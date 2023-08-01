After a two-decade break, the rock band Dogstar has ushered in a new era with the single “Everything Turns Around.”
Hitting streaming services on Wednesday, July 19, “Everything Turns Around” marks the reunion of guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves.
“We needed some kind of a midtempo, luscious, layered song,” Mailhouse says. “We went downstairs and the song just sort of came out, and then Bret added the lyrics. It’s a hopeful song.
“Around where I live in Silverlake (Los Angeles), it’s beautiful but you have this weird — I guess all of LA has it — beautiful nature, and palm trees that aren’t really from here. There are powerlines that go through them.”
Mailhouse says it reminds him of a fictitious person who longs for something different at night.
“That’s the feeling I get from it,” Mailhouse admits. “The good thing about lyrics is sometimes we all get different interpretations of poetry or lyrics. Keanu comes up with great titles. He’s the ‘title master.’ Sometimes the titles have nothing to do with the song.”
At a Friday, August 11, show at the Crescent Ballroom, Dogstar will feature all new music from the collection “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” due October 6. Mailhouse says the older material does not seem relevant.
“We’re completely different bands,” he adds. “It’s not the same as it was. There’s been a lot of time in between. We tried to go back and work on some of the older material, but I don’t even know who those people were. We’re the same people, but everything is new, yet familiar. These songs could be from any decade.”
The common denominators between the two chapters are plenty.
“Most of the songs could be from the ’70s, ’80s,” he says. “There’s no pin on it. It’s not like a trendy tune. They still tell stories. We’re still a post-punk, folky weird band. It’s hard to put a genre on us. We’re certainly not ’90s grunge.”
The Dogstar reunion was organic, as Mailhouse and Reeves have played together sporadically over the years. After the pandemic, they felt they had something. The trio locked themselves in a basement for two weeks to create music.
“I don’t know where the songs came from,” he says. “Keanu brings in beautiful bass riffs. Bret will fill in with guitar.
“We’ve been working so hard over the last year and a half writing, doing all sorts of recording and just sitting on the music as well. We’re excited to get it out so everyone can hear it.”
Dogstar
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, August 11
WHERE: Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Avenue, Phoenix
COST: Tickets start at $35
