When the first 100-degree day hits in Arizona, many oenophiles turn to white and rosé wines. However, there are a growing number of wine lovers who still want to enjoy red despite the summer heat ahead. Winemakers have noticed, and many offer exceptionally balanced lighter, brighter takes on red wine perfect for the pool, porch or patio all season long.
Thacher 2022 Valdiguié Nouveau
Can red wine be refreshing? At Thacher, which is in California but feels very European, the answer is yes. This Old World Beaujolais Nouveau-style wine presents aromas of fresh raspberries and blueberries along with maraschino cherries and watermelon Jolly Rancher. As it is enjoyed, notes of pomegranate and cranberry add a welcome acidity and brightness in every sip. $32
J Vineyards 2020 Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
Hello, baked plum! Every sip of this sensational summer option has a blast of this oft-overlooked stone fruit. It is complemented with floral notes on the nose and flavors of cherry, sweet ginger and just a bit of leather to the taste. $47
Eberle 2021 Côtes-Du-Rôbles Rouge
Ever chill a red wine? This Rhône-style Paso Robles varietal made from grenache, mourvèdre and a bit of syrah is a perfect one to try with a rock or two thanks to its notes of raspberry, blood orange and fresh strawberry coupled with a tight acidity and soft finish. $38
2018 Otronia Block 1 Pinot Noir
Finessed pinot noirs are thriving in Patagonia right now and easier to get than ever thanks to online shipping. This is one of the best to try on a sunny day thanks to its surprisingly fun combination of raspberries, cherries, thyme, truffle and flowers. $40
Cass Grenache
Wines are called approachable all too often, but this Mediterranean-inspired California red deserves the term. An easy drinker if ever there was one, enjoy sweet cherries, almond, strawberries, itsy-bitsy kisses of anise, white pepper and even cedar. $42
Podere Sapaio Volpolo Bolgheri DOC
This Italian DOC is a blend of 70% cabernet sauvignon, 15% merlot and 15% petit verdot. The result is a dizzyingly delicious combination of violets and dark cherries on the nose and then a vibrant acidity with hints of dark fruit and chewy tannins on the palate. $36
DWine Duca di Salaparuta ‘Lavico’ Etna Rosso 2021
Hard to say, easy to drink! Native to the slopes of Mount Etna, the black grapes for this elegant summer selection are grown on the famed terraces of the Vajasindi Estate in Sicily. Every sip has a gorgeous minerality and perfect body without being overly sweet or saccharine. $29
Merkin Vineyards Shinola
This Arizona-grown red is inspired by some of the winemaker’s favorite Italian blends and made using sangiovese, Montepulciano, dolcetto and barbera. Expect a celebration of tart pomegranate, ultra-ripe lime zest and oodles of tart cherry. $28
Davies Vineyards 2020 ‘Anderson Valley’ Pinot Noir
This California pinot noir opens with aromas of red plum, cranberry and tart cherry, with intermingled lavender, sage and earthy notes. The palate offers boysenberry, cherry and cocoa powder, with soft tannins and a fresh finish. Together, it is magic in a glass. $50
2020 The Arborist
This red is a curious blend of syrah, petite sirah, grenache and tannat that works on evert level. It is extremely fruit forward, which feels like a treat on a hot day, and proceeds from every bottle benefit One Tree Planted and the Arbor Foundation. $25
Gary Farrell Winery 2021 Pinot Noir, Russian River Selection
A quintessential Russian River Valley pinot noir, the aromatics of rose, jammy boysenberry and cherry liqueur are heavenly. The only thing better? That would be the juicy blast of blood orange, sour cherry jam and raspberry to the taste. $45
Halter Ranch 2020 CDP (Côtes de Paso)
From the jump, this bottle is bewitching, offering aromas of figs, raspberries, plums and even hearty herbs. To the taste, expect a burst of succulent olallieberry, which is a dark-colored, shiny, juicy berry that closely resembles a blackberry, as well as pomegranate. $55
Bel Vino Merlot
While made in the new world, this merlot is an homage to all things old world, from its oak barrel aging to the nuanced way in which each flavor profile — primarily raspberry, black cherry and vanilla — plays together in the glass and on the palate. $29.95
Clif Family Winery 2021 Sonoma Valley Grenache
It is tough not to go gaga for this grenache. It is acidic, but not overtly so, with an explosion of blue and red fruits on the nose and even a touch of jammy pie. As it finishes, there is a magic mix of plum and blackberry that will curl your toes (in a good way). $42
Handwritten 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Carneros
Yes, you can drink cab in the summer! At least this one. A cabernet from Carneros is something special any time of year, but surprisingly lovely in summer. One of the rarest bottles available from the acclaimed Handwritten Wines, it is brightly acidic yet smooth on the finish with a mesmerizing combination of white cherries and black pepper to the taste. $120
Leoness 2018 Cellar Series Cinsaut
A beautifully intense shade of red in color, this wine — 76% cinsaut but with a bit of grenache and petit sirah masterfully blended in as well — offers bright cherry and cranberry aromas layered with hints of violets and lavender. Its soft supple tannins result in a silky-smooth finish. $30
2018 Fulldraw Vineyard FD2
Made from grapes that grow in a limestone-laden vineyard site, this estate wine is an impressive blend of grenache and syrah, resulting in bright juicy strawberry characteristics from the grenache melting perfectly in other dark, concentrated flavors and velvety texture of the syrah. $55
Miramonte Winery Bin 380, Temecula Valley
Miramonte’s lightest, bestselling and uber-approachable take on the enduringly popular red Rhône blend. Savor every note of the fresh and juicy strawberry, cherry and raspberries with this one, not to mention the gorgeous accents of sweet wildflowers and a dash of white pepper. $42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.