Hip-hop dancers from 55 nations will pop, lock and break across the Valley for the 22nd World Hip-Hop Dance Championship presented by Hip-Hop International.
A series of elimination rounds at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa will narrow the field. The dancers then go for the gold on Sunday, August 6, at Mullett Arena.
Hip-Hop International co-founders Howard and Karen Schwartz said this year’s event shows its resilience. The duo also created MTV’s “America’s Best Dance Crew.”
“We had an amazing event in 2019, and we were anticipating 2020 was going to be our biggest year yet,” she says.
“Then COVID hit. Who knew what was happening during COVID and the future of anything? We kept everybody going. We kept in communication with 55 countries. We did a virtual championship in 2021. We couldn’t do a live event, because the embassies and borders were restricting people from traveling.”
In 2022, dancers worked hard to get visas, but the priority was on those with emergencies and others who needed to see family, Karen says.
“It was our first year back with a live event, and it exceeded our expectations,” she says. “We had 211 crews, which really gave us excitement and enthusiasm for coming back this year. All indications were that 2023 was going to be the biggest yet, and it certainly is going to be.”
The preliminary rounds are Tuesday, August 1, to Thursday, August 3, followed by the semifinals on Friday, August 4. The finals are Sunday, August 6.
The world finals have all the color and ambiance of an Olympic sport, starting with the parade of nations followed by the competition. World Battles Day and two days of World Moves Dance Workshops taught by acclaimed hip-hop choreographers further highlight the family-friendly activities that are open to the public.
“We like to present the event as an Olympic-style event,” Howard says.
“The dancers at this event appreciate the fact that we treat it as an Olympic event. We look for a venue that can be like an Olympic village to bring the dance community and hip-hop culture together in one environment and one setting. We found the Arizona Grand was a perfect environment for us. This year, we have three overflow hotels. We’re tied to the Arizona Grand for another two years after this.”
Karen adds, “Beyond the competition, which is certainly the focus, it’s a real cultural exchange. It’s an opportunity for a lot of the dancers to make friends with people and young adults who share the passion of dance.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for somebody from the United States to create a friendship with people from Thailand, Japan or Germany. It’s incredible what you see, and it’s life-changing for so many of the participants. We like a venue that helps to nurture that, and the Arizona Grand has done that for us.”
Howard says one crew is coming from war-torn Ukraine, a country in which hip-hop dancing is popular. Others are traveling from the Philippines.
“Every crew has something to offer, and it makes it special,” he says. “Every crew has a story. Some have never been out of the country. This has been a dream of theirs to be able to make it to this event.”
Andrew Palma is a crew leader, dancer and performer who runs Rhythmic Dance Complex in Gilbert. He’s been dancing for more than 10 years, and his crew, Key Elements, has been together for four years.
Key Elements is a Team USA Qualifier in the adult division; while his RhythmiKidz are the USA Champions, junior division; and Rhythmicality, first-year Team USA Qualifier, varsity division.
All three crews will be competing at the World Hip-Hop Dance Championship.
“We didn’t really expect all three of our crews to qualify,” Palma says. “We go into it without expectations. We just go in and try our best. Whatever we get, we get. All three of our crews qualified, and it’s awesome to bring the whole family.”
The Highland High School graduate started dancing in his late teens, following in the footsteps of his sister, Ashley Sanchez.
“I was a gymnast in my early childhood, so I had that training under my belt,” Palma says. “I eventually just had the desire to start dancing. It was a little difficult at first, but when you just love something, you don’t care how easy or hard it is.”
22nd World Hip-Hop Dance Championship
WHEN: Various times Tuesday, August 1, to Sunday, August 6
WHERE: Arizona Grand Resort & Spa and Mullet Arena; see website for details
COST: Tickets start at $35
INFO: hiphopinternational.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.