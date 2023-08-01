Soccer has been a staple in Alvaro Mora Arellano’s life since he was a little boy. He thought the chances were slim that he would play competitively because he’s blind.
Luckily for him, the perfect opportunity came at the right time with the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.
He made the team in October 2022 and, together, they played their first games in March in Canada. The Phoenix resident found success quickly, scoring the game-winning goal in his first match.
Born in Mexico, Arellano was 3 years old when he had surgery to remove cancerous cells from his eyes. Even though he was blind, his friends and family played with him so the transition to playing soccer wasn’t difficult.
“It wasn’t difficult because the people who were around me really took the time to help me enjoy the game,” Arellano says.
Now, he passionately promotes the game. He recently helped coach soccer clinics hosted by the USA Blind Soccer Men’s national team at the 2023 Angel City Games in July. He was excited to share with kids that they, too, can still play the sport.
“We are our own limitations,” Arellano says. “Everybody can do whatever they want to. For me to show them that it is possible, that is great because I have such a great passion for this sport. I really want everybody to know they have the opportunity to play.”
Arellano says the community should rally around kids with disabilities to encourage them to play sports.
“I want to remind the community to participate, get involved. We need a lot of people to help us. We need referees, we even need coaches,” he says.
Arellano says people who want to help should contact the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes to learn about how they can contribute.
Despite Arellano’s age — 35 — he still hopes to one day play at the Paralympics.
“Sometimes I’m just by myself and I start thinking that this opportunity came too late for me because I’m already 35 years old,” he says. “Only God knows when it’s the right time, you know what I mean? This is my time. I will do whatever it takes to make it all the way to the Paralympics.”
U.S. Association of Blind Athletes
1 Olympic Plaza, Colorado Springs, Colorado
719-866-3224
