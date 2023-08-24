It didn’t take long for the Buqui Bichi Brewing to make its mark in Mexico.
Two brothers started the brewery in 2016 in Hermosillo, Sonora, and by 2022 they were named Mexico’s best large craft brewers by Copa Cerveza.
The new guys rose quickly.
Now, they are expanding into the United States, and their first taproom on this side of the border is in Chandler. They have five taprooms in Mexico.
“This is the first Sonoran brewery,” says Abraham Guerrero, the bar manager at the Chandler location. “We’re trying to bring to the United States some excellent craft beers from Mexico.”
The Chandler location, which is south of Frye Road on Arizona Avenue, had its soft opening in July and its grand opening August 11.
The brewery owners also plan to open another location in Downtown Phoenix in September.
“I’m from Sonora, and we have some really good beers,” Guerrero says. “It’s going to be different, every single product.”
Buqui Bichi has 14 beers on tap, including five year-round ales from its own brewery. All the beers are brewed in Hermosillo.
Sahuaripa is described as a desert IPA beer, high on hops and with strong aromas and flavors from the desert. Banquetera is more subtle, with a touch of pilsner malt. Chúcata has a copper color that tries to find the balance between flavor and style.
Talega incorporates Mexican coffee and chocolate into a stout. And Bitachera is a fruity IPA.
The Chandler taproom also serves food that Guerrero says is typical of what you find in most bars, but prepared Sonoran style.
There are burgers and pizza, but also tacos and tostados. He says seafood plays an important role in Sonoran food, and that is reflected on Buqui Bichi’s menu.
Tacos de Fideo y Atún is smoked tuna and Tacos Volteados has sautéed shrimp.
The taproom has a section of aguachiles, which is a Mexican ceviche with shrimp, tuna and pork.
“In Sonora, we use a lot of seafood,” Guerrero says. “In rural Mexico, they always say it’s the best meat in all of Mexico. It’s really good. My favorite is the tuna aguachile, it’s really amazing.”
Guerrero says business has been good since the soft opening.
“Every day we get a boost here,” he says. “There’s a lot of people here who love our brewery. I know that there’s a lot of breweries right here in Chandler, and we kind of have the new place and everything.
“We’re not focusing just on the food, but we’re trying to expand with the food too. It’s a different experience.”
Abraham says the company has been using social media to get the work out and hope Chandler residents will stop by to experience an authentic taste of Sonoran food and beer.
“We’re going to start selling cans, too, we’re just waiting on the license,” Guerrero says. “So then you can take our beers home.”
Buqui Bichi Chandler
325 S. Arizona Avenue, Chandler
480-410-4115, buquibichi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.