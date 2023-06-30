“Western Pop: Andy Warhol & Billy Schenck”
TO NOVEMBER 26
This exhibit features two divergent pop art interpretations of the American West. “Cowboys & Indians” collects 14 screen prints created by Andy Warhol a year before his 1987 death. “Myth of the West” encompasses 29 works, including oil on canvas and serigraphs, by Billy Schenck. See related story.
Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale, 480-686-9539, scottsdalemuseumwest.org/project/western-pop, various dates and times, $12-$25 or free for kids 5 and younger
“The Wizard of Oz”
TO JULY 23
Whisked away from her Kansas home by a tornado, Dorothy finds herself in the land of Oz. Join her as she teams up with the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion on a journey to the Emerald City and, ultimately, home in this local adaptation of the timeless classic by L. Frank Baum. See related story.
Arizona Broadway Theatre, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria, 623-776-8400, ext. 0, azbroadway.org/events/the-wizard-of-oz, various dates and times, see website for cost
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
JULY 7 TO JULY 9
The D-backs summer schedule includes these three matchups versus the Pirates, notable for culminating on Native American Recognition Day on Sunday, July 9. That game will include special live entertainment, giveaways and more, all to celebrate Native American cultural heritage and contributions. All three games will be broadcast on TV via Bally Sports Arizona and radio via 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-514-8400, mlb.com/dbacks, 6:40 p.m. July 7, 1:10 p.m. July 8, 1:10 p.m. July 9, $22-$175
“Joy Ride”
OPENS JULY 7
“Crazy Rich Asians” co-screenwriter Adele Lim makes her directorial debut with this road trip comedy starring Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu and Sabrina Wu. The synopsis describes it as a “hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery,” as well as a “no-holds-barred, epic experience (that) becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.” Rated R.
In theaters, joyride.movie
Mad Monster Party
JULY 7 TO JULY 9
Do the Monster Mash over to this celebration of the dark side of entertainment, featuring Q&As, vendors, “Scaraoke,” a costume contest with cash prizes and photo ops with horror icons. Celebrity guests are set to include Rainn Wilson, Cassandra Peterson, Lance Henriksen, Kane Hodder, Robert Englund, John Carroll Lynch, Dylan McDermott, Tom Atkins, Bill Moseley and more. See related story.
Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Entertainment Boulevard, Glendale, tickets.madmonster.com/e/mad-monster-party-az, 6 to 11 p.m. July 7, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9, $35-$80 or free for kids 12 and younger with an adult
Phoenix Mercury vs. Los Angeles Sparks
JULY 9
After narrowly losing 93-99 to the Sparks in early June and before that by a slightly larger margin, 71-94, in May, the Phoenix Mercury will attempt to turn things around against the Los Angeles team. This matchup will be on local TV via AZ Family 3TV, AZ Family Sports Network 44 and Spectrum SportsNet.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, mercury.wnba.com, 3 p.m., $22-$85
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”
OPENS JULY 12
After a five-year wait, the “Mission: Impossible” franchise is back with “Dead Reckoning,” set to be released in two parts. The globe-trotting first installment follows Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt as he and his IMF team attempt to stop a world-threatening weapon from falling into the wrong hands. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, it features an all-star supporting cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney. Rated PG-13.
In theaters, missionimpossible.com
The Happy Together Tour
JULY 14
This tour has been throwing it back to the 1960s and ’70s for 14 years. Take it back to the chart-topping hits of the era with this year’s lineup, which features artists both returning and new. The Turtles will perform and act as hosts, with Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Vogues, the Classics IV and the Cowsills rounding out the lineup.
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480-850-7777, talkingstickresort.com, 8 p.m., $30-185
“Newsies”
JULY 14 TO JULY 30
Based on true events as well as the beloved 1992 Disney film of the same name, the historical musical about a band of underdogs who stand up to New York’s most powerful is coming to the Gyder Theater stage. See related story.
Theater Works, 10580 N. 83rd Drive, Peoria, 623-815-7930, theaterworks.org/events/newsies, various dates and times, $41-$48
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq the World
JULY 14
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is returning to the Valley for the latest leg of the Werq the World tour. Fans are sure to be gagged when some of the fiercest drag queens from the hit television competition series serve from the Arizona Financial Theatre stage.
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, 602-379-2888, livenation.com, 8 p.m., $38.50-$200
Arizona Rattlers vs. Northern Arizona Wranglers
JULY 15
The Rattlers will attempt to continue a two-game winning streak against the Wranglers at this mid-July matchup, the final game of the Indoor Football League season. The Rattlers ran away with their first matchup, 60-34, though last time they only narrowly beat the Wranglers 64-63, so this game could prove to be a close one.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, azrattlers.com, 6:05 p.m., $15-$95
Big Red Bullriding & Concert
JULY 15
Live music and bull riding collide when 30 of the top bull riders in the Southwest and Tempe metal band Ded perform. Bull riders will compete for a Big Red guitar and other cash and prizes, with the concert following. Vendors will sell food and drinks. See related story.
WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, westworldaz.com/events/big-red-bullriding, 7 p.m., $20-$115 or free for kids 7 and younger
Brit Floyd
JULY 15
This Pink Floyd tribute band is celebrating 50 years of “Dark Side.” One of the most legendary albums in the Roger Waters- and David Gilmour-fronted band’s catalogue — and rock music in general — “The Dark Side of the Moon” was released in 1973, going on to influence generations. As fans can no longer catch the influential progressive rock outfit in the flesh, groups like Brit Floyd are keeping the act alive with massive shows such as this.
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, livenation.com, 8 p.m., $38.50-$115
The Original Misfits
JULY 15
After reuniting in 2016, the core classic Misfits lineup of Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein has continued to play sporadic shows. Though no new tunes seem to be on the horizon, fans can catch the trio joined live by musicians Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade as they highlight classics from the band’s late ’70s/early ’80s era. Special guests AFI and hardcore punk legends Fear will open.
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, livenation.com, 7 p.m., $49.50-$309.50
Tori Amos
JULY 19
It’s been a pretty good year for singer-songwriter Tori Amos, who is bringing her summer Ocean to Ocean Tour to the Valley, joined in the Ikeda Theater by bassist Jon Evans and drummer Ash Soan for songs from her 2021 album “Ocean to Ocean” as well as older classics spanning her three decades of writing and recording. Flagstaff husband-and-wife duo Tow’rs opens.
Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main Street, Mesa, 480-644-6500, mesaartscenter.com, 7:30 p.m., $48-$102
Carnival of Illusion
JULY 21, JULY 22, AUGUST 18 AND AUGUST 19
“Magic, mystery and oooh la la” is the mantra at this vaudeville-inspired parlor show! Whether it’s a special occasion or just a fun evening out, Carnival of Illusion has you covered with festivities and dining to pair. This show is for ages 12 and older. See related story.
Wrigley Mansion, 2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix, 480-359-SHOW (7469), carnivalofillusion.com, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day, $60-$150
“Barbie”
OPENS JULY 22
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are Barbie and Ken in the summer blockbuster that has been setting the internet on fire. They star alongside an ensemble cast including America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell, not to mention Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren and many others. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, with co-writing from Noah Baumbach, it follows Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land to experience the real world. Rated PG-13.
In theaters, barbie-themovie.com
“Oppenheimer”
OPENS JULY 22
Christopher Nolan’s latest is a three-hour historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation and impact of the atomic bomb. Based on the book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, it features an ensemble cast led by Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer; Emily Blunt as his biologist and botanist wife, Katherine “Kitty” Oppenheimer; Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves Jr., director of the Manhattan Project; Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, a founding commissioner of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission; and Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock. Rated R.
In theaters, oppenheimermovie.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
JULY 22
It’s Christmas in July! Cool down with the Rising as they take on the Switchbacks alongside a surprise holiday-themed gate giveaway, goals and Christmas music.
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 623-594-9606, phxrisingfc.com, 7:30 p.m., $26.02-$51.80
John Oliver
JULY 24
Though he came to prominence as a British correspondent on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and is now host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” comedian John Oliver’s portfolio runs even deeper, from acting gigs to podcasting and writing. But this month, the multiple award winner will bring his comedic takes and topical commentary to Phoenix.
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, 602-379-2888, livenation.com, 7:30 p.m., $99.50-$149.50
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners
JULY 28 TO JULY 30
This weekend will see the D-backs taking on the Mariners for a trilogy of games. For Star Wars Night on Saturday, July 29, the first 15,000 fans will receive a “Star Wars” Tatooine haboob sand globe. Bally Sports Arizona will broadcast the games on television and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM on the radio.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-514-8400, mlb.com/dbacks, 6:40 p.m. July 28, 5:10 p.m. July 29, 1:10 p.m. July 30, $22-$190
Gila Tattoo Expo
JULY 28 TO JULY 30
This festival is for lovers of the art of tattooing. Artists from an array of studios will be on-site to show off their work, so much so that capacity is full for 2023. Patrons can also browse vendors and enter contests.
Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, 9495 W. Entertainment Boulevard, Glendale, gilatattooexpo.com, noon to 11 p.m. July 28, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 29, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 30, $20-$60
“Jurassic World Live Tour”
JULY 28 TO JULY 30
Why stick to the silver screen when you can get up close and personal with the dinosaurs? “Jurassic World” goes live and the adventure comes to Isla Nublar (aka the Footprint Center). After an Indominus rex escapes, the audience will bear witness to the scientists as they unravel a corrupt plan and save a Troodon dinosaur. See related story.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, jurassicworldlivetour.com, various dates and times, $25-$70
“Talk to Me”
OPENS JULY 28
Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, perhaps better known for their YouTube channel RackaRacka, make their feature debut with this horror film. Written by Bill Hinzman and Danny, it stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen, Otis Dhanji and Miranda Otto and follows a group of friends who discover how to conjure spirits with an embalmed hand, to terrifying results after supernatural forces are unleashed. Rated R.
In theaters, a24films.com/films/talk-to-me
Lowrider Super Show
JULY 29
Now in its 46th year, the Lowrider organization is reaching nearly half a century. The Scottsdale Super Show comes in the middle of the brand’s summer slate of shows as it aims to celebrate artistry, lowriding and unity, according to its website.
WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, lowriderexperience.com, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., $40-$150
