Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
JUNE 1
The D-backs take on their longtime NL West rival, Colorado Rockies, in the closing game of a four-game series.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 12:40 p.m., tickets start at $19, ticketmaster.com, dbacks.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks
JUNE 2
The Phoenix Mercury takes on Western Conference opponent Los Angeles Sparks for the second meeting between the teams early in the regular season.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $25, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Atlanta Braves
JUNE 2 TO JUNE 4
The Diamondbacks led by veterans Christian Walker and Josh Rojas take on a strong Atlanta Braves team led by superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. The D-backs are giving a tribal cap to the first 15,000 fans in attendance at the game on June 3 to celebrate Native American Recognition Day.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. June 2, 7:10 p.m. June 3, 1:10 p.m. June 4, tickets start at $22, ticketmaster.com, dbacks.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC
JUNE 10
Phoenix Rising FC takes on Western Conference opponent Oakland Roots SC. This is the first meeting of two between the teams in June. Phoenix Rising FC will be hosting Pride Night.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $23, phxrisingfc.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Rattlers vs. Bay Area Panthers
JUNE 11
The Rattlers will look to split the season series with the Bay Area Panthers when they play each other for the second and final time in the season. The Rattlers lost a close game to the Panthers in March.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 3:05 p.m., tickets start at $15, azrattlers.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies
JUNE 12 TO JUNE 15
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies head to Phoenix for a four-game series against the D-backs. This is the first series of a seven-game homestand for the D-backs.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. June 12, 6:40 p.m. June 13, 6:40 p.m. June 14, 12:40 p.m. June 15, tickets start at $19, ticketmaster.com, dbacks.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm
JUNE 13
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury take on rival Seattle Storm in the first matchup between the teams in the regular season. The Mercury swept the season series last year against the Storm.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians
JUNE 16 TO JUNE 18
The Cleveland Guardians, led by four-time Silver Slugger award winner José Ramirez, travel to Phoenix to take on the D-backs in a three-game interleague series. The D-backs will be hosting their annual Pride Night on June 17 where the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Pride bag courtesy of Vizzy Hard Seltzer. To celebrate Father’s Day, the D-backs will hold their Father’s Day Play Catch on the Field event on June 18 with the purchase of VIP tickets. The first 15,000 dads in attendance will receive a D-backs Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Budweiser.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. June 16, 7:10 p.m. June 17, 1:10 p.m. June 18, tickets start at $27, ticketmaster.com, dbacks.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Louisville City FC
JUNE 17
Phoenix Rising FC will host Louisville City FC from the Eastern Conference in the only matchup between the two this season. Phoenix Rising FC will be hosting #ALLAZ Night, which will highlight and celebrate local businesses.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., tickets start at $26, phxrisingfc.com, ticketmaster.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Las Vegas Aces
JUNE 21
The Mercury look to change its record against the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces after going 0-5 against it in 2022, with two of those losses being in the playoffs. This will be the first time the teams square off this season.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 12:30 p.m., tickets start at $20, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Rattlers vs. San Diego Strike Force
JUNE 24
The Rattlers will play the San Diego Strike Force as they look to extend their winning streak that dates back to 2019 against San Diego to seven games. The Rattlers have never lost to the Strike Force.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:05 p.m., tickets start at $15, azrattlers.com, ticketmaster.com
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Tampa Bay Rays
JUNE 27 TO JUNE 29
The D-backs return to interleague action against the AL East contender Tampa Bay Rays. This will be the first series at home for the D-backs in six games as they look to take games from one of the MLB’s top teams.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 6:40 p.m. June 27, 6:40 p.m. June 28, 12:40 p.m. June 29, tickets start at $19, ticketmaster.com, dbacks.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
JUNE 27
Franchise legend Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury look to take a win against guard Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $20, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
Concacaf Gold Cup Group B
JUNE 29
State Farm Stadium will be the venue for Group B during the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Qatar vs. Honduras will start at 4:45 p.m. and Haiti vs. Mexico will start at 7 p.m.
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 4:45 p.m. and 7 p.m., tickets start at $40, concacaf.com, seatgeek.com
Phoenix Mercury vs. Indiana Fever
JUNE 29
The Mercury hosts the Indiana Fever after playing it earlier in the season in Indianapolis. The Mercury won all three games between the teams in 2022.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 7 p.m., tickets start at $25, mercury.wnba.com, ticketmaster.com
