In Cave Creek, the restaurant Kiki Rae’s is a refreshing paradise in the desert.
Having recently opened at 6219 E. Cave Creek Road, the Kiki Rae’s owners are excited to be in town and serve locals Asian-inspired, upscale surf and turf.
When Kym Westhoff and Rachel Pugh met each other several years back, Pugh says, they instantly clicked and became friends.
She even helped Westhoff get Raven’s View Wine Bar in Cave Creek up and running in 2018, so when the opportunity became available for the two to open Kiki Rae’s together, they didn’t want to pass it up.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business basically my whole life. Never owned before — this is my first — but Kym and I met, I want to say, back in early 2015 and instantly became friends,” Pugh says. “And she opened up Raven’s View. I helped her get that up and going, and then this opportunity (to open Kiki Rae’s) kind of came into our laps and I said, ‘You know what, I would never partner with anybody else, so let’s do it.’”
Pugh describes Kiki Rae’s as a “coastal desert oasis.” The restaurant features a spacious outdoor dining area along with an airy, coastal-inspired interior complete with a bar for guests to enjoy their drinks and meals.
The restaurant’s brunch, lunch and dinner menu are also a reflection of its coastal desert theme.
Some of the top sellers on the menu, according to Pugh, are the salmon rice cups for $14; ahi tacos for $15; and the bistro burger, which is topped with garlic aioli, arugula, bacon onion jam and tomato all served on a brioche bun, for $18.
Pugh says the burger is “to die for.” However, she said her favorite item on the menu is the miso glazed salmon.
“I love our miso salmon,” she says. “It reminds me of home.”
Pugh says other highlights on the menu are the coconut shrimp ($15), Seattle dog ($13) and the KR Hot Chicken Sammy ($18).
Kiki Rae’s also features a variety of wines and beers as well as a special cocktail spread.
There are many different options for guests on the menu, such as the Carry Me Away ($14), which is a blended drink made with Hendricks Gin, guava, orgeat syrup and lime juice. Other options include the Pacific Empress ($14) and Tiki Do You Love Me ($14).
Pugh says the reception they have received from the community since Kiki Rae’s opened has been mainly positive. She said her and Westhoff are looking forward to bringing new flavors to Cave Creek.
“We are excited to be new and different in the community,” Pugh says.
Kiki Rae’s
6219 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek
480-914-2990, kikiraes.com
