Bourbon & Bones Chophouse and Bar recently opened its highly anticipated third location at 83 Marketplace on the southeast corner of 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Bourbon & Bones debuted in Old Town Scottsdale in September 2016 and opened a second location at San Tan Village in Gilbert in February 2021. The new location is adjacent to Peoria’s Sunrise Mountain Preserve.
“The outdoor surroundings add to the excitement of this newest Bourbon & Bones,” says S. Barrett Rinzler, founder and CEO of Square One Concepts, which owns Bourbon & Bones and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, among other concepts.
“The area is breathtaking, and we took full advantage of this. We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Peoria and the greater Northwest neighborhoods to this newest Bourbon & Bones location. We know residents have looked forward to this one for a long time. It’s taken a while, and we believe it’s been worth the wait.”
The establishment comprises nearly 7,000 square feet with a dining room that plays host to views of the Sunrise Mountain Preserve with windows opening when weather permits. The location also features an additional 1,000 square feet of patio space, some of which is adjacent to the dining room, the other allocated for cocktails and dining al fresco.
The Northwest Peoria spot has clean, contemporary interior lines highlighted by midnight blue and gold. The entry features a wall of backlit steer skulls in an effort to remind guests of the Bourbon & Bones’ specialties.
A large granite bar features high-top tables that also serve as dining area. The restaurant’s bar is haloed by overhead pendant-style lights.
“In Peoria, we’ve also added what I’d call a discreet private dining room that you’d never know is there, to accommodate meetings and special occasions,” Rinzler says. “We also have the ability to separate a large part of the main dining room to host Casks and Cuts, our popular paired dining series, and other special events.”
Beverage manager and sommelier Christopher Marshburn and executive chef Mutaz “Taz” Fakhouri head up the food and drinks of Bourbon & Bones.
Bourbon & Bones serves only hand-selected Prime Elite beef from the top 1% of all U.S. prime beef. These cuts are known for their tenderness, juiciness and flavor.
The Bourbon & Bones menu also features wagyu beef and options for fresh seafood, among other options.
Curated by Marshburn, a Coravin program offers a list of exclusive, rare wines by the glass. In addition, the selection of bourbons, whiskeys and scotches — more than 700 varieties — is the largest in the region, including some of the rarest options available to the public.
“What has happened almost organically is each Bourbon & Bones has taken on the personality of its surrounding area,” Rinzler adds. “This is apparent in Old Town Scottsdale, our flagship, and similar at our SanTan Village location in Gilbert. Already, Peoria is no different. The restaurant here reflects the beauty of the area’s natural surroundings.”
Bourbon & Bones
24985 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria
