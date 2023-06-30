Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx
JULY 1
The Mercury looks to take one from a conference opponent as it travels to Minnesota to take on the Lynx for the second time this season.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $22, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Memphis 901 FC
JULY 1
The Rising hosts Eastern Conference opponent, Memphis 901 FC, on Military Appreciation Night for their only meeting in the regular season.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $26, phxrisingfc.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Rattlers vs. Massachusetts Pirates
JULY 2
The Massachusetts Pirates travel to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Rattlers in the only meeting between the two teams this season. The Pirates hold the better all-time record between the two teams, having beaten the Rattlers twice and the Rattlers winning once.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 3:05 p.m., tickets start at $15, azrattlers.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets
JULY 4 TO JULY 6
The D-backs bring in the team with the most expensive payroll in the MLB, the New York Mets. On July 4, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive a patriotic T-shirt.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 1:10 p.m. July 4, 6:40 p.m. July 5, 6:40 p.m. July 6, tickets start at $35, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
JULY 7 TO JULY 9
Brian Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates travel to Arizona to take on the D-backs as both teams look to finish the first half of the season on a high note. The D-backs will host Native American Recognition Day, presented by Talking Stick Resort, on July 9.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. July 7, 1:10 p.m. July 8, 1:10 p.m. July 9, tickets start at $22, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks
JULY 9
The Mercury finds itself in front of its Western Conference rival, Los Angeles Sparks, in their third meeting of the year, second in the regular season.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 3 p.m., tickets start at $22, wnba.mercury.com, ticketmaster.com
Salt River Fields Baseball Academy July Night Camp 1
JULY 14 TO JULY 15
The Salt River Fields Baseball Academy will be hosting a two-night baseball camp for children ages 5 to 12. The kids will learn baseball fundamentals like hitting, pitching, fielding and catching on the main field of Salt River Fields.
Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 6 to 9 p.m., registration is $125, saltriverfields.com
Arizona Rattlers vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
JULY 15
The Rattlers meet up with the Wranglers for the third time in the regular season as both teams attempt to close out the season with a win.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:05 p.m., tickets start at $15, azrattlers.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Connecticut Sun
JULY 18
Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury play the Connecticut Sunfor the first time this season.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20, wnba.mercury.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky
JULY 20
The Mercury looks to avenge its early season loss to the Chicago Sky at the Footprint Center.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20, wnba.mercury.com, ticketmaster.com
Salt River Fields Baseball Academy July Night Camp 2
JULY 21 TO JULY 22
The Salt River Fields Baseball Academy will host a two-night baseball camp at Salt River Fields for kids ages 5 to 12. Kids will learn fundamental baseball skills, such as hitting, pitching, fielding and catching on the main field of Salt River Fields.
Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, 6 to 9 p.m., registration is $125, saltriverfields.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
JULY 22
This USL Western Conference matchup between the Rising and the Switchbacks will be a fun one to attend as the Rising host “Christmas in July.”
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $24, phxrisingfc.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals
JULY 24 TO JULY 26
Paul Goldschmidt returns to his old stomping grounds as his St. Louis Cardinals make their way to Phoenix to play Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. July 24, 6:40 p.m. July 25, 12:40 p.m. July 26, tickets start at $22, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners
JULY 28 TO JULY 30
The D-backs host a three-game interleague series against young star Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners. The first 15,000 fans in attendance on July 29 for Star Wars Night will get a free Tatooine haboob globe.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. July 28, 5:10 p.m. July 29, 1:10 p.m. July 30, tickets start at $22, dbacks.com, ticketmaster.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.