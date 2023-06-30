After more than two years of renovations, the Americana Motor Hotel will reopen this month.
A landmark on Route 66 since 1962, the motel changed hands from Intercontinental Investments to Americana Hotel Ventures in 2021.
The Americana’s redesign aims to capture the nostalgia of the old American roadway, while embracing Flagstaff’s small-town, big-family vibe.
The hotel’s renovation involved a creative process, planning, rebranding and action — its reopening will have been worth the wait. Its bright colors and dramatic lighting connect the rooms and lobby in its new “retro-futuristic” theme that will bring the Route 66 staple back to life.
According to Creative Flagstaff’s Economy and Tourism website, the city hosts nearly 6 million tourists each year. Summer weather and the cities and proximity to the Grand Canyon and national parks draw families in over the summer. People often camp on public lands or use listed Airbnb sites around town, but the property’s general manager, Zachary Miller, and the Americana are not worried about losing business.
“The amenities that we have appeal to large groups of people, so we differentiate ourselves and are excited to have competition,” Miller says.
Located near Fourth Street and Route 66, the 89-room hotel is just under 3 miles away from Flagstaff’s city center. Miller is new to town but excited to get himself — and the hotel — integrated into Flagstaff.
“This is not just a hotel that exists in a locality, this is a business and a group of people who want to be part of the community,” Miller says.
He is looking for opportunities to get involved with nonprofits that align with the hotel’s interests. Miller says he is hoping for the pet-friendly hotel to partner with High Country Humane.
The team at the Americana is excited to bring guests and locals in for events and amenities like the “barkyard” for pets, dog wash station, EV charging stations, heated pool with dive-in movies, bikes to check out, fire pits and telescopes. The in-house restaurant, Far Out Foods, offers classic diner foods like burgers, fries, salads and ice cream.
Miller says the hotel gives each guest a personal touch. Based on its own experiences, the staff offers specialized suggestions on visitors’ vacation to-do lists. Between tips to easy-access bikeways, the best places to rock-climb, great local restaurants and hotel-hosted entertainment, guests will not get bored.
Americana Motor Hotel
2650 E. Route 66, Flagstaff
Creative Flagstaff’s Economy and Tourism
High Country Humane
11665 N. U.S. Highway 89, Flagstaff
