Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream
AUGUST 3
Young guard Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream of the Eastern Conference make their way to Phoenix to take on Sophie Cunningham and the Phoenix Mercury for an interconference matchup.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm
AUGUST 5
The Mercury look to defeat their Western Conference rivals the Seattle Storm in this midseason matchup.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $22, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. San Antonio FC
AUGUST 5
The Rising will take on the Western Conference foe San Antonio FC as the home team hosts ’90s Night.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $22, phxrisingfc.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics
AUGUST 8
The Mercury play at home for the third time in less than a week as the Mystics make their way over from Washington, D.C., for an interconference matchup.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
AUGUST 8 AND AUGUST 9
The D-backs welcome their longtime rivals and in-division foes the Los AngelesDodgers back to the Valley for a quick two-game series.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. August 8, 6:40 p.m. August 9, tickets start at $30, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun
AUGUST 10
The title-hopeful Connecticut Sun travel to Phoenix to meet up with Brittney Griner and the Mercury as Phoenix play in their fourth game at home in a week.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos
AUGUST 11
The NFL is back, and the Arizona Cardinals are hosting the Denver Broncos in the first preseason game of the year. Both teams are hoping for more success than they saw last season.
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 7 p.m., tickets start at $25, azcardinals.com, seatgeek.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres
AUGUST 11 TO AUGUST 13
The D-backs host division rivals San Diego Padres in the home stretch of the season. The first 15,000 fans in attendance on August 12 will receive a throwback replica jersey courtesy of Casino Arizona to celebrate the D-backs’ 25th anniversary.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. August 11, 5:10 p.m. August 12, 1:10 p.m. August 13, tickets start at $22, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
AUGUST 12
Phoenix Rising FC look to gain some ground in the Western Conference as they take on a strong El Paso Locomotive FC. The Rising will host their annual Kick Cancer Night.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $22, phxrisingfc.com, ticketmaster.com
Top Rank Boxing: Navarrete vs. Valdez
AUGUST 12
Three-division world champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete will defend his WBO junior lightweight title against former two-division champion Oscar Valdez in a main event that should bring some fireworks.
Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 3:45 p.m., tickets start at $64, toprank.com, seatgeek.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty
AUGUST 18
SabrinaIonescu and the New York Liberty travel to Arizona to play Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury as the season winds down.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $25, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Cardinals vs. Kansas City Chiefs
AUGUST 19
The Cardinals host the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in their final home game of the preseason in preparation for the regular season in September.
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 5 p.m., visit azcardinals.com, seatgeek.com for ticket information
Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever
AUGUST 20
The Mercury gear up for a matchup against the Indiana Fever in their sixth home game in August.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 3 p.m., tickets start at $22, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers
AUGUST 21 TO AUGUST 22
The D-backs will get ready for late-season interleague action in a short two-game series against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers. Fans with a special event ticket on August 21 will receive an ASU-themed D-backs shirt to celebrate ASU Night.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. August 21, 6:40 p.m. August 22, tickets start at $19, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds
AUGUST 24 TO AUGUST 27
Hunter Greene leads the Cincinnati Reds into the Valley to take on All-Star Corbin Carroll and the Diamondbacks in a matchup between two of the younger teams in the league. The D-backs will host Women’s Night on August 24 and Faith & Family Night on August 25. On August 26, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a Corbin Carroll bobblehead courtesy of Cox Communications.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. August 24, 6:40 p.m. August 25, 5:10 p.m. August 26, 1:10 p.m. August 27, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
AUGUST 27
The Mercury host the Dallas Wings in their final home game of August.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 3 p.m., tickets start at $22, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC
AUGUST 30
Phoenix Rising FC play Sacramento Republic FC in what should be a party at the pitch because the Rising are hosting $1 beer night.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $22, phxrisingfc.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds
AUGUST 31
Sun Devil head coach Kenny Dillingham begins his coaching career at ASU against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Sun Devils are looking to bounce back from last season’s disappointing campaign.
Sun Devil Stadium, 500 E. Veterans Way, Tempe, 7 p.m., tickets start at $10, thesundevils.com, ticketmaster.com
