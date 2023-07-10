Krispy Dogz, a family-owned Korean corn dog shop that also sells appetizers, coffee, tea, boba drinks and smoothies, opened June 23 on Chandler Boulevard near 32nd Street in Ahwatukee Foothills.
Locals had anticipated the deep-fried trendy treats since the sign went up nearly a year ago.
Co-owners Samnang Som and Leena Keo, who are engaged to be married, started the business in the backyard of Som’s parent’s home in Santa Rosa, California, after they lost their jobs in the restaurant industry during the pandemic.
They made corn dogs for dinner one night and they came out so well, the couple made a batch to sell and advertised them for sale on Instagram.
“It was just us and a little frying pot in the backyard in a tent,” Keo says. The first day, about 30 cars showed up.
“One day turned into two days a week; two turned into three days a week,” Keo says.
Eventually, they started selling corn dogs every day. “We spent late nights skewering and inventory shopping,” she says.
At that time, Korean corn dogs “were trending; they were new; they were everywhere on social media,” Keo says.
The delicacy differs from its American cousin because it’s coated in puffy, sweet-savory batter and usually an array of condiments, oftentimes spicy.
It originated in Korea’s night markets in the 1980s and exploded in popularity in the U.S. in 2021 thanks to social media.
Once Keo and Som started saving money from their backyard operation and decided to start a restaurant, Som’s aunt, Silign Yen, and uncle, Sokly Chamroeun, of Tempe suggested the couple move to Arizona due to the economic and business climate.
They used to own a doughnut shop in Tempe, and they helped fund and now co-own Krispy Dogz.
“Our family saw our potential in this business and saw how hardworking we are and gave us the potential to build a business,” Keo states.
Although she’s only 21 and Som is 23, they both worked in restaurants and boba shops since they were 15 or 16.
The couple took over the lease in July 2022 and began renovations right away, but it took nearly a year to open due to contractor complications. However, Som says, “We decided to put the sign up right away just so people would know and keep it in mind.”
While Korean corn dog chains have opened multiple locations in recent years in the Valley, Krispy Dogz is the first place to sell them in Ahwatukee.
They start with an all-beef hot dog or a stick of mozzarella for a vegetarian option and also offer half-and-half.
“People really like the cheese pull” of the melted mozzarella, Som notes.
The dogs, which start at $4.49, are rolled in a high-gluten rice flour and deep-fried, and each one is made to order.
Krispy Dogz sells six coatings: a classic blend of sugar, ketchup, mustard and house-made spicy mayo; churro with cinnamon sugar; potato with cubed french fries; plain with panko; crispy rice; and hot Cheetos, which is their best seller.
The choice of dogs is concise, for “freshness and quality,” Som explains, adding that the kitchen is closed from 3 to 4 p.m. daily to change the oil in the fryer but drinks are still available during that time.
On opening day, Som says, they were surprised by the turnout and are grateful for how patient and supportive everyone was.
Although hot dogs normally are considered fast food, that’s not the case here: Krispy Dogz requires 15 to 30 minutes for each order, as a sign on the counter says.
The dining area also invites people to stay and enjoy.
It has more than 1,000 square feet of space with seating for 34 (and more to come) in a modern, soothing, simple design, not bright and busy like many quick eateries. The cool color scheme features white walls, metal chairs, gray epoxy floors, gray wood-grain tabletops, and a wall featuring real and faux plants.
Also, a hallway passes by an open kitchen.
“You can see us literally roll the corn dogs, sauce the corn dogs,” Som says.
William Drew of Ahwatukee went twice to Krispy Dogz the first week it was open and says he enjoyed two fruit smoothies and three types of dogs.
“Every one of them was really good,” he says. “It’s different and unique, and the quality’s there.”
Drew adds, “They did a really nice presentation with the way they applied the coatings and the condiments. It was nice to look at as well as consume.”
He also compliments the staff for being helpful and pleasant.
In addition to corn dogs and specialty drinks, Krispy Dogz sells snacks for $4.75 and up, such as kimchi fries, crispy tofu, basil popcorn chicken and “grandma’s crispy egg rolls” with house-made sweet chili sauce.
Som’s grandmother, Nay Siem of Tempe, makes the egg roll filling, and the rest of the family helps roll them. The family’s heritage is Chinese and Cambodian, not Korean, so the chicken and egg rolls are made from traditional family recipes.
Also, Yen and Chamroeun, the couple’s aunt and uncle, pitch in, and Som’s younger sister, Ratana Som of Santa Rosa, who is 14, is spending a month this summer working the register.
“Our whole family works here every day,” Keo says.
Though the couple has their hands full right now getting the first Krispy Dogz up and running, they’re already thinking about expanding into other cities.
“We took a leap of faith because we’re young and we want to take chances and hopefully we’re successful,” Som states.
Krispy Dogz
3233 E. Chandler Boulevard, Ahwatukee
480-284-8853
