With the Stetson Social, owner and chef Mario Rana is bringing Mediterranean-style cuisine to the West Valley community.
A local wine bar and restaurant located at 8245 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria, the Stetson Social opened its doors July 8. The restaurant opens to guests at 11 a.m. every day except for Monday.
Rana says he has experience in Italian restaurants and wine bars — he is the owner of Osteria Mia, an Italian restaurant located nearby at 2530 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix.
When the opportunity to open something new presented itself, he decided he wanted to switch things up and open a wine bar with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine.
“We knew the neighborhood was a great neighborhood. We’ve had great luck over there (at Osteria Mia) with the clientele and everything, and we knew the area was kind of lacking in wine bars and kind of more independent restaurants,” Rana says. “Our background is Italian restaurants and wine bars and everything, so we wanted to do something a little bit different than Italian. So we decided to go with a Mediterranean influenced, kind of small wine bar.”
The Stetson Social features over 40 wines on tap with around 60 to 70 on rotation. There is also a specialty cocktail menu and 12 beers on tap.
“We have something for everybody,” Rana says. “That’s ciders and seltzers, so we have a full bar.”
Rana says the name “Social” was chosen because he wanted to create a place that guests would be able to come and socialize.
He described the inside of the restaurant as “open and communal” with a minimalistic industrial design, complete with a patio area and bar located inside and outside.
The menu features a variety of different offerings, from salads to flatbreads and bruschetta boards.
Rana says the more popular items on the menu are the Croquettas de Jamón ($13) and beet salad, as well as some of his favorite dishes.
“My favorite items — so, the Gambas al Ajillo ($21), which are like garlic sauteed shrimp with chilis,” he says. “The lamb sliders ($14), which are kind of two lamb patties with feta cheese, some red wine, sauteed onions, basil aioli and a brioche bun. Those tend to be a very popular item.”
The Stetson Social
8245 W. Happy Valley Road, Peoria
623-432-2515, thestetsonsocial.com
