cycle and the band became a staple on big tours like the Van's Warped Tour.
But when fans realized that 2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the hit album, they couldn’t help but feel aged.
Though the world is a different place than it was 20 years ago, these fans from around the Valley evaded the 30th day of 110-plus degree heat and packed into a sold-out Arizona Financial Theatre to feel the nostalgia of the early 2000s and a proper celebration of an album that feted 20 years a week prior.
This Wild Life
Beginning the trip down memory lane at 7 p.m. was Long Beach, California-based duo This Wild Life, which also referred to itself as “Hot Topic Mumford & Sons,” “Discount Dashboard Confessional” and “Kirkland Brand City and Colour” during its 30-minute, six-song set list.
The duo kicked off the evening with a set that featured several elements not typically synonymous with the sounds of the emo genre. The beachy-looking rockers, clad in bright teal and pink, button-down, short-sleeve shirts and shorts, mixed in instruments like the ukulele, shaker, tambourine, bongos and a triangle.
Because of this, This Wild Life’s performance felt more like an emo campfire jam session than a rock concert, but it still had several high points.
The first high point was a poppy ukulele jam of the band’s tune “Catie Rae,” which segued into a brief cover of the John Denver hit “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”
Then, the duo of Kevin Jordan and Anthony Del Grosso interestingly followed it by covering the blink-182 hit “I Miss You.”
At one point, Jordan told fans a funny story about how when he and Del Grosso had a job at Guitar Center 12 years ago, the two broke into their manager’s office to copy 2,000 fliers to promote an upcoming gig. These fliers were then distributed to fans waiting outside of a local venue to see a band called “Yellowcard.”
This stunt got him fired, but it unknowingly created a full-circle moment for the band over a decade later.
After the quick story, This Wild Life rounded out its brisk performance with two tunes of its own: “Afterglow,” which appears on the band’s latest recording “Never Fade,” and “If It's Cool With You, I’m Cool With Being Through.”
Set list
“No More Waiting”
“Catie Rae / Take Me Home, Country Roads” (John Denver cover)
“I Miss You” (blink-182 cover)
“Afterglow”
“If It's Cool With You I'm Cool With Being Through”
Emo Night Brooklyn
Mixed in between each set was the genre's ultimate emcee, Emo Night Brooklyn, which kept fans moving with hits from bands like blink-182, My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Fall Out Boy and Mesa’s own Jimmy Eat World.
Anberlin
Taking the stage at 7:40 p.m. was emo five-piece Anberlin, which wasted no time getting things rocking with the power-chord heavy jam “Never Take Friendship Personal.”
But the all-white-clad band, who joked that they looked like the Backstreet Boys later in the performance, kept fans engaged with a set list that featured the harmoniously duetted choruses provided by vocalist Stephen Christian and guitarists Joseph Milligan and Christian McAlhaney on tracks like “Paperthin Hymn,” “Godspeed,” “Two Graves” and “Lacerate.”
Like This Wild Life, Anberlin was only allotted 30-minutes of stage time, but the band used this time to journey audiences through six of its recordings, including the band’s latest EP, “Convinced”
The most popular track played was the final track of its performance “Feel Good Drag.”
This song gave longtime fans of the band and the emo genre a song to belt out and reminisce about a time when this genre was beginning to burst out of the underground.
Set list
“Never Take Friendship Personal”
“Paperthin Hymn”
“Godspeed”
“Impossible”
“Two Graves”
“Lacerate”
“Feel Good Drag”
Mayday Parade
At 8:30 p.m., emo heavyweights Mayday Parade’s vocalist, Derek Sanders, marched onto the stage and took the first bars of “Oh Well, Oh Well” a cappella.
Though Sanders sounded as soulful as he always has, the most interesting part of his performance was that the traditionally barefoot performer donned a pair of tennis shoes during this set. He has cited via the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he suffered a foot injury in early 2020 and has been more cautious since.
Then, once the band came in, so came a sea of ballad-like rhythms with a few drum fills mixed in.
These rhythms continued to cavalcade as the band broke out the hits “More Like a Crash” and “Anywhere But Here.”
But the big highlight of the night was when a slightly distraught piano was wheeled onstage so Sanders and drummer Jake Bundrick could provide an emotionally captivating duetted performance of the tear-jerking tune “Miserable at Best” — which was captured by cellphone cameras in the crowd.
Mayday Parade kept things melancholy with the next tune, “Piece of Your Heart,” which gave Sanders a chance to exhibit his musicianship with an acoustic guitar.
But during the latter tunes of the band’s 30-plus minute set, guitarist Alex Garcia stole the show with a series of solos, one of which was a tap-heavy solo that paid a noticeable homage to the great Eddie Van Halen.
After the stellar solo, Mayday Parade brought its performance across the finish line in thrilling fashion by jamming its biggest hit, “Jamie All Over.”
This caused the most boisterous reaction from the crowd of the evening as the crowd roared the lyrics and bounced to its tempo. Amid the ruckus were several fans who braved the bouncing tide and crowd-surfed their way to the barricade.
Set list
“Oh Well, Oh Well”
“More Like a Crash”
“Anywhere But Here”
“Miserable at Best”
“Piece of Your Heart”
“Got Me All Wrong”
“Jersey”
“Jamie All Over”
Yellowcard
Ultimately, 9:30 p.m. marked the moment fans had awaited.
To tease the band arrival, the band blared a scrambled audio featuring nods to its first tune and audio from a radio station that was followed by an ominous siren.
Once the sirens faded, Yellowcard made its first appearance in the Valley since March 2017.
To kick things off, the band took the audience “way away” to 2003 with the song of the same name from its breakthrough album “Ocean Avenue.”
After getting the crowd energized with the pop-punk ballad, Yellowcard took the energy up two more notches with the presto-tempo tunes “Breathing,” “Lights and Sounds,” “Believe” and “Life of a Salesman.”
“Believe” struck an uplifting chord with the crowd with its wholesome chorus that repeated the phrase, “Everything is gonna be alright, be strong, believe,” while also showing off the talents of violinist Sean Mackin.
Then the tempo fell several beats per minute as Yellowcard broke out some ballad-like tunes from its catalog.
This also allowed the band to give some live love to tracks off its other recorded albums like “Lights and Sounds,” “Southern Air,” “Paper Walls” and “When You’re Through Thinking, Say Yes,” while jamming some other hits from “Ocean Avenue.”
The big highlight during this segment of the performance was when Yellowcard invited Sanders from Mayday Parade back onstage to duet the track “Hang You Up.”
Although the set list served as a trip down memory lane of alt-rock, emo and pop-punk’s golden era, Yellowcard did manage to treat fans to some new music with the performance of the title track off its latest EP, “Childhood Eyes.”
But the next big track came at the end of the band’s preliminary set.
Before jamming the song “Back Home,” vocalist and guitarist Ryan Key, who earlier in the show announced this was the largest audience that the band hand played for on its own in Arizona, confessed that he had reflected heavily about the early days of the band’s career and how it wasn’t until recently that he had felt the most at home onstage. This made the next song all the more touching.
Following the conclusion of the song, the stage went dark for about a minute, and before fans could plead for one more song Yellowcard returned for a three-song encore.
Yellowcard kicked off its encore with a bouncy tune called “With You Around,” which prepared fans for the hits that would ensue.
Next was its second-biggest hit from “Ocean Avenue,” the somewhat tragic love ballad “Only One.” This gave couples in the crowd a romantic moment to sing to one another and create a loving memory.
Before Yellowcard could bow out, Key took a moment to tease that Yellowcard could remain in the public light for many more years to come and that there could be plans to continue touring for the next three years. But before he made any promises, Key gauged whether or not members of the audience would be interested in catching Yellowcard on another tour.
The resounding cheer of the crowd gave him the reassurance he was looking for that the band could perhaps sell out the Arizona Financial Theatre or perhaps a larger venue the next time it returns.
Then, he and the rest of the band gave the crowd the song they had likely waited all night to hear, the title track of the band’s biggest album “Ocean Avenue.”
It was impossible to detect a mute voice in the crowd as the entire venue engaged in a choir-like singalong with the band, nearly drowning it out entirely.
Set list
“Way Away”
“Breathing”
“Lights and Sounds”
“Believe”
“Life of a Salesman”
“Rough Landing, Holly”
“Fighting”
“Holly Wood Died”
“One Year, Six Months”
“Hang You Up”
“Empty Apartment”
“Childhood Eyes”
“Light Up the Sky”
“Always Summer”
“Awakening”
“Back Home”
Encore
“With You Around”
“Only One”
“Ocean Avenue”
