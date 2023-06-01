Most athletes have dreamed of playing in front of their hometown crowd. Midfielder Jose Andres Hernandez is doing just that since he signed with Phoenix Rising FC in December.
Hernandez says he wanted to return and play in Phoenix at some point during his career to give back to the Valley.
“It’s amazing,” Hernandez says. “I think I’ve said it multiple times throughout my career, it was definitely one of those things that was in the bucket list.”
Hernandez was born in Ixtapan de la Sal, Mexico, and grew up in Maryvale. He attended Maryvale High School and, from there, he took his talents on the pitch to UCLA and then the professional level. Hernandez says he recognizes his role as a mentor in the Phoenix area.
“It’s awesome to take some of those younger guys who are coming up under my wing,” he says.
Hernandez mentions he wants to see more kids from the Maryvale area make their way into the Phoenix Rising Academy. He knows there is talent among the area youth.
Rising head coach Juan Guerra recognized the role that Hernandez could play in the locker room and on the field.
“He’s an unbelievable human being. He’s a great kid,” Guerra says. “He understands our game model very, very well and he also understands the culture that we want to implement outside of the field and in that locker room. So we’re very lucky and grateful to have him.”
Guerra coached Hernandez during their time with Oakland Roots SC and highlighted Hernandez’s skills as a leader.
“He’s a coach on the field,” Guerra says. “He’s coaching people, he’s talking, he’s supporting people and he’s also making sure that he’s a positive impact in whatever he’s doing.”
Hernandez has made a positive impact off and on the field. He visited three local elementary schools as a part of the Reading with Rising program and helped build a playground for one of them. Hernandez says he wants to continue volunteering.
Guerra says it did not take long for Rising fans to back their team’s hometown representative.
“When we first signed him, at first it didn’t make a lot of noise,” Guerra says. “But it only took one home game for him to play in and move around and score a goal and now everybody was talking about the kid.”
Hernandez is inspired by the fans’ energy and being near Maryvale.
“I think I’ve played two games in front of the home crowd. … But it’s been amazing,” Hernandez says.
“Obviously, this club prides itself, again, on the community and the community gives back by showing up and having probably the best fanbase in the league. So just being able to represent the team, represent myself, my family and obviously Maryvale in front of them is pretty, pretty inspiring.”
Phoenix Rising
3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix
