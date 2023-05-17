Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, which makes its own ice cream fresh daily, recently opened a location at Park West in Peoria.
The brand was founded in 1945 by Alice Handel in Youngstown, Ohio, and has since grown to just short of 100 stores. The Park West location is its sixth in Arizona alone.
“We’re definitely excited to see what the potential is for that location,” Park West Handel owner Joe Maher says. “This is our first time going into an actual shopping center. Our first location in Surprise is more in bedroom communities just across the street from a grocery store. But (this is) the first one we’ve done in an actual shopping center with other restaurants and things like that.”
Handel’s features 48 different flavors of ice cream, ranging from the traditional vanilla and chocolate to a black cherry and “Oree-dough.”
Maher came in contact with Handel’s in Southern California and instantly thought of bringing franchises to Arizona.
“As soon as we opened our Surprise store, it was obvious that many people were already familiar with the brand, because most Arizonans vacation from time to time in Southern California,” Maher says.
“The brand was already recognizable when we opened it. So then on the other side of that, it’s still kind of surprising when we talk to people in the Park West Center, how many people had never heard of the brand. So, we feel like with our presence here and continuing to open more locations, that brand will stand out eventually.”
Maher lives close to Park West. He says the draw to the shopping center was always there.
“We’ve been coming to this center for a long time,” Maher says. “We have been very, very familiar with the center ever since the center was built. … We eat at BJ’s a lot, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers for quite a bit, and my wife likes See’s Candies, so she’s been going there for a long time. So, I guess there are some sentimental values to this center.”
Along with the family ties that make the Park West location “sentimental,” the idea makes logistical sense for Maher when looking toward the future.
He says he has big plans to bring Handel’s across the Valley, and he is looking to open eight total locations in choice spots around the Phoenix metro area. With the Park West location being the second of the incoming eight, Maher says it will serve as a good barometer for the rest of the locations.
“We’re kind of strategically choosing our demographic,” Maher says. “And so, this was the demographic we want to be in. … We’ve grown, and we’ve continued to grow. So, we hope for a strong opening, and we hope for continued growth as the years go by.
“I feel like Park West is a great place to open a location because of how long it’s been here and how well recognized it is in this community,” Maher says.
“It’s just a great environment. It’s very comfortable. Lots of people bring their kids to this splash pad. And I just think that the Park West location is ideal, especially the spot that we were able to get, for a South Peoria ice cream store.”
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
9784 W. Northern Avenue, Peoria
623-872-5401, handelsicecream.com
