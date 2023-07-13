For DeFalco’s Italian Deli and Grocery, the third time was a charm.
The popular restaurant opened in 1973 at the Old Wagon Wheel Shopping Center and moved 11 years later to the Arizona Design Center at 68th Street and Thomas Road.
But it ultimate lost its lease, and the family landed at their current location in 2000 at 2334 N Scottsdale Road.
And that third move “has been the best thing that could happen to us,” said general manager Anthony DeFalco, who will officially take over the business in another year when his parents retire.
“We started off in a little shop that was mostly an Italian grocery,” he explains. “We had maybe two or three sandwiches on our menu and spaghetti and meatballs. That’s how it all started back in the olden days.
“Now, we’re up to the full Italian market. We make our own sausage and meatballs. We have lots of imported goods from olive oil, balsamic vinegars and imported pastas.”
Besides 300 different types of wine — “not just from Italy but from all over the world,” DeFalco points out — the eatery also has imported cheeses and meats.
“But our menu has also expanded to a point where we offer probably 40 different types of sandwich options,” says DeFalco, adding that 90% of their products comes from Italy with certain salamis shipped from San Francisco and other items from the East Coast.
“We have all different types of dried pasta,” he says. “We sell fresh pasta that’s imported from Italy. We have a whole bunch of different cuts. We have gelato, frozen ravioli and manicotti. We have imported sauces, a lot of different cheeses.
“Around certain times of year, we’ll get certain specialty items like Tuma cheese. It’s called basket cheese around Easter. People are always looking for that.”
DeFalco notes that “Italians are very typical about how they like to have certain things at one point of the year whether Christmas, Easter or St. Joseph’s.”
So the restaurant tries to keep them happy.
“We’ll bring in items that are specialized around those times of the year,” he says.
For diners, in addition to traditional pizza and pasta dishes, the restaurant offers chicken marsala plus makes pesto in-house, among numerous dishes.
And DeFalco notes, “Everything is made on site.”
Some recipes such as the sauce, meatballs and sausage are 100 years old.
“All the newer stuff on the menu is stuff I created over the years,” DeFalco says. “My great-grandpas brought all recipes from Italy when they immigrated to Toronto, Canada.”
From there the family moved to Michigan, where DeFalco was born.
“The business originated on our sausage making,” DeFalco adds. “We were on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,’ and we made sausage on that show.
“As far as sandwiches go, our cheesesteaks, oddly enough, have become probably our biggest sellers. We started making those 25-30 years ago and have a certain way of doing it.
“We get people from all over the country and people from Philadelphia that’ll tell us, ‘These are one of the better ones I’ve had anywhere.’ We’re actually in a Philadelphia cheesesteak book for having one of the best cheesesteaks outside the Philadelphia area.”
DeFalco partially credits the restaurant’s success to its seven-day operation.
“People tell me all the time, ‘Why don’t you open one up in North Scottsdale? Why don’t you open one up in Glendale, Gilbert or Mesa?’ I could do that and be successful at it, no doubt. But it wouldn’t be DeFalco’s.
“For me, I’m content in keeping one and keeping it so I can be here all the time and make sure it runs the way I think it should be run as a family place,” he says, adding that some customers have been going to the restaurant for 45 years and their kids and grandkids are customers.
Customers have also watched DeFalco’s kids grow up.
“My daughter now works here,” he says, adding that she went to Arizona State University to become a physical therapist but decided she wants to work at the restaurant.
“That’s kind of hard to beat,” her dad beams. “I think that separates us from a lot of places that are just a restaurant or corporate entity. I like what we do. We stand alone in that aspect.”
In addition to family members, the restaurant has 43 employees.
“It’s a crazy place,” DeFalco says. “A busy place. A lot of departments.
“I think we’ve gotten to a place where we’re a staple or institution in this town, and I try to protect that. And I think customer service has a lot to do with that. Obviously, you can’t please everybody but we certainly try to do that.”
DeFalco’s Italian Deli and Grocery
2334 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
defalcosdeli.com, 480-990-8660
