Believe it or not, the actual term “happy hour” began on naval ships in the 1920s — so approximately 100 years ago.
It was used to describe the time in which sailors could break away from the monotony of ship life and engage in more entertaining and relaxing pursuits.
The concept evolved in the 1930s with the onset of Prohibition when happy hour events were organized but very clandestine, given alcohol consumption was illegal. Today, Scottsdale boasts one of the most impressive happy hour scenes in the country, with nearly every hotspot serving up food and/or drink specials in its honor. Here are some favorites:
Arboleda
This highly anticipated 6,500-square-foot stunner opened in the Scottsdale Quarter in February. It is a love letter to the coastal eateries that border the Mediterranean and effortlessly chic from its modern design to its celebration of flavors from Spain, Italy, Greece and Morocco. Currently, Arboleda hosts happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and nothing on its extensive menu exceeds $10. Select beer; wines by the glass; cocktails range from $6 to $10; and bar bites including Iberian ham croquettes, crispy vegetable chips with yuzu aioli, nduja ricotta toast and chorizo spiked pork sliders range from $6 to $9. arboledaaz.com
Collins Bros. Chophouse
While this classic-yet-casual steakhouse with an a la carte “Butcher Shop” section featuring six cuts of meats and a generous selection of steakhouse sides to accompany may seem the perfect spot for dinner, try coming a bit earlier from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday to sample its extensive happy hour offerings. Of note are the two raw bar offerings, the Old Bay shrimp cocktail for $14 and shucked Pacific Northwest oysters for $16. Also available during happy hour are several wines by the glass for $10 and signature cocktails for $12.
The Mick Brasserie
The Mick, opened by locals who became fast friends more than 20 years ago while in college at the UA, melds modern brasserie cuisine with inspiration from across the French Colonial Empire. During happy hour, available 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, the team wants to give guests a chance to taste a little of it all. Given this, a wide variety of curated wines from award-winning in-house wine director Jeff Menzer are just $8, house cocktails start at $10, all house craft draft beers are $2 off, and a massive list of small bites and sweet treats are discounted to just $5 to $15. Among the best bets are the daily focaccia, whipped ricotta, grilled artichokes with broccolini, campagne pâté, meatballs in arrabbiata and pork belly. themickaz.com
The Mission
The Kierland Commons favorite recently launched “guac-tail” hour seven days a week from 3 to 5 p.m. Available solely at the Airpark location and limited to the expansive bar area, the menu features clever chef-crafted bar bites including Jidori chicken wings, smoked fish tostadas and roasted corn gorditas, all for $6 or less, as well as half-price frozen margaritas and cans of Tecate beer. There is also a secondary deal during guac-tail hour featuring chips, salsa and handmade guacamole paired with a full bottle of select wine for just $20. themissionaz.com
Morton’s The Steakhouse
This longtime North Scottsdale sophisticated steakhouse has one of the sneaky best happy hour scenes in the Valley. Called Morton’s power hour and offered at the bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, it features five of its most beloved top-shelf cocktails for $10, 6- and 9-ounce pours of select wines ranging from $10 to $12 and several beers for $5.50. There are also bar bites available at a discounted rate during this time, including petite filet mignon sandwiches and braised pork belly bao buns, $12 each, or mini crab cakes for $18. mortons.com
Postino WineCafe
Next door to The Mission, Postino WineCafe Kierland Commons also has a daily happy hour. In a twist, the popular vino venue offers $6 glasses of wine and $6 beer by the pitcher every day from its 11 a.m. opening until 5 p.m. In addition, every Monday and Tuesday after 8 p.m., Postino features its bottle and board deal, which is a full board of its award-winning bruschetta and a bottle of wine for $25. postinowinecafe.com
Sugo Bistro
Only open in the Airpark area since April and named to honor the iconic sugo — or sauce — made by the executive chef’s grandmother in his youth, this scratch kitchen is whipping up dizzyingly delicious modern takes on Italian classics. Sugo offers happy hour from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday and features $1 off all draft beers, $2 off all signature cocktails and $5 house wines. sugobistro.com
Toro Latin Restaurant & Rum Bar
During happy hour, which is offered 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on each of Toro’s ample patios overlooking TPC Scottsdale and at the bar, tapas lovers and gluten-free diners are in luck. The shareable social hour menu is 80% gluten free without having to ask for any modification thanks to its discounted sushi rolls, edamame, chicharrones and pork belly lettuce cups, ranging in price $8 to $14. In addition, a bevy of unique cocktail offerings, including some made with house barrel-aged rum and others with specialty imported spirits from Asia, are just $10, pitchers of beer — including a revolving list of Arizona craft beers — are $15 and select wines are $10 a glass. scottsdaleprincess.com
Uncle Bear’s Grill and Tap Scottsdale
In May, Uncle Bear’s announced the launch of its “sizzlin’ summer happy hour” menu, which is available from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and all day on Sunday through at least August. It features $3 off all draft beers, well cocktails, Uncle Bear’s Doghouse Drinks (its specialty cocktail menu) and small bites, as well as $2 off all bottled beer and house wines by the glass. There is even a $5 shot special, which is available both during happy hour but also all day on Friday to welcome the weekend. There are also daily deals now available as well, including half off all burgers and Uncle Bear’s draft beers on Mondays and half off all tacos and margaritas on Tuesdays. unclebearsaz.com
The Vig
The brand’s massive and picturesque location in the foothills of the McDowell Mountain Sonoran Nature Preserve is among the loveliest settings for happy hour in town. It is available from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and offers well liquor for $5, many draft beers for $6, and house wines for $7. There are also 10 signature cocktails on the happy hour menu, normally $13 to $17, discounted to $8 to $12, including the Vig Manhattan and Flying High Cadillac Margarita. Bar bites range from $7 to $14 and run the gamut from nachos to blistered shishito peppers. There is also a board-and-bottle offering during happy hour pairing charcuterie and a bottle of wine for $32. thevig.us
Z’Tejas
This Scottsdale stunner, which uses bold ingredients to create flavorful twists on dishes inspired from across the Sonoran Desert and Texas, boasts a traditional happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, as well as a reverse happy hour, available during the last hour of business Monday through Friday (times vary). During both, enjoy $5 house margaritas, $2 off all other margaritas, $2 off all wine and $1 off all beer. There are also nearly a dozen happy hour dishes available, ranging in price from $3 to $10 and including yuca fries, blackened seared ahi tuna, catfish beignets, nachos, quesadillas and more. scottsdale.ztejas.com
