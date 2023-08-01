“Dreamgirls”
AUGUST 2 TO SEPTEMBER 3
This gospel, R&B, smooth pop and disco musical draws inspiration from the likes of Diana Ross and the Supremes and follows the highs and lows of three star singers in the 1960s. A long-running musical with music by Henry Krieger and lyrics and book by Tom Eyen, “Dreamgirls” was made into the 2006 film of the same name starring Jennifer Hudson, Beyoncé (more on her later) and Anika Noni Rose.
The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, 602-254-2151, phoenixtheatre.com/the-season/dreamgirls, various dates and times, see website for cost
Ramy Youssef
AUGUST 2
Egyptian American comedian Ramy Youssef earns more than just that one title. He is also a creator, producer and star of the semi-autobiographical Hulu series “Ramy,” for which he won a Golden Globe Award and was nominated for numerous others. Here, however, he will bring his stand-up musings to the Valley for this special event. This show is for ages 21 and older.
Stand Up Live, 50 W. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 480-719-6100, phoenix.standuplive.com, 7 p.m., $33
Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream
AUGUST 3
The Phoenix Mercury’s matchups against the Atlanta Dream last season were a mixed bag, with our home team losing 85-75 in July 2022 and 81-54 in May 2022, but narrowly winning 90-88 in June 2022. Facing off against the Dream for the first time in the 2023 season, the Mercury will attempt to tip things in its favor during the first home game of the month, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video as well as local TV like AZ Family Sports Network 44, Bally Sports South and Mercury Live.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, mercury.wnba.com, 7 p.m., $20-$77
Big Time Rush
AUGUST 5
Big Time Rush “can’t get enough” of its fans, so the boy band is bringing its tour of the same name to Phoenix. Brave the heat to see hits like “Boyfriend” and “Windows” down, as well as the song “Can’t Get Enough,” from the outdoor amphitheater. Singer Max and “American Idol” alum Jax are coming along for the ride to open the show.
Talking Stick Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com, 7 p.m., $29.95-$189
“Goldilocks”
AUGUST 9 TO AUGUST 20
A little girl unexpectedly meets up with three bears in this classic fairy tale. Told by the Great Arizona Puppet Theater with hand puppets and rod puppets, this show is recommended for ages 3 and older.
Great Arizona Puppet Theater, 302 W. Latham Street, Phoenix, 602-262-2050, azpuppets.org, 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $8-$15 or free for infants
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres
AUGUST 11 TO AUGUST 13
The D-backs will take on the Padres at home for these three games that feature a variety of themes. Friday is Suns & Mercury Night, so special event ticket packs get you a co-branded cap and game ticket; plus, attendees can get a free drink card from Black Rock Coffee Bar while supplies last. Then, for the team’s 25th anniversary celebration Saturday, the first 15,000 fans in attendance will receive the throwback replica jersey. Finally, Sunday’s game is NAU Day, meaning special event ticket packs get you a game ticket and co-branded D-backs/NAU beanie. Sunday’s game also includes the recurring Yoga on the Field and Paint in the Park experiences. These games will be broadcast on TV via the D-backs’ new partnership with the MLB and the radio via 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-514-8400, mlb.com/dbacks, 6:40 p.m. August 11, 5:10 p.m. August 12, 1:10 p.m. August 13, $22-$193
Beck and Phoenix
AUGUST 11
From the more experimental days of “Mellow Gold” to retro funk- and soul-infused works like “Midnight Vultures”; the stripped-down singer-songwriter material of “Sea Change”; and more than this brief excerpt can fit, Beck has maintained a continued eclecticism throughout his three decades of recording and releasing — dabbling in and sometimes even seamlessly weaving together genres like alternative rock, hip-hop, folk, country, psychedelia and pop. The French band Phoenix, on the other hand, sits more firmly in the indie pop and synth pop realms, though this makes for an apt double bill with Beck based on his recent works (the two even released a collab song, “Odyssey,” ahead of this Summer Odyssey Tour). Japanese Breakfast and Sir Chloe open.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, footprintcenter.com/events/beck-phoenix, 5:45 p.m., $40-$185
“Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”
AUGUST 11 TO AUGUST 27
Valley Youth Theatre opens its season with this classic from Rodgers and Hammerstein. Originally a classic folk tale, this is a contemporary take from the legendary songwriting duo and features new characters and surprising twists. It will be performed on the Center Stage.
Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, 602-252-8497, herbergertheater.org, various dates and times, $17.50-$35.50
“Celebrate Hip-Hop”
AUGUST 12 AND AUGUST 13
Hip-hop is 50! Say happy birthday with this signature event featuring such activities as graffiti coloring pages, rap Mad Libs, a hands-free photo booth, a gallery talk on hip-hop instruments, workshops with AZ Beat Lab and hip-hop dance studio Jukebox, as well as performances by the Furious Styles Crew and Mega Ran. See related story.
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, 480-478-6000, mim.org, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, $10-$27 or free for children 3 and younger
Donut Run
AUGUST 12
Join Tortoise & Hare Sports in the West Valley bright and early for a community run (you can walk, too) that starts at the store and traverses approximately 1, 3 or 5 miles, finishing with local doughnuts and custom coffee to sweeten the deal! The Donut Run is just one of a long line of events hosted by the store, from yoga or hiking to a Pizza & Pint Run later in the month; view the full calendar on the business’s website.
Tortoise & Hare Sports, 17570 N. 75th Avenue, Suite 605, Glendale, tortoiseandharesports.com/events, 7:30 a.m., free admission
Phoenix Rising FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
AUGUST 12
Phoenix Rising will mark its matchup against El Paso Locomotive with Kick Cancer Night, a special evening to celebrate survivors, those who lost their lives and others who are still fighting the disease.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 623-594-9606, phxrisingfc.com, 7:30 p.m., $26.02-$51.80
Jay Pharoah
AUGUST 13
“Saturday Night Live” alum and impressions master Jay Pharoah is known for impersonating everyone from former President Barack Obama to Denzel Washington and Lil Wayne. He’s also done voice and live-action acting in a plethora of television series and films, most recently including the summer horror satire release “The Blackening.” This show is for ages 18 and older.
CB Live, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, 602-910-5161, phxevents.cblive.com/shows/225337, 7 p.m., $27-$37
“Oldboy”
OPENS AUGUST 16
The 2003 South Korean cult classic from filmmaker Park Chan-wook is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary in a newly restored and remastered 4K format. It follows a man who, after being mysteriously kidnapped and imprisoned in solitary confinement for 15 years, is suddenly released and given five days to find out who did it and why and then get revenge. Starring Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae and Gang Hye-jung. Rated R.
Harkins Theatres Camelview at Fashion Square 14, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, 480-947-8778, harkins.com, various dates and times, $14.50
“Disaster!”
AUGUST 18 TO SEPTEMBER 15
From “The Poseidon Adventure” to “The Towering Inferno,” the disaster movie had a boom in the 1970s. This jukebox musical comedy from Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick pays tribute to the era and genre. Set aboard a floating casino and discotheque beset with an earthquake, gigantic tidal wave, inferno and swarm of bees, it features hits like “Knock on Wood,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Sky High,” “I Am Woman” and “Hot Stuff.” Performed in the Mainstage Theatre, this show is recommended for ages 13 and older.
Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, 623-776-8400 ext. 0, azbroadway.org/events/disaster-evening, various dates and times, see website for cost
“Landscape With Invisible Hand”
OPENS AUGUST 18
“Thoroughbreds” and “Bad Education” director Cory Finley returns with this sci-fi comedy-drama based on a 2017 novel by M. T. Anderson. After benevolent aliens occupy the planet, their advanced technology making most human jobs obsolete, two teenagers discover they can livestream their romance to make some money from the fascinated beings. It stars Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, Michael Gandolfini, William Jackson Harper and Brooklynn MacKinzie. Rated R.
In theaters, mgm.com/movies/landscape-with-invisible-hand
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party
AUGUST 19 AND AUGUST 20
This Hot Wheels show puts a twist on the monster truck formula, offering Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and more, all lit up and glowing as they enter into outrageous competitions and battles. There will also be a dance party, laser light shows and toy giveaways, not to mention freestyle motocross and the fire- and frost-breathing, transforming dragon Arcticgon. A Crash Zone Pre-Show Party is available, too, for separate tickets. See related story.
Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 623-772-3240, hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com, 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. August 19, 2:30 p.m. August 20, $30-$50
Souls of Mischief
AUGUST 19
“This is how we chill from ’93 ’til” goes the classic refrain on Souls of Mischief’s “93 ’til Infinity,” a staple for hip-hop fans and video game and movie soundtracks alike. The track comes from the Oakland group’s debut studio album, itself an underground classic. Now, the quartet of A-Plus, Opio, Phesto and Tajai — also part of the Hieroglyphics crew — are celebrating 30 years of the record and single on this tour with Breakbeat Lou and Architect.
Crescent Ballroom, 308 N. Second Avenue, Phoenix, 602-716-2222, crescentphx.com, 7 p.m., $25
“Beetlejuice”
AUGUST 22 TO AUGUST 27
Tim Burton’s “strange and unusual” 1988 classic film comes to life with this stage adaptation. Teenager Lydia Deetz meets a recently deceased couple and the striped “ghost with the most” in this show that Gammage says describes as featuring "an irreverent book, an astonishing set and a score that’s out of this Netherworld.”
ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Drive, Tempe, 480-965-3434, asugammage.com/beetlejuice, 7:30 p.m. August 22 to August 25, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. August 26, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. August 27, $350-$500
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa
AUGUST 23
It’s a high school reunion — of sorts! Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa — who once upon a time co-starred in the 2012 stoner comedy “Mac & Devin Go to High School” — are linking up for this hip-hop tour. West Coast legends Too $hort and Warren G as well as Taylor Gang signee Berner and mixtape pioneer DJ Drama are also on the bill.
Talking Stick Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com, 6 p.m., $35-$599.50
Beyoncé
AUGUST 24
Queen Bey returns to the Valley for her first solo show here in almost a decade as part of the Renaissance World Tour, named after her acclaimed 2022 album “Renaissance,” which draws from a multitude of influences including house and dance-pop. There’s no opening act on the tour, which puts the spotlight solely on one of the most heralded modern artists in the pop and R&B scenes, with a set list divided into numerous acts spanning her more than two decades of recording and releasing.
State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, 602-379-0102, statefarmstadium.com/events/detail/beyonce, 7 p.m., $51-$450
“Bottoms”
OPENS AUGUST 25
An updated twist on the sex comedy, “Bottoms” is the sophomore feature film from Emma Seligman, who wrote and directed the breakthrough indie film “Shiva Baby.” Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri star as two high school girls who start a fight club to impress the popular cheerleaders and lose their virginities. Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, Marshawn Lynch, Ruby Cruz, Miles Fowler and Punkie Johnson co-star. Rated R.
In theaters, mgm.com/movies/bottoms
Poppy and Pvris
AUGUST 25
Ahead of the release of her fifth studio album, “Zig,” in October, singer Poppy returns to the Valley as part of a co-headlining tour with the band Pvris. Poppy has had an interesting career, early on gaining traction with strange YouTube videos like “I’m Poppy.” as well as bubblegum dance-pop music, before evolving to her current blend of pop with metal and industrial influences. Pvris, on the other hand, has drawn from a multitude of other influences including pop rock and electropop. Billed as The Godless/Goddess Tour, the run will include support from rapper Tommy Genesis.
Marquee Theatre, 730 N. Mill Avenue, Tempe, 480-829-1300, marqueetheatreaz.com, 7:30 p.m., $35-$50
Zach Bryan
AUGUST 25
Releasing albums as of just a few years ago, it’s almost as if Zach Bryan blew up overnight. Now the Oklahoman alt-country singer-songwriter and Navy veteran is selling out massive arenas like the one in Glendale on the heels of his major-label Warner debut, “American Heartbreak,” which spawned the multiple-platinum hit “Something in the Orange.” To combat scalping, tickets for The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour are otherwise nontransferable, but there’s a waitlist on Bryan’s website for the tickets of those who can no longer attend.
Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, 623-772-3240, axs.com/zachbryan, 8 p.m., sold out
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show”
AUGUST 26 TO OCTOBER 8
Four Eric Carle stories told by 75 magical puppets! Classic children’s books “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” “Brown Bear, Brown Bear,” “10 Little Rubber Ducks” and “The Very Lonely Firefly” come to life with the Phoenix premiere of this show, which was created by Jonathan Rockefeller and has been running for more than seven years. See related story.
Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 N. 16th Street, Phoenix, 602-664-7777, hungrycaterpillarshow.com/phoenix, various dates and times, $15-$50 or $5 for children 12 months and younger
50 Cent
AUGUST 29
50 Cent is taking his “final lap” with this tour of the same name. The rapper and businessman born Curtis Jackson hasn’t released an album since 2014’s “Animal Ambition,” but he has plenty of material and classics to draw from, beginning with “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” for which this tour is celebrating the 20th anniversary. Jeremih will open, and there’s an after-party with Busta Rhymes that requires a separate ticket.
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, 602-254-7200, livenation.com, 7 p.m., $39.50-$649.50
