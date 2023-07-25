Growing up in Domodossola, Italy, Fabio Ceschetti fell in love with food because his grandparents would often spend mornings cooking his favorite bread — puccia — which filled up the house with an irresistible aroma.
This “floppy and tender” bread planted a seed in Ceschetti’s mind — one that eventually grew into a restaurant chain in the metro area of Arizona.
“I said to myself, why don’t I create something like this in Phoenix that nobody has? And that’s how I came up with the idea,” Ceschetti says.
After spending years working in the restaurant business with his family, he eventually took his idea to the West Valley, where he opened his first restaurant, Fabio on Fire Pizzeria Italiana — a pizzeria- and bakery-focused restaurant that was an instant hit.
“I had to get my own kitchen and then I was making bread one day out of this kitchen, and then my landlord smelled the bread and said, ‘Who makes his bread?’” Ceschetti says. “And I said me, then he grabbed me from my arm and said, ‘I want to show you something.’ And he brought me to the end of the building, and he said that he wanted me to open up a restaurant here.
“So, he helped me open the restaurant. When we opened it, after two weeks, that place was jam-packed.”
This initial momentum from the first restaurant has led to the continuation of Ceschetti’s dream, as he has now opened a second location in Peoria — Fabio on Fire Panini & Gelateria. This location is specifically focused on sandwiches but still provides the quality food he loves to cook.
“It seems like more people really need some good Italian food on this side of town — on the west side — because there’s not that many choices,” Ceschetti says. “People need some good-quality food.”
The 1,500-square-foot location in the Four Corners shopping center highlights Ceschetti’s favorite bread and makes it the star of the show.
In addition to offering numerous options of fresh baked paninis, Fabio on Fire also offers high-quality gelato from a recipe Ceschetti says he learned from the best gelato maker from his hometown.
“That first location left me a gelato machine and I said, ‘Why don’t I just play around with this?’” he says. “I happened to have one of the best chefs of gelato right where I am from — Domodossola. So I called him, and during COVID we were playing with this gelato machine. And then I began to really like doing it, and that’s how people say I make really good gelato.”
Ceschetti says Fabio on Fire’s second location has done well so far. He adds that it has been positively received by the community.
“The restaurant has been very successful. We have been open (at the new location) for two weeks, and people have said a lot of good things about us,” Ceschetti says. “I think I made something pretty good, and I’m really proud of myself.”
With the plethora of experience he has in the restaurant business and the successes he has seen in his first two locations, Ceschetti wants to keep the success going. He says within the next six to eight months he will open a third Fabio on Fire somewhere in the West Valley.
“I see myself opening the other restaurant in Anthem or maybe Goodyear, but it is always on the west side because the west side is growing so much,” Ceschetti says. “There’s not that many options, and that’s what I want to give to people. Somewhere where you don’t have to drive all the time and just be here for them and make sure they give them quality food and quality service.”
Fabio on Fire Panini & Gelateria
24775 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria
Fabio on Fire Pizzeria Italiana
8275 W. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Suite 101, Peoria
623-680-5385, fabioonfire.com
