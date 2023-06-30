During his 21-year career as a bull rider, Tonka Baj got jacked up listening to Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch and Metallica.
Last year, Baj introduced the Big Red Bullriding and Concert to meld his two passions. This year’s event is Saturday, July 15, at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
“It’s two extremes under one roof: the most extreme sport in the world, bull riding, with the most extreme music in the world,” Baj says.
“It’s rock ’n’ roll bull riding. You’re not going to hear rap. You’re not going to hear country. You’re not going to hear elevator music. It’s strictly rock ’n’ roll.”
This year’s headliner is the Tempe-based nu-metal group Ded, following in the footsteps of 2022’s Texas Hippie Coalition. Baj brings in professional-level sound people and equipment, as well as a large stage.
“It’s a real show. You won’t see these guys playing on a flatbed trailer,” Baj says.
Baj chooses all the music that will be played throughout the night, including songs by Pantera, Metallica, Queensrÿche, Mötley Crüe, AC/DC and Parkway Drive.
Baj said during last year’s inaugural event, the music amped up the crowd and riders.
“The energy was definitely through the roof,” Baj says.
Prior to the event, spectators can walk around and peruse items such as women’s jewelry and clothing and laser-engraved mugs and knives. Tattoo artists and a pet adoption organizations will also be present.
During the competition, the 30 bull riders must stay on the animal for at least eight seconds. The event draws bull riders from the country’s top two organizations, Professional Bull Riders Inc. (PBR) and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
It also attracts open riders who travel around the Southwest, taking part in bigger events. Many riders from last year’s event are returning.
“A lot of them are coming back because they loved it. They loved the rock ’n’ roll concept of it,” he says.
“A lot of these guys wear cowboy hats. We listen to some rap. We listen to some country music, but when you are getting ready to ride a 1,500- to 1,600-pound bovine athlete, you need more oomph. It’s something that rock ’n’ roll provides.”
The event is divided into long-go and short-go rounds. The top five from long-go advance to the short-go finals. Scores are based on the performance of the riders and the bulls.
During the rodeo, the barrel man is Hollywood Yates, who appeared as Wolf on the newest version of “American Gladiators.” He has been to the National Finals Rodeo three times.
“He calls himself the ‘rodeo rock star,’” he says.
“When I made this show, there was no doubt in my mind who I wanted to be my barrel man. He’s going to have fun. He’s going to push the envelope.”
Yates and Ruben Cruz, a PBR announcer, will engage the crowd between bull riding, leading fans in a competition for merchandise and tickets.
Baj is committed to providing a safe and professional environment for bull riding. He works with three of the top bull fighters from around the country, who have their PRCA and PBR cards. A rider on horseback is also ready to rope bulls and take them back to their pens, if needed.
Baj works with stock contractors who provide bulls known for good rides. He tries to avoid bulls who quickly try to buck off riders.
“A lot of the guys know the bulls I’m bringing in,” he says.
“They’re excited because it’s a riding competition. They know the bulls are good to get on, and they are going to be well protected with bull fighters and all of the other safety measures.”
Big Red Bullriding and Concert
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15; concert follows bull riding
WHERE: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
COST: Tickets start at $30 for adults; VIP packages available
INFO: westworldaz.com
