Sugar Jam the Southern Kitchen CEO and founder Dana Dumas has always had a passion for cooking.
She remembers stirring batter for her grandmother’s desserts and baking fresh cookies.
“I always fancied pastries, because growing up in New York City, there were so many different ethnicities of bakeries,” Dumas recalls.
“The first things that I baked were my sugar cookies with a little jam in the middle. I would make those for people’s special occasions and people would always love them and say, ‘Oh, you should have your own cookie business.’”
Mixing things up
In 2011 Dumas obliged the request. She quit her corporate job as the director of business operations for International Cruise and Excursions and started Sugar Jam Cookies, an Arizona cottage law licensed baker of cookies that came in flavors like chocolate-covered strawberry, lemon-raspberry and peach cobbler.
In addition to selling these cookies out of her home, Dumas began vending the sweet, soft treats at Phoenix Public Market in Downtown Phoenix. She quickly became a hit.
After three years of touring farmers markets around the state and adding delectable pies to her menu, Dumas knew she was in a place to open her first brick-and-mortar.
A bigger kitchen
Dumas opened her first store, Sugar Jam Bake Shop and Bistro, in the Scottsdale Airpark off Hayden and Redfield roads in 2014 and remained there for six years.
The space was intended to be a production facility for Dumas to bake her goods at, but that didn’t stop customers from cramming themselves in the intimate space.
The menu primarily consisted of barbecue items like pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, fried chicken, fried shrimp, fried catfish and chopped chicken in addition to baked goods like cookies, scones and cupcakes — all were dishes she feasted upon during dinners at her grandmother’s home.
But when the pandemic was declared in March 2020, Dumas honed in on her bestselling items.
“When the pandemic hit, I was able to recognize there was a need for a void missing,” she recalls. “I had a great customer base I built up over six years because I would do specials at lunchtime, and one of my customers had said to me one day ‘So, those specials you do at lunch, could that become a dinner to-go option?’”
Dumas pondered this idea alongside her kitchen staff.
“We were able to sit down and go through what we enjoyed about grandma’s cooking,” Dumas says. “We came together, and we composed a menu of a lot of specials and each Friday night we would have from three to seven weekly dinner specials in addition to the standards that we would offer for food to-go.”
This idea was a hit.
“The next thing we knew, it took off to where we would have a line of cars wrapped around the building and down the street,” Dumas recalls. “In those four hours of us providing dinners to-go, I did more revenue than I did when I was open all-day Tuesday through Saturday.”
A taste of success
After months of selling out of its dinner service, Dumas capitalized on her newfound success by moving a half of a mile up Hayden Road to a larger space located near Raintree Road.
“In this new location, we honed in on what was my sweet spot, which was lunch and dinner with weekend brunches,” Dumas says.
Eventually, Dumas found it was draining to convert the kitchen from brunch to dinner.
“It was really taxing to go from lunch to dinner and then on the weekends we were doing brunch and flipping the line to dinner,” she says.
Dumas then shifted gears once again and reexamined what was selling the best in her new space. She realized it was her extravagant DJ brunches, which feature a live DJ and cocktails like The Southern Kitchen (TSK) cocktail, ($16); the drunken apples cocktail, ($15); Mimosas like the strawberry-margarita mimosa and lemon-mango mosa ($9.50); and menu items like the buttermilk fried chicken and French toast ($16.50), Papa’s Brisket and Biscuits ($17.95) and the famous salmon croquettes and southern grits ($17.95).
“We came through in a time when the only thing in the North Scottsdale Quarter like me that offered brunch with a DJ was Chef Joey (Maggiore) and Hash Kitchen,” Dumas recalls.
“It set the new benchmark for us as a business because we did more revenue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. serving brunch than we did when we were open from lunch to dinner with no breakfast or all day.
“That set a new blueprint for us and how we set up the brunch to where we’re open Wednesday through Sunday and we do brunch every day and we have a DJ every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
Cementing a legacy
With a booming business that sees a full restaurant, Dumas says she’s proud she brought new flavors to the Scottsdale Airpark.
“I am the only woman-owned, Black-owned entity in North Scottsdale,” she says proudly. “People really love the authenticity of me being a woman and that I own a Black-owned business.”
But it’s not just the residents that shower her with compliments and adoration.
“We have people that are flying in from all over the country on the weekends with their luggage who haven’t even checked into their hotel or Airbnb yet that come see us — that’s why we have a storage area for their luggage,” she says with a laugh.
Most patrons find out about Sugar Jam the Southern Kitchen through social media or word-of-mouth.
“People often tell me that they saw me on TikTok or that they saw us on Instagram, and they knew that when they came to Arizona, this was the No. 1 spot they wanted to support,” Dumas says. “They typically say, ‘Wow, social media doesn’t do this justice.’
“When you’re here, you feel the authenticity of our employees because they’re not employees; we consider ourselves one large family.”
Because of this, Dumas invites people to make a reservation and pay her family of staff a visit for brunch.
