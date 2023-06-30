Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo has been working toward success at the Major League level since he was signed at age 16.
Now, it’s coming to fruition after his rocky 2022 season.
“Last year I had a tough year,” Perdomo, 23, says in the D-backs dugout. “But I learned from that season.”
Perdomo was added to the D-backs’ 40-man roster after the 2020 season. On April 3, 2021, Perdomo was promoted to the major leagues to fill in for the injured Nick Ahmed. He made his MLB debut that night, filling in for Josh Rojas at shortstop. A little over a year later, he hit his first home run, a grand slam, against Jared Solomon of the Cincinnati Reds.
As of June 18, the switch hitter was batting .284 with 30 RBIs and five home runs.
Perdomo attributes his improvement to God, but he put in a significant amount of work last offseason to get to this point. When the season ended, Perdomo says the D-backs wanted him to stay in Arizona to continue training. Perdomo was on board, but he had another idea. He returned to the Dominican Republic to play winter ball. In six games for Aguilas Cibaeñas, he earned a .450 batting average in the Dominican Winter League.
Playing in the Dominican Winter League gave Perdomo the chance to get into a routine and strengthen his lower body.
“I believe that, when you are consistent — like very consistent all the time — it will be good,” Perdomo says.
He’s enjoying the D-backs’ winning season. The D-backs have largely outperformed many experts’ predictions. He chalks it up to the clubhouse’s energy.
“I feel blessed,” Perdomo says. “When you come from a tough season and get to success the next season, it feels really, really good.
“The energy has been the key from day one to right now. It doesn’t matter if we’re losing or we’re up by like 10 runs. It doesn’t matter. We’ve been here still with the same energy all the time. I think that’s our key right now.”
The rookies have added fuel to that fire, but don’t count out the veterans, he says.
“The rookies and the vets together, we learn from those guys, from (Ketel) Marte, (Evan) Longoria, (Nick) Ahmed,” Perdomo says.
It’s about time cynics started talking about the D-backs, he says.
“If everybody’s locked in right now, our energy will be high. Like I always said, we’ve been competing. Nobody talks about the Diamondbacks. Well, we’re improving,” Perdomo says.
Perdomo has been doing his fair share to liven up the clubhouse by wearing flashy clothes, rivaling Marte. Donning gold and maroon stirrups and elbow pads, Perdomo is also sending a message.
“For us, it’s just to bring the light in. To show everyone like, ‘Hey! We’re coming.’ That’s why I wear it,” Perdomo says.
