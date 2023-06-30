Mike Lee doesn’t want his spaghetti punk band, Mike and the Molotovs, to find fame. He’s perfectly happy settled into the Phoenix music scene.
“We don’t really want to be popular,” Lee says.
“So, whatever you do, just don’t make us sound that cool. We just want to keep doing what we’re doing. We want to stay in Phoenix. We want to grow with Phoenix. We just want to be a staple here.”
Mike and the Molotovs will celebrate the release of their EP, “This is Spaghetti Punk,” with a Friday, July 28, show at Yucca Tap Room.
“It’s going to be a massive blowout,” Lee says. “We’re going to have a lot of special guests joining us. It’s going to be a great night for punk and country in Phoenix.”
Lee grew up in Boise, while lead guitarist/co-founder Daniel “Van Waylon” Morris hails from Western Kentucky. The band also features bassist Byron Anderson, rhythm guitarist Ivan Neurotic and drummer John Stockfisch.
Mike and the Molotovs’ message is simple, Lee says.
“We just want to do fun, protest songs, angry music, but we don’t want to beat you over the head with the message,” he adds.
“A lot of rock bands these days just don’t really say anything. I hear that they’re very angry and I hear a lot of yelling, but if their lyrics aren’t saying something, then the songs are just noise.”
He’s quick to say producer/engineer Jamie Woolford, a founding member of the band Stereo, had a big hand in “This is Spaghetti Punk,” which includes songs like “Mamas, Don’t Let Your Babies Work at Walmart” and “Freak On.”
“It’s like when you wake up hungover on a Sunday and you’re hungry and you’re like, ‘What is there to make?’ You just start digging through the fridge and throwing leftovers together,” he says.
“That’s basically what we gave him — a lot of garbage — and he made something pretty amazing out of it.”
It doesn’t hurt that the Mike and the Molotov musicians have different tastes — especially Lee and Morris.
“I like mixing the country side, which is what Daniel represents, and then bringing it into the heavier, angrier style of music, which is me,” he says. “Country music is really angry, too. It’s just a different type of anger.
“There just such a wealth of frustration. It was easy to find that audiences appreciate it for the most part. We played to a lot of cowboys a few weeks ago, and we didn’t get bottles thrown at us. I really think our music crosses all socioeconomic, gender and nationality lines. These are real issues about the struggle in America. We’re not doing anything new. It’s been going on for a while with Woody Guthrie and Phil Ochs.”
Morris adds, “It’s really opened a new avenue in my own writing and playing. Being a redneck from Kentucky — the real authentic redneck from Kentucky — I’ve found a kindred spirit from a difference scene.”
Mike and the Molotovs w/Killing Sunday, Night of the Spiders and Bitter Allegiance
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28
WHERE: Yucca Tap Room, 29 W. Southern Avenue, Tempe
COST: $10 cover; 21 and older
INFO: yuccatap.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.