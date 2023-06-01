When Caleb Shomo veered into Beartooth — a project he started as a “different musical outlet” — in 2012, he admits that he never expected more than a handful of friends to hear its music.
“With the first few songs that I wrote for (Beartooth), I didn’t really expect anybody to hear (them) except some close friends,” Shomo recalls.
But it wasn’t long after the band released its debut EP “Sick” a year after its formation that Shomo realized his lyrics’ impact.
This was admittedly shocking to the budding vocalist, as the lyrics of the songs served almost as diary entries to the troubles the young musician was facing. He began his music career playing keys and programming backing tracks for the metal act Attack Attack! when he was 15 years old.
“I just write (the lyrics) for me and what I’m going through and that seems to always make for the most honest product,” Shomo says. “I think that the people who do listen to (the songs) appreciate when I write from that standpoint because it makes it as honest as it can possibly be.”
Now a decade matured, Shomo writes lyrics with the same honest mentality, but they deviate from the dark depictions of his mental health.
With the band’s latest tracks “Riptide” and “Sunshine” fans have begun to hear Shomo use his brazen cadence to belt uplifting words that evidence his recovery from those troubling times.
Shomo admits that he still felt the same trepidation when Beartooth released its latest upbeat tracks as he did when it released each of its previous releases.
“I still try and write the songs with the same mentality of just writing whatever I’m feeling. But still, to this day, it’s pretty intimidating,” Shomo says. “It was more intimidating than anything in my entire career to release the song ‘Riptide’ and say, ‘I’m really trying to work on myself and figure out how to get better instead of discussing the pain I’m in.’
“I just wasn’t sure how people were going to take it and how people were going to really understand it.”
Fortunately for Shomo, the song was a hit and it paved the way for perhaps the band’s most upbeat tune to date — “Sunshine.”
“(Riptide) really did open up the door for something like ‘Sunshine’ to make way more sense and so far, the reaction has been really positive and encouraging,” Shomo says. “I’m feeling very good about the fact that people are on the same page but I’m writing whatever I’m feeling.”
Because of this, Shomo admits that “Sunshine” has become a highlight each night on the band’s current jaunt with metal titan Trivium.
However, being the frontman of a metal band, he still loves the reception he gets from heavy tracks like “Devastation” and “The Last Riff” each night.
Some of the band’s older works are lyrically reflective of a time he’d surely rather forget. But Shomo admits that he gets so lost in the noise during most performances that he completely forgets about the head space he was in during the writing of those songs.
“For the most part when we’re up there, I’m more focused on just my performance; singing well, making sure I’m in good shape for the show and running around and having a good time,” he says. “Rarely am I honestly focused on the meaning of what the songs are.”
Whether the tracks have dark lyricism or offer words of optimism, Shomo hopes to curate a setlist that gives fans northward of an hour to release their inhibitions.
“I just hope that we provide a place that (the audience) could spend an hour or an hour and a half at and leave there feeling like they had a really good time and shed a little bit of emotional weight in some way,” he says.
Beartooth and Trivium w/Malevolence and Archetypes Collide
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 9
WHERE: Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe
COST: Tickets start at $45
