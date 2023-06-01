“The Boogeyman”
OPENS JUNE 2
Directed by up-and-coming “Host” and “Dashcam” filmmaker Rob Savage, “The Boogeyman” is adapted from a 1973 Stephen King short story. Here’s the logline: “High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.” It stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian. Rated PG-13.
In theaters, 20thcenturystudios.com
Phoenix Fan Fusion
JUNE 2 TO JUNE 4
Put on a costume showing off your favorite pop-culture character, and let your geek flag fly at this annual Downtown Phoenix convention. From film and television to comic books and more, almost anything goes at Phoenix Fan Fusion. Walk the exhibit hall, attend panels and other activities, meet celebrities, take photos with your favorite cosplayers and more. Plus, when all’s said and done, there are still the late-night after parties!
Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third Street, Phoenix, phoenixfanfusion.com, various dates and times, $50-$395 or free for children ages 0-2
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
OPENS JUNE 2
Five years after Spider-Man went “into the Spider-Verse” in the acclaimed animated film of the same name, everybody’s favorite webslinger is back for a new Multiversal adventure. This time, Miles Morales clashes with the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People who protect the Multiverse, over a new threat. Shameik Moore returns as Morales and Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacey, alongside an all-star voice cast of Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Issa Rae and Karan Soni, with Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar Isaac. Not yet rated.
In theaters, sonypictures.com
boygenius
JUNE 6
After the respective successes as solo artists of its three members — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — and a beloved 2018 EP as a supergroup, boygenius returned with a bang earlier this year with an aptly titled full-length debut, “The Record.” Indie rock musician Bartees Strange opens.
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, 602-379-2888, livenation.com, 7:30 p.m., sold out
“The Prom”
JUNE 7 TO JULY 9
Since it was launched in 2016, this popular music has toured around North America and been adapted into a Netflix film by Ryan Murphy. The paths of Emma and four faded, eccentric Broadway performers intersect when the high schooler’s PTA cancels the dance she wants to take her girlfriend to. After her story goes viral on social media, the performers use the opportunity to throw the prom of her dreams for their own gain. “What begins as selfish insincerity results in a fabulous story of growth and a whole lot of zazz!” the Phoenix Theatre Company says. Based on an original concept by Jack Viertel, it features music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin and a book by Bob Martin and Beguelin, and is directed by Michael Barnard.
The Phoenix Theatre Company, 1825 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, 602-254-2151, phoenixtheatre.com, various dates and times, see website for tickets
“The SpongeBob Musical”
JUNE 9 TO JUNE 26
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Travel down to Bikini Bottom to visit SpongeBob and friends as they band together to save their home from a volcano. Presented by Valley Youth Theatre, this show will be performed on the Center Stage.
Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, 602-252-8497, herbergertheater.org, 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, $16.50-$35.50
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”
OPENS JUNE 9
The dream of the ’90s is alive in the “Transformers” franchise, with the latest installment of the long-running franchise turning back the clock for a globetrotting adventure in which the Autobots and Maximals team up in the battle for Earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. (“Creed II”), it stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Superfans can also see it as part of early access screenings two days ahead of schedule, on June 7, with perks for ticket holders such as exclusive collectibles.
In theaters, transformersmovie.com
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Oakland Roots SC
JUNE 10
In the team’s first home game of the month, the Phoenix Rising will face off against the Oakland Roots. June 10 also marks Pride Night for the organization, with community partners ONE Community, the Phoenix Gay Flag Football League (PGFFL), and Rewinded Beer and Wine Bar participating. The matchup includes pregame happy hour pricing and the annual PGFFL All-Star game. (A week later, June 17, is #ALLAZ Night, highlighting 10 small businesses.)
Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, 3801 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, 623-594-9606, phxrisingfc.com, 7:30 p.m., $26.02-$41.67
Arizona Rattlers vs. Bay Area Panthers
JUNE 11
The first of two home games this month, this matchup sees the Rattlers taking on the Panthers. Arizona’s home team was bested by the Bay Area when the two teams last duked it out in March, but the Rattlers managed a two-game win streak against the Panthers in the 2022 season.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, azrattlers.com, 3:05 p.m., $15-$95
Mrs. Arizona America and Miss Arizona for America Strong pageants
JUNE 11
Mrs. Arizona, Mrs. Arizona American and Miss Arizona for America Strong will be crowned at this pageant, held on Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center. Recommended for ages 4 and older, the pageant aims to celebrate the women of Arizona and their impact on the community.
Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe Street, Phoenix, 602-252-8497, herbergertheater.org, 6 p.m., $10-$50
Erykah Badu
JUNE 13
Famed neo-soul singer Erykah Badu is returning to Phoenix after her 2021 appearance at Arizona Financial Theatre, this time on the larger arena stage. The Unfollow Me tour will feature support from similarly legendary rapper Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def and one half of hip-hop supergroup Black Star with Talib Kweli. Badu has plenty of classics from which to choose, from “On & On” and “Don’t Cha Know” to “Tyrone,” while Bey boasts his own classics, such as “Mathematics” and “Ms. Fat Booty.”
Desert Diamond Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Avenue, Glendale, desertdiamondarena.com, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$650
Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm
JUNE 13
A “Storm” is coming, but in the second of five home games this month, all part of the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup, the Mercury will look to beat the Seattle women’s basketball team. This game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and AZ Family Sports Network 44.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, mercury.wnba.com, 7 p.m., $20-$77
blink-182
JUNE 14
Back to its core three-piece lineup, blink-182 is returning to the Valley for its first show here with guitarist Tom DeLonge in over a decade. With classics like “Dude Ranch,” “Enema of the State” and “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,” the pop-punk heavyweights have been delivering fans a massive set list chock-full of fan favorites and more, like the 2022 single “Edging.” Hardcore punk act Turnstile opens.
Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-379-7800, footprintcenter.com, 7:30 p.m., sold out
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians
JUNE 16 TO JUNE 18
Multiple themed promotions mark this weekend, in which the D-backs take on the Guardians for a series of three games. Saturday’s game being Pride Night means the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Pride Bag courtesy of Vizzy Hard Seltzer. Then, take your dad to the ballpark Sunday for Father’s Day, when the first 15,000 dads in the door will get a 25th anniversary throwback purple and teal Hawaiian shirt courtesy of Budweiser. Special tickets are also available for early ballpark entry Sunday to play catch on the field. The weekend’s games will be broadcast on television via Bally Sports Arizona and radio via 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station and KHOV Univision 105.1; Saturday’s game will also be on FS1.
Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, 602-514-8400, mlb.com/dbacks, 6:40 p.m. June 16, 7:10 p.m. June 17, 1:10 p.m. June 18, $27-$250
“The Flash”
OPENS JUNE 16
The Flash finally makes his solo film debut, albeit with a little help from some friends. After Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) finds that traveling back in time to change the past has altered the future, it becomes a star-studded alternate reality in which the villainous General Zod (Michael Shannon) is back. So, Flash enlists the help of Michael Keaton’s retired Batman and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Ben Affleck also makes an appearance as his own Batman. Directed by Andy Muschietti (the “It” films). Rated PG-13.
In theaters, theflashmovie.com
“Past Lives”
OPENS JUNE 16
Writer-director Celine Song makes her debut with this critically acclaimed drama about childhood friends Nora and Hae Sung, who reunite in New York City two decades after they were separated when Nora’s family emigrated from South Korea. Distributor A24 describes it as a “heartrending modern romance” that spans “one fateful week as (Nora and Hae Sung) confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life.” It stars Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro. Rated PG-13.
In theaters, a24films.com
Juneteenth Celebration
JUNE 17
A celebration of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday in 2021. Though the holiday itself is June 19, many organizations are hosting celebrations over the preceding weekend. This is the 10th year the African-American Advisory Committee has hosted one, and it will feature musical performances, hands-on activities and kids projects, a video game trailer, scholarship and awards presentations, food truck vendors and more.
Tempe History Museum, 809 E. Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480-350-4311, tempe.gov, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., free admission
Earth, Wind & Fire
JUNE 20
Party like it’s the 21st night of September when Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Phoenix for another show at Arizona Financial Theatre. With a career going back to the late ’60s, the Chicago legends have covered an array of genres, from R&B and soul to jazz, funk, disco and even Christmas albums. Other than “September,” hits include “Boogie Wonderland,” “After the Love Has Gone,” “Let’s Groove” and so many more.
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, 602-379-2888, livenation.com, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$283.50
“Hairspray”
JUNE 20 TO JUNE 25
Based on John Waters’ hit 1988 musical comedy about 1960s Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad, the Tony Award-winning Broadway adaptation is traveling, with ASU as a stop. Directed by Jack O’Brien and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, it features songs like “Welcome to the ’60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”
ASU Gammage, 1200 S. Forest Avenue, Tempe, asugammage.com, 480-965-3434, various dates and times, $25-$180
“Jack and the Beanstalk”
JUNE 21 TO JULY 2
The classic fairy tale comes to life courtesy of creatively silly hand puppets and beautiful changing scenery. See the Great Arizona Puppet Theater tell the story of a boy, a growing beanstalk and a very tall giant.
Great Arizona Puppet Theater, 302 W. Latham Street, Phoenix, 602.262.2050, azpuppets.org, 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, $6-$12, or free for infants
David Koechner
JUNE 22 TO JUNE 24
The man behind “The Office” character Todd Packer — you may also know him as “Anchorman” character Champ Kind, or from any number of other films and series — brings his standup set to the CB Live stage in North Phoenix over a stretch of several nights. Plus, on the final day, he’ll help audience members test their knowledge of “The Office” in a trivia event earlier that afternoon. The Thursday and late Friday shows are for ages 18 and older, while the others are for ages 21 and older.
CB Live, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix, 602-910-5161, phxevents.cblive.com, various dates and times, $25
“Asteroid City”
OPENS JUNE 23
When going into a new Wes Anderson film, one can expect him to cover his bases — absurdly deep ensemble casts; dry, quirky humor; familial drama; pastel colors; and lots of symmetrically staged shots. But that’s the charm of the indie auteur, whose love-it-or-hate-it style is inarguably unique, so much so it’s often called “Andersonian.” Set in a fictional American desert town around 1955, a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention “is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events,” according to the synopsis. The cast features — deep breath — Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum. Rated PG-13.
In theaters, focusfeatures.com
Phoenix Pride Awards Reception and Mx. Pride Pageant
JUNE 25
For this two-part event, Phoenix Pride is hosting an awards reception and a pageant. Awards include community spirit, scholarships, community grants and parades, and the event features 2023 Miss Phoenix Pride Veronica Savage Rose, Mister Phoenix Pride Rocky Heart and Miss Junior Phoenix Pride Jasmine Green Tea. The subsequent pageant has a theme of “Heritage” and will honor Mx. Phoenix Pride 2022 Te’ D. DeMornay. The awards reception takes place in the Lakeside Room and the pageant in the Studio Theatre. Hosts include Miss Phoenix Pride 2011 Olivia Gardens and Aimee V. Justice.
Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, 602-27-PRIDE (602-277-7433), phoenixpride.org, 4 p.m. doors, 4:30 p.m. awards, 6 p.m. pageant, $20-$30
Fall Out Boy
JUNE 30
Six years after The Mania Tour, Fall Out Boy is returning to the Valley in support of the recently released “So Much (for) Stardust.” Also performing at this So Much for (Tour) Dust show are Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Daisy Grenade.
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, livenation.com, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$475
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
OPENS JUNE 30
Writer-director James Mangold takes the reins from Steven Spielberg for the long-awaited fifth — and purportedly final, at least for star Harrison Ford — film in the “Indiana Jones” franchise. After a classic ’80s trilogy — “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Temple of Doom” and “Last Crusade” — as well as the 2008 legacy sequel “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” Ford returns as the titular archaeologist, alongside an all-star cast including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen. Rated PG-13.
In theaters, lucasfilm.com
